Sports Roundup – January 19

LOCAL SPORTS

In Hockey, the X-Men are making a push in the standings, as they captured their third win in four games after edging the UPEI Panther 4-2 Saturday night. The X-Men scored goals 14 seconds apart late in the second period to help secure the victory.

The X-Women extended their win streak to five games with a 6-2 victory over the Moncton Aigles Bleues Saturday night at the Keating Centre. StFX scored four unanswered third period goals for the win. This afternoon’s game between Mount Allison and the X-Women has been postponed until Tuesday the 21st at 7:00 pm.

On the basketball court, Acadia hosts St. FX for a pair of games this afternoon, The women tip off at 1, the men at 3.

In Junior Hockey, the Antigonish Bulldogs defeated Liverpool 4-1. Today, the Pictou County Scotians host the Junior Miners in Trenton at 6 tonight.

In MHL action, the Pictou County Weeks Crushers fell 4-2 to Amherst at the Wellness Centre.

The Weeks Major Midgets trounced the CB West Islanders 6-1 Saturday afternoon at the Wellness Centre. The Weeks team is off to Berwick to play the Valley Wildcats at 2:30 today.

The Nova Major Bantams outscored the Lumberjacks 3-1 last night at the Antigonish Arena. Today’s game with Bedford has been postponed due to the forecast.

Meanwhile, the Wearwell Bombers lost on the road 3-2 to Bedford. Today, the Bombers are in East Hants to face off against the Rangers.

Today’s game between the Northern Subway Selects and the Panthers at the Wellness Centre has been postponed.

In High School Hockey, the Dr. J.H. Gillis Royals host the Hants East Tigers at the Antigonish Arena tonight at 7.

Rural League @ Antigonish Arena – Saturday Results

Heatherton 7 Pleasantdale 3

St Croix 8 Outlaws 0

NATIONAL SPORTS

Tanner Pearson recorded a power-play goal and added a helper as an assist as the Vancouver Canucks dropped the San Jose Sharks 4-1. With the victory, the Canucks now have 11 wins in 14 games and they also extended their home winning streak to eight. More importantly, Vancouver also now sits in first place in the Pacific Division with 58 points, one more than Edmonton, Calgary, Vegas and Arizona.

In Toronto, Patrick Kane picked up a helper to reach 999 career points and Chicago’s captain Jonathan Toews had a four-point night in the Blackhawks’ 6-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. Frederik Andersen allowed 6 goals on 34 shots in the loss. Toronto is winless in five of its last six.

The Canadiens held on for the dramatic 5-4 shootout victory over the Vegas Golden Knights despite squandering a two-goal lead during the game’s final two minutes. The Oilers edged the Coyotes 7-3 _ Connor McDavid had two goals and Riley Sheahan posted a career-high four points. And, in Ottawa, Marcus Hogberg made 40 saves to lead Ottawa past Calgary 5-2 _ helping the Senators snap a nine-game winless streak.

In the N-B-A, Canadian Andrew Wiggins had a career night in the Timberwolves’ 122-112 loss to the Toronto Raptors. Wiggins posted his first career triple-double with 18 points, a career-high 11 assists and 10 rebounds. While, for Toronto, Fred VanVleet had 29 points in his return from a hamstring injury and Kyle Lowry added 28 points and seven assists.

Conor McGregor stopped Donald Cerrone with a head kick and punches 40 seconds into the first round at U-F-C 246, announcing his return to mixed martial arts with his first victory since 2016. The Irish former two-division champion returned from a three-year stretch of inactivity and outside-the-cage troubles.

Saturday’s Games

NHL

Washington 6 N.Y. Islanders 4

Colorado 5 St. Louis 3

Edmonton 7 Arizona 3

Ottawa 5 Calgary 2

Columbus 5 New Jersey 0

Florida 4 Detroit 1

Montreal 5 Vegas 4 (SO)

Philadelphia 4 Los Angeles 1

Chicago 6 Toronto 2

Nashville 2 Buffalo 1

Minnesota 7 Dallas 0

Vancouver 4 San Jose 1

NBA

L.A. Clippers 133 New Orleans 130

Milwaukee 117 Brooklyn 97

Phoenix 123 Boston 119

Detroit 136 Atlanta 103

Philadelphia 90 New York 87

Chicago 118 Cleveland 116

Toronto 122 Minnesota 112

L.A. Lakers 124 Houston 115

Golden State 109 Orlando 95

Oklahoma City 119 Portland 106

Utah 123 Sacramento 101

Sunday’s Games – All Times Eastern

NHL

Boston at Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Columbus at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

NBA

Miami at San Antonio, 3 p.m.

Indiana at Denver, 8 p.m.

NFL

AFC Championship Game

Tennessee at Kansas City, 3:05 p.m.

NFC Championship Game

Green Bay at San Francisco, 6:40 p.m.