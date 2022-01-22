Sports Roundup – January 22

Friday’s Scores
NHL
Carolina 6 N.Y. Rangers 3
Pittsburgh 5 Columbus 2
N.Y. Islanders 4 Arizona 0
Dallas 5 Detroit 4 (OT)
Minnesota 5 Chicago 1
St. Louis 5 Seattle 0
Florida 2 Vancouver 1 (SO)
Anaheim 5 Tampa Bay 1
NBA
Charlotte 121 Oklahoma City 98
L.A. Clippers 102 Philadelphia 101
L.A. Lakers 116 Orlando 105
Atlanta 110 Miami 108
Portland 109 Boston 105
Toronto 109 Washington 105
Milwaukee 94 Chicago 90
Brooklyn 117 San Antonio 102
Utah 111 Detroit 101
Memphis 122 Denver 118
Golden State 105 Houston 103
Montreal’s Felix Auger-Aliassime has advanced to the fourth round of the Australian Open. Auger-Aliassime defeated Britain’s Dan Evans in straight sets on Saturday at the Grand Slam event. He will face the winner of the third-round match between Russia’s Andrey Rublev and Croatia’s Marin Cilic. The 21-year-old Auger-Aliassime also made it to the fourth round at Melbourne Park last year. Auger-Aliassime and Evans had played once before, with the Briton winning at Melbourne 2 Australia in 2021. Canada’s Denis Shapovalov earlier earned a spot in the fourth round of the Australian Open by beating American Reilly Opelka.
Saturday’s Games (All Times Eastern)
NHL
Philadelphia at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Winnipeg at Boston, 3 p.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Carolina at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Colorado, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Washington, 7 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
Calgary at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
NBA
Sacramento at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Cleveland, 8 p.m.
Indiana at Phoenix, 9 p.m.