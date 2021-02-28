Sports Roundup February 28

LOCAL SPORTS

In Rural League Playoffs at the Antigonish Arena, Heatherton defeated Pleasantdale 5-3 to tie the series at a game apiece. St Croix leads the Outlaws 2 games to none following a 5-0 win.

One game in the QMJHL in our area, as Charlottetown doubled Cape Breton 6-3 at Centre 200. Colten Ellis turned aside 11 of 14 shots to pick up the win.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Paul Stastny’s overtime winner 36 seconds into the extra frame gave the Winnipeg Jets a 2-1 overtime win over the Montreal Canadiens. Nikolaj Ehlers scored Winnipeg’s other goal. Nick Suzuki scored Montreal’s lone goal. Montreal is now winless in their last five consecutive games.

Four different goal scorers helped the Toronto Maple Leafs defeat Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers 4-0 in Edmonton. William Nylander and Mitch Marner scored in the first period for Toronto. Jason Spezza and Zach Hyman also scored for Toronto.

The Ottawa Senators had a three-game winning streak snapped. Six different goal scorers powered the Calgary Flames to a 6-3 victory over the Senators. Juuso Valimaki, Mikael Backlund, Elias Lindholm, Sean Monahan, Andrew Mangiapane and Matthew Tkachuk scored for the Flames. Drake Batherson, Colin White and Brady Tkachuk replied for the last-place Senators.

Jamal Murray scored 26 points while Nikola Jokic had his eighth triple-double of the year to give Denver a 126-96 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. Jokic had 19 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists in the win. Fellow Canadians Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 13 points while Luguentz Dort added two points and one rebound in 22 minutes.

Rachel Homan is back in the Canadian women’s curling championship final for a third straight year. She will skip Ontario in the final after a 7-2 win over Saskatchewan. Kerri Einarson of Team Canada lost 10-9 to Manitoba as well, ensuring Ontario would have the berth in the final. Einarson will be in the semi-final and she’ll play against the winner of a tiebreaker between Manitoba’s Jennifer Jones and Alberta’s Laura Walker.

Saturday’s Games

NHL

Calgary 6 Ottawa 3

Philadelphia 3 Buffalo 0

Washington 5 New Jersey 2

Nashville 2 Columbus 1

Carolina 4 Florida 3 (SO)

Tampa Bay 5 Dallas 0

Pittsburgh 4 N.Y. Islanders 3 (OT)

Toronto 4 Edmonton 0

Detroit 5 Chicago 3

Minnesota 4 Los Angeles 3 (OT)

Colorado 6 Arizona 2

Winnipeg 2 Montreal 1 (OT)

Vegas 3 Anaheim 2 (OT)

St. Louis 7 San Jose 6

NBA

Cleveland 112 Philadelphia 109

Washington 128 Minnesota 112

Denver 126 Oklahoma City 96

New York 110 Indiana 107

San Antonio 117 New Orleans 114

Utah 124 Orlando 109

Dallas 115 Brooklyn 98

Sunday’s Games (All Times Eastern)

NHL

Boston at New York Rangers, 12:00 p.m.

Columbus at Nashville, 3:00 p.m.

Philadelphia at Buffalo, 3:00 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New York Islanders, 5:00 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 7:00 p.m.

NBA

Los Angeles Clippers at Milwaukee, 3:30 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 7:00 p.m.

Chicago at Toronto, 7:00 p.m.

Memphis at Houston, 8:00 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 8:00 p.m.

New York at Detroit, 8:00 p.m.

Golden State at Los Angeles, 8:00 p.m.

Phoenix at Minnesota, 9:00 p.m.

Charlotte at Sacramento, 10:00 p.m.