Sports Roundup – January 11

LOCAL SPORTS

AUS: The X-Women basketball team extended their win streak to three with a convincing 99-45 victory over the visiting Dalhousie Tigers on Coach K Court. With the win, the X-Women record moves to 6-5 while they picked up an important two points in the AUS standings. Gabriel Pizza Player of the Game for the X-Women was Mali Straker, who lead all scorers with 15 points, including a trio of three pointers and a pair of rebounds. Shannon Neita had 14 points for the Blue and White, while also adding 9 rebounds.

The X-Men continued their strong season with a big 93-72 win over the Tigers – Gabriel Pizza Player of the game DJ Jackson had a monster of a game, dropping 29 points along with three rebounds and two assists. Bennett Grumbach added 12 points and seven rebounds for X, while Gatluak James had 11 points and eight rebounds. It was the seventh straight win for the X-Men, who lead the standings with a 10-1 record.

In Hockey, the X-Women dominated the Mount Allison Mounties with a 7-2 victory on the road. Kamdyn Switzer, Tea Pearce and Joanna Martinsen all had three-point nights, each posting a goal and two assists. Kameryn Lahey, Kalle Hastman, Anna MacCara and Mackenzie Lothian also scored for the X-Women. X-Women goaltender Brooklyn Oakes had 23 saves for the win. The victory improves the X-Women record to 13-2-3 on the season. Meanwhile, the Acadia Axemen claimed a 4-2 victory over the X-Men. Scoring for the X-Men were Logan Chisholm & Raegan Wiles. The X-Men aim to regroup for their next matchup tonight on home ice against the Saint Mary’s Huskies. Puck drop is 7 pm.

The Leroy MacDonald Memorial U11AA Tournament continues this weekend in Antigonish. This morning at 8, TASA takes on the Sydney Steelers at the Arena, followed by the 1-1 Antigonish Bulldogs vs Pictou White at 9:30. At 10 am at the Keating Centre Auxiliary Rink, the Truro Bearcats take on the Lumberjacks. Play continues through the afternoon at the Arena, including the Bulldogs vs Truro at 3:30. Playoffs are on Sunday.

The Ice Jam tournament continues in Bedford: in action yesterday, the CB West Islanders had two victories, defeating the Central Impact 4-1 and the Growlers 7-1. The Novas lost to the Icepak 3-2, the Weeks Majors fell 4-3 to Saint John, the Bombers shutout the Matrix 11-0, and the Cabot Highlanders outscored the Thunder 2-1. Play begins this morning at 8:45 as the Bombers face the Warriors. Also in action today, the Novas play the Thunder at 9:15, the Islanders take on Saint John at 11, and the Weeks Majors play the Caps at 11:15. Play continues through the day, with the division finals on Sunday.

At the Bay View Big Stick High School Tournament in Tantallon, the Dr. J.H. Gillis Royals began with a 4-2 win over Woodlawn. The Royals conclude their portion of the round robin with a match at 12:45 today.

Junior B: The Antigonish Bulldogs doubled the Pictou County Scotians 6-3 at the Arena, and the Strait Pirates were edged out at home 6-5 by the Membertou Junior Miners.

Maritime League: The Pictou County Weeks Crushers face off with the Mariners at 7 pm in Yarmouth.

Rural League: Tonight at the Arena, it’s the St. Croix Angels vs Pleasantdale at 7, with Heatherton taking on the Outlaws at 8:30.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Adrian Kempe scored 74 seconds into overtime and the visiting Los Angeles Kings knocked off the Winnipeg Jets 2-1. Alex Turcotte also scored for the Kings, who have won five straight games. Mark Scheifele scored a power-play goal for the Jets.

Barrett Hayton scored at 18:28 of the third period to snap a 1-1 tie and the Utah Hockey Club edged the visiting San Jose Sharks 2-1. Nick Schmaltz also scored for Utah. Fabian Zetterlund replied for the Sharks, who dropped their second in a row.

Domantas Sabonis had 23 points and a career-high 28 rebounds and the visiting Sacramento Kings used a fourth quarter rally to beat the Boston Celtics 114-97. The victory extended the Kings’ season-high win streak to six games. Jaylen Brown had 28 points for the Celtics, who have lost two of their last three.

Zach LaVine scored 33 points and the Chicago Bulls beat the Washington Wizards 138-105. Nikola Vu?evi? had 23 points and 13 rebounds for the Bulls, who won their fifth in seven games. Jordan Poole had 22 points for the Wizards, who dropped to an N-B-A worst 6-and-30.

Canadian Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 39 points in 29 minutes, and the Oklahoma City Thunder bounced back to rout the New York Knicks 126-101 in the first game since their 15-game win streak was snapped. Isaiah Joe added 23 of his 31 points in the first half for the Thunder, who were coming off a 129-122 loss at Cleveland on Wednesday.

Quinshon Judkins ran for two touchdowns before Jack Sawyer forced a fumble by his former roommate that he returned 83 yards for a score with 2:13 left as Ohio State beat Texas 28-14 in the Cotton Bowl to advance to a shot for their sixth national title. The 13-and-2 Buckeyes will play the Orange Bowl champion Notre Dame in Atlanta on January 20th.

Friday’s Scoreboard

NHL

Montreal 3 Washington 2 (OT)

Carolina 2 Vancouver 0

Los Angeles 2 Winnipeg 1 (OT)

Detroit 5 Chicago 3

Utah 2 San Jose 1

NBA

Indiana 108 Golden State 96

Milwaukee 109 Orlando 106

New Orleans 123 Philadelphia 115

Oklahoma City 126 New York 101

Sacramento 114 Boston 97

Chicago 138 Washington 105

Denver 124 Brooklyn 105

US College Football Playoffs – Cotton Bowl

Ohio State 28 Texas 14

Saturday’s Games (All times Eastern)

NHL

Boston at Florida, 1 p.m.

Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

Seattle at Buffalo, 4 p.m.

Anaheim at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Columbus at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Washington at Nashville, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Utah, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Vegas, 10 p.m.

PWHL

Boston at Ottawa, 2 p.m.

U-18 World Hockey Championship Semifinals in Finland

Sweden vs. United States, 8 a.m.

Czechia vs. Canada, 11:30 a.m.

NBA

Houston at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Utah at Phoenix, 5 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Miami at Portland, 10 p.m.

NFL Playoffs – Wild-Card Round

L.A. Chargers (5) at Houston (4), 4:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh (6) at Baltimore (3), 8 p.m.