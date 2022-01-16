Sports Roundup – January 16

Three Australian Federal Court judges have upheld the cancellation of Novak Djokovic’s visa, meaning the tennis star will not be able to defend his Australian Open title. He says he is extremely disappointed, but will respect the court’s ruling. Djokovic’s visa was initially cancelled on January 6th, hours after he arrived to compete in the first Grand Slam of 2022, after a border official decided Djokovic didn’t qualify for a medical exemption from Australia’s rules for unvaccinated visitors. That move had been overturned by a court on procedural grounds before Immigration Minister Alex Hawke personally blocked Djokovic’s visa on the grounds his presence in Australia may be a risk to the health and “good order” of the Australian public.

Josh Norris scored a pair of goals as Ottawa erased a 3-1 third-period deficit in a 6-4 come-from-behind victory over Edmonton in the N-H-L. The Senators won for the first time when trailing after two periods. The Oilers continue their poor play of late. They have dropped six straight and are 2-10-and-2 in their last 14 games.

Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 37 shots for his third shutout of the season and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-0 for their fourth straight win. The Blackhawks improved to 14-9-and-3 under interim coach Derek King. The 37-year-old Fleury recorded his 70th career shutout.

The Buffalo Bills dismantled their A-F-C East rivals the New England Patriots 47-17 in an N-F-L wild-card playoff game. Josh Allen set a franchise record by throwing five passing touchdowns. Buffalo scored on all seven possessions of the game that didn’t end with a kneeldown. The Bills defeated New England for the second time in three weeks.

Golfer Russell Henley is holding on to a two-shot lead at the Sony Open in Hawaii. His main threat is Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama, who is two shots back. Canadian Adam Svensson of Surrey, B-C is four shots behind the lead. He is tied for third with three other golfers. Corey Conners of Listowel, Ontario is tied for 18th.

Beijing has reported its first local Omicron infection weeks before the Winter Olympic Games are due to start. That’s according to state media. The infected person lives and works in Beijing’s northwestern district. The Winter Olympic Games’ opening ceremony is on February 4th.

