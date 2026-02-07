Sports Roundup – February 7 *Updated 7:45 am*

LOCAL SPORTS

AUS: On Coach K Court, the X-Men clinched first place in the AUS with their tenth straight win, 101-71 over the Acadia Axemen. Gabriel Pizza Player of the Game Matt Pennell scored 15 points from 3-point range, while AUS leading scorer DJ Jackson led all scorers with 22 points. The X-Men also get a first-round playoff bye with the victory. Before the game, the X-Men honored graduating student-athletes Matt Pennell and Jeff Ngandu, along with graduating student staff Cole McLeman (videographer), Nathan MacDonald (student therapist) and Marcus Upshaw (assistant coach).

The X-Women were also winners, defeating Acadia 67-52. Both teams are tied for second place in the standings, with the top two teams in the regular season earning byes in the upcoming AUS championship. Gabriel Pizza Player of the Game Ayla White had 19 points for STFX. Prior to the game the X-Women honored graduating senior athletes Mali Straker and Lauren Neeve, along with student therapist Caroline MacDonald. The X-Women close out the regular season with a pair of games next weekend.

A huge win for the X-Women at the Keating Centre, as they defeated the UNB REDS 2-1. The X-Women, with a record of 19-5, are now in sole possession of first place in the conference, with only three games left in the regular season. Gabriel Pizza Player of the Game was STFX forward Toby Graham while the second star went to Terryn Mozes on defense. The X-Women are back on the ice this afternoon, hosting the St. Thomas Tommies at 3 pm.

At the Halifax Forum, the X-Men 6-3 to the Dalhousie Tigers. Despite STFX getting out to an early two goal lead in the first period, the Tigers fought their way back and held on for the win, with six different players hitting the scoresheet. Tonight, the X-Men return to the Keating Centre to face off with the Aigles Bleus of Moncton at 7.

X-Men hockey head coach Brad Peddle is pleased to announce that Drummondville Voltigeurs captain Matteo Rotondi is joining the team next season. Rotondi is a 6-foot, 200-pound defenseman from St. Johns, NL who has played the past five seasons with Drummondville. He’s played in 292 regular season and 37 playoff games, racking up 57 regular season points and is a +16 this season on the Voltigeurs blue line. Matteo was a 2024 QMJHL champion with his Drummondville teammates, and last year was honored as the Drummondville Academic Player of the Year.

Junior B: The Eskasoni Junior Eagles defeated the Scotians 4-3 in overtime, while the Bulldogs doubled the Strait Pirates 6-3 in Port Hawkesbury. Tonight, it’s the Scotians vs Bulldogs at the Arena at7 pm, while the Pirates travel to East Hants to face off with the Penguins at 7:30.

U16 AAA: In the Valley, the Cabot Highlanders defeated the Wildcats 5-3.

Seniors League: The Antigonish Bulldogs won 5-2 over the Pictou County Pipers at the Arena. Tonight, it’s the Blackstone Knights vs Miners in Glace Bay, 7:30.

Maritime League: Pictou County Weeks Crushers vs Amherst, 7 pm.

U15: Novas vs Gulls 6:45, Wearwell Bombers vs Harbour Rage 7 pm.

U18 Major: Playoffs: Weeks Majors vs Hunters 12:20 pm, Islanders vs Wildcats 7 pm.

Maritime Major Girls U18 League: Two games in Moncton: Northern Selects vs Rockets @ Avenir Centre 12:30 pm, CB Lynx vs Capitals @ Greenfoot 4-Plex 3 pm.

NATIONAL SPORTS

The Winter Olympics are officially underway. Opening ceremonies were held at four sites across northern Italy, with athletes marching at each venue. Canadian flag bearers Mikael Kingsbury and Marielle Thompson carried the Maple Leaf in Livigno, more than 200 kilometres from Milan in the Italian Alps.

It’s a second loss for the mixed doubles curling team of Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant, dropping a 7-5 decision to Great Britain this morning. Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat jumped out to a 3-0 lead and never trailed in the round-robin win. Gallant and Peterman play Estonia in the evening session.

The women’s hockey team could face yet another delay – they’re scheduled to play Switzerland today, but the Swiss team entered isolation following a positive norovirus test. However, Switzerland announced this morning it’s prepared to play – the team’s chief medical officer said in a statement that there were no concerns about the game, provided no other players show symptoms. Canada’s opener against Finland was pushed to Thursday after norovirus depleted the Finnish roster.

Kevin Porter Junior had 23 points and seven rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the visiting Indiana Pacers 105-99 for their first three-game winning streak of the season. Ryan Rollins added 22 points for the Bucks, and Bobby Portis had 21. The Pacers have lost three in a row.

Saddiq Bay scored 30 points, including two free throws with under 11 seconds remaining, helping the visiting New Orleans Pelicans overcome an 18-point second-half deficit in a 119-115 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Zion Williamson added 29 points as the Pelicans snapped a three-game skid. Anthony Edwards finished with 35 points in the loss.

Jim Schwartz has resigned as the Cleveland Browns’ defensive coordinator after three seasons. The N-F-L team announced Friday that he handed in his letter of resignation. Schwartz led one of the league’s top defences but was upset about being passed over for the head coach job. The Browns hired Todd Monken as head coach on January 29th. Schwartz was under contract for one more season.

A jury has found ex-major league outfielder Yasiel Puig guilty of obstruction of justice and lying to federal officials investigating an illegal gambling operation, the U-S Attorney’s Office said Friday. The verdict came after a multi-week trial that featured testimony from M-L-B officials and an Hawaii baseball coach that Puig placed bets through. Puig faces up to 20 years in federal prison.

Friday’s Scoreboard

NBA

Detroit 118 New York 80

Boston 98 Miami 96

Milwaukee 105 Indiana 99

New Orleans 119 Minnesota 115

Portland 135 Memphis 115

L.A. Clippers 114 Sacramento 111

Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League

Halifax 5 Cape Breton 2

Newfoundland 5 Charlottetown 2

Moncton 5 Saint John 2

Chicoutimi 4 Blainville-Boisbriand 2

Drummondville 4 Baie-Comeau 1

Val-d’Or 4 Gatineau 2

Quebec 3 Rouyn-Noranda 1

Shawinigan 6 Rimouski 4

Sherbrooke 4 Victoriaville 0

Saturday’s Games (All times Eastern)

NBA

Washington at Brooklyn, 3 p.m.

Houston at Oklahoma City, 3:30 p.m.

Dallas at San Antonio, 6 p.m.

Utah at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 8:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Cleveland at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Memphis at Portland, 10 p.m.

Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League

Rimouski at Quebec, 4 p.m.

Chicoutimi at Gatineau, 4 p.m.

Baie-Comeau at Shawinigan, 4 p.m.

Rouyn-Noranda at Victoriaville, 4 p.m.

Val-d’Or at Blainville-Boisbriand, 4 p.m.

Cape Breton at Halifax, 6 p.m.

Moncton at Charlottetown, 6 p.m.

Newfoundlandland at Saint John, 6 p.m.