Sports Roundup – January 22

Friday’s Scores

NHL

Carolina 6 N.Y. Rangers 3

Pittsburgh 5 Columbus 2

N.Y. Islanders 4 Arizona 0

Dallas 5 Detroit 4 (OT)

Minnesota 5 Chicago 1

St. Louis 5 Seattle 0

Florida 2 Vancouver 1 (SO)

Anaheim 5 Tampa Bay 1

NBA

Charlotte 121 Oklahoma City 98

L.A. Clippers 102 Philadelphia 101

L.A. Lakers 116 Orlando 105

Atlanta 110 Miami 108

Portland 109 Boston 105

Toronto 109 Washington 105

Milwaukee 94 Chicago 90

Brooklyn 117 San Antonio 102

Utah 111 Detroit 101

Memphis 122 Denver 118

Golden State 105 Houston 103

Montreal’s Felix Auger-Aliassime has advanced to the fourth round of the Australian Open. Auger-Aliassime defeated Britain’s Dan Evans in straight sets on Saturday at the Grand Slam event. He will face the winner of the third-round match between Russia’s Andrey Rublev and Croatia’s Marin Cilic. The 21-year-old Auger-Aliassime also made it to the fourth round at Melbourne Park last year. Auger-Aliassime and Evans had played once before, with the Briton winning at Melbourne 2 Australia in 2021. Canada’s Denis Shapovalov earlier earned a spot in the fourth round of the Australian Open by beating American Reilly Opelka.

Saturday’s Games (All Times Eastern)

NHL

Philadelphia at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Winnipeg at Boston, 3 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Carolina at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Colorado, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Washington, 7 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

NBA

Sacramento at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Phoenix, 9 p.m.