Sports Roundup – January 15

LOCAL SPORTS

University Sport:

A hard-fought contest in Fredericton as the X-Men Hockey squad scored 43 seconds into overtime to beat the UNB Reds 4-3. Jacob Hudson, with his second goal of the night, won it for the X-Men, set up by linemate Josh Nelson.

On Coach K Court, the X-Women won their second game in a row, dropping the Dalhousie Tigers 75-54. It was an important victory for the X-Women, as the game was worth four points in the standings. Melina Collins was the top scorer for St. FX, netting 15 points, eight rebounds, and a pair of steals. Later, the X-Men earned a thrilling 80-74 overtime victory over the visiting Tigers. It was the 11th win of the season for the X Men, who lead the AUS with 32 points. Subway player of the game Dondre Reddick netted 22 points for the home team, while chipping in five rebounds and going 3-5 from 3-point range.

Due to poor traveling conditions, today’s X-Women Hockey game in Moncton against the Aigles Bleues has been postponed.

NS Junior: The Antigonish Bulldogs remain tied with the Eagles atop the Sid Rowe division, after defeating the Junior Miners in Membertou 3-2. Tonight, the Pictou County Scotians host the Blues in Trenton at 6 pm, while the Eagles host the Strait Pirates in Eskasoni at 7:30.

Ice Jam Tournament: In the U15 division, the Novas didn’t advance past the crossover stage after a 3-2 defeat by the North West Bulls. Over in the U18 division, the Weeks Majors defeated the Rush 7-4 in the crossover match Saturday morning, but lost their quarterfinal 3-1 to the Moncton Flyers.

Maritime Major Female League: The Northern Subway Selects host the Eastern Stars at the Hector Arena in Pictou at Noon.

Rural League: St Croix Angels 9 Outlaws 1 Heatherton 6 Pleasantdale 1

NATIONAL SPORTS

Leon Draisaitl scored twice as the Edmonton Oilers won their third straight N-H-L game by defeating the host Vegas Golden Knights 4-3. Mattias Janmark and Klim Kostin netted singles for the Oilers, who led 2-1 after the first period and 4-3 after 40 minutes. Keegan Kolesar, Paul Cotter and William Karlsson scored for the Golden Knights, who had their one-game win streak halted.

Scott Laughton had a goal and an assist and the visiting Philadelphia Flyers beat the Washington Capitals 3-1. James van Riemsdyk and Wade Allison also scored for the Flyers, who have won three straight. Capitals’ veteran Alex Ovechkin reached 30 goals for the 17th season, tying an N-H-L record set by Mike Gartner.

Jared McCann had his first career hat trick and the Seattle Kraken got their franchise-record eighth straight victory with an 8-5 win in Chicago against the Blackhawks. All-star rookie Matty Beniers and Oliver Bjorkstrand each had a goal and an assist and the Kraken won their seventh straight on the road to become the first N-H-L team to sweep a trip of seven or more games. Seattle improved to 26-12-and-4 _ one win shy of its total last season when it joined the N-H-L as an expansion franchise.

Trevor Lawrence followed four interceptions with four touchdown passes – one of the most improbable turnarounds in N-F-L post-season history – and rallied the Jacksonville Jaguars to a 31-30 playoff victory over the visiting Los Angeles Chargers. Lawrence engineered the winning drive, highlighted by Riley Patterson’s 36-yard field goal on the final play. It capped a 27-point comeback, the third largest in playoff history. Earlier, the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Seattle Seahawks 41-23.

Ja Morant had 23 points, 10 assists and another ferocious dunk, and the visiting Memphis Grizzlies beat the Indiana Pacers 130-112 to extend the N-B-A’s longest current winning streak to nine games. Desmond Bane scored 25 points to lead the Grizzlies, who tied Denver for the Western Conference’s best record at 29-and-13.

Nick Taylor of Abbotsford, B-C, carded a sizzling eight-under-par in the third round of the Sony Open in Honolulu. Taylor, who is tied for ninth at 10-under-par, trails leader Hayden Buckley of Chattanooga, Tennessee, by five shots heading into Sunday’s final round. The eight-under score, also recorded by Andrew Putnam of Tacoma, Washington, is the lowest round of the P-G-A tournament.

Saturday’s Games

NHL

Edmonton 4 Vegas 3

Boston 4 Toronto 3

Colorado 7 Ottawa 0

Calgary 6 Dallas 5

N.Y. Islanders 2 Montreal 1

Florida 4 Vancouver 3

Seattle 8 Chicago 5

New Jersey 5 Los Angeles 2

Philadelphia 3 Washington 1

Carolina 2 Pittsburgh 1

Columbus 4 Detroit 3

Minnesota 2 Arizona 1

Buffalo 5 Nashville 3

Tampa Bay 4 St. Louis 2

NFL – Wild-card playoffs

San Francisco 41 Seattle 23

Jacksonville 31 L.A. Chargers 30

NBA

Atlanta 114 Toronto 103

Portland 136 Dallas 119

Miami 111 Milwaukee 95

Boston 122 Charlotte 106

Memphis 130 Indiana 112

Minnesota 110 Cleveland 102

Philadelphia 118 Utah 117

Sunday’s Games (All Times Eastern)

NHL

Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, 5 p.m.

Vancouver at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Arizona at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

NFL – Wild-card playoffs

Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Minnesota, 4:30 p.m.

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 8:15 p.m.

NBA

New York at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Clippers, 3 p.m.

Golden State at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Sacramento at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Denver, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Portland, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.