Sports Roundup – January 14

LOCAL SPORTS

University Sport:

In Hockey, the X-Men shutout the Université de Moncton Aigles Bleus 4-0. Both squads currently tied in fourth place with 21 points in the AUS standings – with identical 10-10-1 records. X-Men goaltender Joseph Raaymakers was named the Subway player of the game with 42 saves for the shutout win. The X-Men continue their New Brunswick road trip in Fredericton against the first-place UNB Reds tonight at 7.

Meanwhile in Halifax, the X-Women defeated the Dalhousie Tigers in a shootout 3-2 at the Forum. Lauren Darbrowski was named Subway Player of the Game for her shootout winner.

Tonight on the Coach K Court, St. FX hosts Dalhousie. The double header starts with the Women at 6 pm.

NS Junior: The Antigonish Bulldogs shut out the Strait Pirates 2-0 at the Antigonish Arena. Tonight, the Bulldogs travel to Membertou to face the Junior Miners at 7:30.

Maritime Junior: The Pictou County Weeks Crushers won on the road, defeating the South Shore Lumberjacks 6-4.

Ice Jam Tournament: On Friday, the Weeks Majors kept their undefeated record with a win over the Blizzard 3-1, while the CB West Islanders were defeated 5-3 by the Charlottetown Knights. The Cabot Highlanders suffered two losses, 5-1 to the Saint John Knights and 3-1 to the Thunderbirds. The Novas are 2-1 after a 1-0 victory over the Rangers, while the Bombers improved to 1-2 after shutting out the Kings 4-0.

In today’s action, The Novas face the North West Bulls at 9:15 am, and the Weeks Majors take on the Rush at 11. Winners advance to tonight’s quarterfinals.

FISU World University Games – Men’s Hockey: Canada 10 Sweden 2 The X-Men’s Liam Hawel had two goals and an assist in the victory, and Matthew Struthers had one assist.

FISU World University Games – Women’s Hockey: Team Canada plays Czechia at 5:30.

High School Tournament in Westville: Northumberland vs Island View 12:10 pm, Auburn vs SAREC 1:50 pm, North Nova vs Sackville 3:30 pm, West Kings vs Northumberland 5:10 pm. The top 4 teams play off Sunday morning beginning at 10am, with Championship Game at 3.

Rural League: The County Outlaws face off with the St. Croix Angels at 7 while the Heatherton Warriors face the Pleasantdale Panthers at 8:30.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Connor McDavid celebrated his birthday Friday night in San Jose by scoring two goals and adding an assist as his Edmonton Oilers scorched the Sharks 7-1 in N-H-L action. Klim Kostin, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Leon Draisaitl and Ryan McLeod also scored for the Oilers, who have won two straight. Nugent-Hopkins also added two assists. Oskar Lindblom scored for the Sharks, who have lost two games in a row.

Jack Hughes scored two goals and added an assist and Jesper Bratt scored twice as the New Jersey Devils defeated the Ducks 6-2 in Anaheim on Friday night. Dougie Hamilton and Jesper Boqvist also scored for the Devils, who have won three N-H-L games in a row. Adam Henrique and Trevor Zegras scored for the Ducks, who have lost three straight.

Vladimir Guerrero Junior and the Toronto Blue Jays avoided salary arbitration Friday night by agreeing to a 14.5-million-dollar contract for next season. Toronto had 12 players eligible for arbitration _ only Tampa Bay with 14 had more. The lone member of that Blue Jays group who did not settle Friday was shortstop Bo Bichette. Guerrero, runner-up in 2021 A-L M-V-P voting, earned -7.9-million-dollars last season. The two-time All-Star batted .274 with 32 homers and 97 R-B-Is. He also was a surprise Gold Glove winner at first base.

John Collins tipped in a missed shot with less than a second left to lift the Atlanta Hawks past the Indiana Pacers 113-111 on Friday night. Trae Young scored 26 points and De’Andre Hunter had 25 for the Hawks, who will play the Raptors in Toronto on Saturday. Onyeka Okongwu added 18 points and a career-high 20 rebounds. Bennedict Mathurin scored 26 points for Indiana.

Jordan Poole scored 25 points, Donte DiVincenzo added 22 and the Golden State Warriors beat the San Antonio Spurs 144-113 on Friday before an N-B-A-record crowd of 68-thousand, 323 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The attendance shattered the previous regular-season record of 62-thousand, 046 who watched Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls play the Atlanta Hawks at the Georgia Dome on March 27th, 1998. The Spurs normally play at the A-T-and-T Center but returned to their former home as the franchise celebrates its 50th anniversary.

Friday’s Games

NHL

Winnipeg 4 Pittsburgh 1

Edmonton 7 San Jose 1

New Jersey 6 Anaheim 2

NBA

Atlanta 113 Indiana 111

New Orleans 116 Detroit 110

New York 112 Washington 108

Golden State 144 San Antonio 113

Oklahoma City 124 Chicago 110

Minnesota 121 Phoenix 116

Utah 112 Orlando 108

Denver 115 L.A. Clippers 103

Sacramento 139 Houston 114

Saturday’s Games (All Times Eastern)

NHL

Calgary at Dallas, 2 p.m.

Montreal at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Colorado, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Florida, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Vegas, 10 p.m.

New Jersey at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

U18 Women’s World Hockey Championship at Ostersund, Sweden

Semifinals

United States vs. Sweden, 10 a.m.

Canada vs. Finland, 2 p.m.

Fifth-place game

Czechia vs. Slovakia, 6 a.m.

Relegation round

Japan vs. Switzerland, noon (Switzerland leads best-of-three series 1-0)

NFL Playoffs – Wild-card round

Seattle at San Francisco, 4:30 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville, 8:15 p.m.

NBA

Milwaukee at Miami, 1 p.m.

Boston at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Utah, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Portland, 10 p.m.