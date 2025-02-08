Sports Roundup – February 8

LOCAL SPORTS

AUS: In Hockey, the UNB REDS continue their run atop the national rankings with a 5-1 win over the X-Men at the Keating Centre. With the win, the REDS claimed the regular season series between the teams 3-2, with the X-Men the only team to defeat the REDS this season. UNB have already clinched a first-round bye in the upcoming AUS playoffs, while the X-Men remain fourth. Alex Christopoulos scored for the X-Men. Tonight will be the X-Men’s final home game of the regular season, as they faceoff with Moncton at 7.

Meanwhile in Charlottetown, the X-Women defeated the UPEI Panthers 2-1 in overtime, securing their 17th win of the season and clinching a first round playoff bye. Claire Carruthers scored for the X-Women, with the overtime goal from Ireland McCloskey. The X-Women return to the Keating Centre tomorrow afternoon to host the Aigles Bleus at 3 pm.

On Coach K Court tonight, St. FX hosts Saint Mary’s for a pair of contests, beginning with the Women at 6, then the Men tip off at 8.

Junior B: The Antigonish Bulldogs outscored the Strait Pirates 5-3 in Port Hawkesbury.

U15: Tonight at the Arena, the Novas host the Wildcats at 5 pm, followed by the Bombers in a road match against the Gulls at 6:45.

U16 AAA: The Cabot Highlanders are on the road to take on the Buccaneers – puck drops at 4:40 pm.

U18 Major: This afternoon, the CB West Islanders are in the Valley to face off with the Wildcats at 3:15, then the Weeks Majors host the Rush at 7 at the Wellness Centre.

High School Boys: In Kentville, the Royals were close in their opening game of the Art Lightfoot tournament, but ended up falling to Moncton 3-2. Jessy Partridge & Andrew Tate scored for the Royals. The Royals play twice today, at 10:30am and 3:10pm.

Maritime Major Female League: The Northern Subway Selects, just one point shy of second place in the standings, travel to Bedford to tangle with the Greenfoot Capitals. Game time is 3 pm.

Rural League: After 3 games in their playoff series, St Croix leads the Outlaws 2 games to 1 following a 7-4 victory. Pleasantdale shut out Heatherton 7-0, but the Warriors lead the series 2-1.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Gabriel Vilardi scored two second-period goals and the Winnipeg Jets won their eighth consecutive game, 4-3 over the New York Islanders. Nikolaj Ehlers and Alex Iafallo also scored for Winnipeg. Kyle Palmieri, Marc Gatcomb and Simon Holmstrom scored for the Islanders

Martin Necas scored the tiebreaking goal late in the third period, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4. Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and three assists, Cale Makar had two goals and an assist, and Artturi Lehkonen also scored to help the Avalanche win for the fourth time in five games. Leon Draisaitl and Corey Perry had two goals apiece for the Oilers.

Jalen Williams scored 27 points, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 25 and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Toronto Raptors 121-109. Chet Holmgren, the runner-up for rookie of the year last season, played for the Thunder for the first time in three months after recovering from a pelvic fracture. Scottie Barnes scored 21 points and Gradey Dick added 17 for the Raptors.

Devin Booker scored a season-high 47 points, Grayson Allen hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to force overtime and the short-handed Phoenix Suns rallied to beat the Utah Jazz 135-127. With 0.8 seconds left in regulation, Allen caught an in-bounds pass and hit the three-pointer from the right wing to tie it at 122. The Suns scored the first eight points of overtime to pull away and snap a three-game losing streak.

Denis Shapovalov has advanced to the semifinals of the Dallas Open. The product of Richmond Hill, Ont., beat Czechia’s Tomas Machac in straight sets in their quarterfinal match. Shapovalov will face third-seeded Tommy Paul of the United States in the semis.

Friday’s Scoreboard

NHL

Winnipeg 4 N.Y. Islanders 3

Colorado 5 Edmonton 4

Pittsburgh 3 N.Y. Rangers 2

Chicago 6 Nashville 2

Los Angeles 5 Dallas 4 (SO)

NBA

Oklahoma City 121 Toronto 109

Cleveland 134 Washington 124

Charlotte 117 San Antonio 116

Atlanta 115 Milwaukee 110

Brooklyn 102 Miami 86

Detroit 125 Philadelphia 112

Phoenix 135 Utah 127 (OT)

Saturday’s Games (All times Eastern)

NHL

New Jersey at Montreal, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Utah at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Vegas at Boston, 3:30 p.m.

Toronto at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Florida, 7 p.m.

Chicago at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Nashville, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Dallas at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

NBA

Houston at Dallas, 3 p.m.

Indiana at L.A. Lakers, 4 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Portland at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Boston at New York, 8:30 p.m.

Denver at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

New Orleans at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Utah at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.