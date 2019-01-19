Sports Roundup: January 19

LOCAL SPORTS

The X-Men basketball team squeaked out a 78-74 win over UPEI in Charlottetown, while the X-Women fell to the Panthers 74-50.

In Wolfville, the X-Men hockey squad was shutout by the Acadia Axemen 5-0.

St. FX track and field athletes are in Halifax today competing at the Athletics Nova Scotia Open.

Tonight, the X-Women hockey team laces up their skates to play Moncton at the Keating Centre at 7.

—

The Pictou County Weeks Crushers lost a shootout against South Shore 5-4. Top scorer for the Crushers was Chase Ellis with a pair. The Crushers will try for a win tonight in Yarmouth.

—

In Junior Hockey last night, The Antigonish Bulldogs bulldozed Cumberland County 13-3. Zachary Forsythe led the scoring with 4 goals and 2 assists.

Meanwhile, the Strait Pirates defeated the Pictou County Scotians 4-1 in Port Hawkesbury. Jacob Keagan scored twice for the Pirates and added an assist. Avery Warner assisted on all four goals. Jacob Pentz scored for the Scotians.

The Strait Pirates travel to Membertou to face the Jr. Miners Sunday at Noon, and the Scotians host Eskasoni at the Trenton Arena Sunday night at 6.

—

In the Major Midget League, the Weeks Major Midgets play twice: they host the Valley Wildcats at the Pictou County Wellness Centre tonight at 6:30, then travel to Dartmouth to face Steele Subaru Sunday afternoon at 1:15. Cape Breton West plays the Halifax McDonalds in Port Hood tomorrow at Noon.

—

In the Major Bantam League, the Novas tangle with the Dartmouth Whalers at the Antigonish Arena this afternoon at 5, while the Wearwell Bombers play the Bedford Barons at 5:30. Then the Bombers and Novas play each other Sunday at 12:30 in Port Hawkesbury.

NATIONAL SPORTS

A big game for Sam Bennett. The 22-year-old scored twice, including the winner late in the third, to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-4 victory over the Detroit Red Wings. Sean Monahan, James Neal, Mark Giordano and T-J Brodie also scored for Calgary. The Pacific Division-leading Flames extended their point streak to seven games.

—

A victorious season debut for Thatcher Demko. The 23-year-old guided his Vancouver Canucks to a 4-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres, stopping 36-of-39 shots in his second-ever N-H-L appearance. Alex Edler, Sven Baertschi, Brock Boeser, Loui Eriksson all scored for Vancouver. Demko played a single game for Vancouver last season.

—

Phil Kessel played hero for the Penguins. Pittsburgh’s star sniper scored on a power play at 4:09 of overtime, Matt Murray stopped 30 shots and the Penguins beat the Arizona Coyotes 3-2. Jusso Riikola and Jake Guentzel also scored for the Penguins, while Clayton Keller and Derek Stepan replied for the Coyotes.

—

After their worst stretch of the season, the Ottawa Senators are starting to click. Bobby Ryan and Mark Stone scored 13 seconds apart in the second period, and the Senators beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-1. The Senators have won four of five after an eight-game losing streak that dropped them into last place in the Eastern Conference.

—

The Utah Jazz have won their sixth game in a row. Donovan Mitchell scored 24 points, Rudy Gobert had 19 points and 15 rebounds and the Jazz cruised to a 115-99 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Royce O’Neale added 16 points and 11 rebounds, and Derrick Favours had 12 points and 10 rebounds in Utah’s eighth win in nine games.