Sports Roundup – January 18

LOCAL SPORTS

In AUS Sports, the X-Men Hockey squad is on the road, playing UPEI in Charlottetown. Meanwhile, the X-Women host Universite de Moncton at the Keating Centre. Both games are at 7pm.

In Junior Hockey, the Junior B Bulldogs travel to Liverpool to play the Privateers. Puck drops at 7.

In the MHL, the Pictou County Weeks Crushers host South Shore at the Wellness Centre tonight at 7.

The Cape Breton West Islanders are also at the Wellness Centre, facing off the Weeks Major Midgets at 4.

In Major Bantam, the Novas are home for a pair of contests: first against the Lumberjacks at 5pm at the Antigonish Arena, then on Sunday, it’s the Bedford Barons at the Keating Centre Sunday morning at 11.

The Wearwell Bombers are on the road this weekend: playing Bedford tonight at 5:30, followed by the Rangers in East Hants on Sunday at 11.

In the NS Female Midget AAA, the top-ranked Northern Subway Selects play the Panthers in Membertou. Puck drops at 4:30. The other half of the home-and-home is tomorrow at Noon at the Wellness Centre.

In High School Hockey, two games today: North Nova Gryphons play the Northumberland Night Hawks in Westville (Gametime 6:30) and the Dr. J.H. Gillis Royals are in East Hants to face off with the Tigers at 7.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Anthony Cirelli had shaving cream on his ear, hair and T-shirt post-game. He didn’t mind, though. The foam was part of the celebration his Tampa Bay Lightning teammates gave him after he scored his first career hat trick in a 7-1 routing of the Jets at Bell M-T-S Place. Winnipeg has lost seven of eight at home.

The Raptors are starting to impose their will at both ends of the court. Toronto tied a franchise scoring record by thumping the Washington Wizards 140-111 before a sellout crowd of 19,800 at Scotiabank Arena. Toronto also made a club-record 22 three-pointers _ on 43 attempts _ and tied a season-best with 16 steals.

There will be a Canadian on the women’s side at the Australian Open after teenager Leylah Annie Fernandez qualified for her first-ever Grand Slam main draw. The 17-year-old from Laval, Quebec defeated American Danielle Lao 7-5, 7-5 in the final round of qualifiers in Melbourne. Bianca Andreescu is skipping the event with a knee injury.

Friday’s Games

NHL

Anaheim 2 Carolina 1 (OT)

Pittsburgh 2 Detroit 1 (OT)

Tampa Bay 7 Winnipeg 1

NBA

Philadelphia 100 Chicago 89

Indiana 116 Minnesota 114

Toronto 140 Washington 111

Memphis 113 Cleveland 109

Miami 115 Oklahoma City 108

Atlanta 121 San Antonio 120

Dallas 120 Portland 112

Saturday’s Games – All Times Eastern

NHL

Washington vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 1 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Arizona at Edmonton, 3 p.m.

Calgary at Ottawa, 4 p.m.

New Jersey at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Florida at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

NBA

L.A. Clippers at New Orleans, 3:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Phoenix at Boston, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Orlando at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Oklahoma City, 9 p.m.

Sacramento at Utah, 9 p.m.