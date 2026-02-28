Sports Roundup – February 28

AUS: In the AUS Women’s Hockey semi-finals, the X-Women tied their series 1-1 with a 4-2 victory over the Panthers. Game 3 of the best-of-five5 goes Sunday night in Charlottetown.

Junior B: The Strait Pirates defeated the Jr. Miners 6-3 to take their series to a deciding 5th game tonight at 7:30 in Port Hawkesbury. The Pictou County Scotians begin their best-of-seven series against the Junior Eagles tonight in Eskasoni.

Rural League: St Croix blanked the Outlaws 2-0 to win their series in five games. They advance to play Heatherton in the finals beginning next weekend.

Maritime Major Girls U18 League: The Greenfoot Capitals got by the Northern Selects 4-3 to lead their series 2-1. The teams face off again on Bedford at 3. The CB Lynx host the Surge this morning at 10 in Membertou – the Lynx lead 2-1 in the series.

Seniors League: The Antigonish Sr. Bulldogs begin their first playoff series today against the Truro Mosaik Bearcats. The Bulldogs visit Truro for the first two games of the best of seven, with Game 2 on Sunday night, then return to Antigonish March 7 and 8 for Games 3 and 4. The Bulldogs wrapped up their regular season with a 8-11-1 record, good enough for 3rd place in the Northumberland Division. Bulldogs captain Brad Kennedy finished 5th in league scoring with 27 points, while teammate Calum MacPherson had 21. Bulldogs general manager Matt Ryder said the team turned a corner in the latter part of the season, noting they picked up seven points in their last eight games. He said the team kept things close with Truro most of the year, and he expects a tight series.

U15: The Novas host the Western Hurricanes at the Arena. Game time is 5 pm.

U16 AAA: The Cabot Highlanders face off with the Voyageurs in West Hants at 2.

U18 Major: Playoffs continue with the Weeks Majors vs Steele Subaru at the Wellness Centre this afternoon at 4. The series is tied 1-1. The CB West Islanders in Port Hood against the Halifax Macs at 6, with Macs leading 2-0 in their series.

High School Boys: Regional playoffs in Truro: Northumberland Night Hawks v CEC Cougars at Noon, Hants East Tigers v North Nova Gryphons at 1:30. 3rd plays 2nd at 4:30, with the winner of that match taking on 1st tomorrow at 10 am.

NATIONAL SPORTS

It was a winning start to the Canadian men’s curling championship for Newfoundland and Labrador’s Brad Gushue (GUH’-zhoo). The six-time champion, playing in his final Brier, defeated Quebec’s Jean-Michel Menard 10-2 in St. John’s, Newfoundland. Olympic champion Brad Jacobs also earned an 8-3 victory over P-E-I’s Tyler Smith.

After six years as head coach of the Canadian women’s hockey team, Troy Ryan feels it’s time to step away. Ryan’s contract with Hockey Canada expires this year. Over Ryan’s tenure, Canada has won Olympic gold and silver, three world titles and two global silver medals.

Chris Kreider’s goal at 4:47 of overtime lifted the Anaheim Ducks past the Winnipeg Jets 5-4. The win was Anaheim’s fourth straight. Elsewhere, Buffalo defeated Florida 3-2, Washington got past Vegas 3-2 and Utah dispatched Minnesota 5-2.

Major League Soccer’s New England Revolution postponed its home opener next Saturday against Houston. That’s because the field won’t be ready at Gillette Stadium. New England intends to plays its first home game March 15th against Cincinnati.

Daniel Serafini, a former major-league pitcher, was sentenced to life in prison without parole in the 2021 shooting of his in-laws. The 52-year-old was convicted in 2025 of the first-degree murder of his father-in-law, attempted murder of his mother-in-law and first-degree burglary. The left-hander played 11 years with the Chicago Cubs, San Diego, Pittsburgh, Cincinnati and Colorado.

Friday’s Scoreboard

NHL

Anaheim 5 Winnipeg 4 (OT)

Buffalo 3 Florida 2

Washington 3 Vegas 2

Utah 5 Minnesota 2

PWHL

Toronto 5 Seattle 2

Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League

Quebec 4 Cape Breton 0

Saint John 5 Halifax 2

Sherbrooke 6 Baie-Comeau 1

Chicoutimi 13 Drummondville 1

Blainville-Boisbriand 7 Rimouski 1

Rouyn-Noranda 5 Moncton 3

NBA

Boston 148 Brooklyn 111

New York 127 Milwaukee 98

Detroit 122 Cleveland 119 (OT)

Memphis 124 Dallas 105

Oklahoma City 127 Denver 121

MLB Pre-season

Tampa Bay 6 Toronto 5

Pittsburgh 6 Baltimore 1

Atlanta 15 Boston 8

Detroit 16 Philadelphia (ss) 8

NY Yankees 17 Minnesota 5

Philadelphia (ss) 10 Miami 2

NY Mets 14 St. Louis 3

LA Angels 4 Cincinnati 3

Chicago White Sox (ss) 3 Texas 1

Kansas City 7 Athletics 6

Chicago Cubs 8 Cleveland 6

San Francisco 12 LA Dodgers 4

Milwaukee 5 Chicago White Sox (ss) 2

Colorado 3 San Diego 2

Washington 4 Houston 2

Arizona 3 Seattle 1

Saturday’s Games (All times Eastern)

NHL

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 12:30 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 3 p.m.

Edmonton at San Jose, 4 p.m.

New Jersey at St. Louis, 5 p.m.

Chicago at Colorado, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Calgary at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Washington at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Seattle, 10 p.m.

PWHL

Boston at Ottawa, 2 p.m.

Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League

Drummondville at Baie-Comeau, 4 p.m.

Shawinigan at Val-d’Or, 4 p.m.

Newfoundland at Victoriaville, 4 p.m.

Charlottetown at Saint John, 6 p.m.

NBA

Portland at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Houston at Miami, 3:30 p.m.

Toronto at Washington, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Utah, 9:30 p.m.

Major League Soccer

CF Montréal at Chicago, 2:30 p.m.

New England at New York, 2:30 p.m.

Portland at Colorado, 4:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Minnesota, 4:30 p.m.

Seattle at Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Columbus at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

MLB Pre-season

N.Y. Yankees vs Toronto (ss) at Tampa, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore vs Atlanta at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Boston vs Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Houston vs Pittsburgh at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs Detroit at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Toronto (ss) vs Philadelphia at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.

Miami vs St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets vs Washington at Port St Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.

Athletics vs San Francisco at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland vs Chicago White Sox at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Texas vs L.A. Dodgers (ss) at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (ss) vs Chicago Cubs at Phoenix, 3:05 p.m.

Colorado vs Kansas City at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs Arizona at Tempe, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

San Diego vs Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee vs Cincinnati at Phoenix, 3:10 p.m.