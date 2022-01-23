Sports Roundup – January 23

Leon Draisaitl had two goals and two assists and Evan Bouchard had two goals as the Edmonton Oilers came from behind to snap a seven-game losing skid, rallying to defeat the Calgary Flames 5-3. Brendan Perlini also scored for the Oilers, who were in desperate need for a win, having gone 2-11-2 in their previous 15 games. Connor McDavid chipped in with two assists.

David Pastrnak scored on a third-period power play, helping the Bruins to a 3-2 win over the Jets. Charlie Coyle and Oskar Steen also had goals for Boston, who are 10-and-2 since New Year’s Day. Andrew Copp and Jansen Harkins each scored for Winnipeg. Jets captain Blake Wheeler returned to the lineup after missing more than a month with a knee injury. Brad Marchand played for the Bruins after leaving Thursday’s game with an apparent shoulder injury.

Gabriel Landeskog scored 1:16 into overtime and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 for their 15th straight win at home. Colorado is the first N-H-L team to win 15 consecutive home games since the Washington Capitals did it between January and March of 2017.

Robbie Gould drilled a 45-yard field goal as time expired to give the San Francisco 49ers a 13-10 upset of Green Bay. The 49ers will face either the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or the Los Angeles Rams in the N-F-C championship game next Sunday.

A last second field goal also made the difference for Cincinnati, knocking out Tennessee 19-16 on the back of a 52-yard field goal by Evan MacPherson on the final play. The Bengals will take on the winner of today’s Buffalo-Kansas City match next week in the A-F-C championship – Cincinnati’s first in 33 years.

Denis Shapovalov continues his run at the Australian Open. The Canadian put together a dominant straight-sets upset victory over the third-ranked Alexander Zverev in the fourth round. The 22-year-old will face Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinal. Montreal’s Felix Auger-Aliassime is the other Canadian still in contention in singles play. He faces Croatia’s Marin Cilic in the fourth round.

Saturday’s Results

NHL

Buffalo 6 Philadelphia 3

Boston 3 Winnipeg 2

Toronto 3 NY Islanders 1

Colorado 3 Montreal 2 (OT)

New Jersey 7 Carolina 4

Washington 3 Ottawa 2 (OT)

NY Rangers 7 Arizona 3

Nashville 4 Detroit 1

Minnesota 4 Chicago 3 (OT)

Edmonton 5 Calgary 3

San Jose 7 Tampa Bay 1

NBA

Milwaukee 133 Sacramento 127

Cleveland 94 Oklahoma 87

Phoenix 113 Indiana 103

NFL Playoffs – Conference Semi-Finals

San Francisco 13 Green Bay 10

Cincinnati 19 Tennessee 16

Sunday’s Games (all times Atlantic)

NHL

Winnipeg at Pittsburgh, 2 pm

Ottawa at Columbus, 7 pm

Los Angeles at New Jersey, 8 pm

Florida at Seattle, 10 pm

St. Louis at Vancouver, 11 pm

NBA

LA Clippers at Knicks, 2 pm

Boston at Washington, 4:30 pm

Chicago at Orlando, 7 pm

Portland at Toronto, 7pm

LA Lakers at Miami, 7 pm

Philadelphia at San Antonio, 8 pm

Atlanta at Charlotte, 8 pm

Memphis at Dallas, 8:30 pm

Nets at Minnesota, 9 pm

Detroit at Denver, 9 pm

Utah at Golden State, 9:30 pm

NFL Playoffs – Conference Semi-Finals

LA Rams at Tampa Bay, 4 pm

Buffalo at Kansas City, 7:30 pm