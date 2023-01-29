Sports Roundup – January 29

LOCAL SPORTS

University Sports:

At the Keating Centre, the X-Men snapped a three game losing streak with an exciting 5-4 shootout win over the Université de Moncton Aigles Bleus. Subway Player of the game Matthew Struthers had a goal in regulation and another in the shootout, with line-mate Liam Hawel also scoring in regulation and potting what proved to be the winner in the shootout. The win gives STFX a 3-2 advantage in the head to head match-ups between the squads this season and sole possession of fourth place in the AUS standings. This afternoon, the X-Women hockey squad will host UNB at the Keating Centre at 3.

In Basketball, ten players contributed points as the Saint Mary’s Huskies defeated the X-Women 87-72 at the Homburg Centre in Halifax. The X-Women were led by Kira Atherley’s 19 points off the bench, while Katie Upham chipped in 13 points and seven rebounds. The X-Men took down the Huskies 91-73 in their match. St. FX forward David Muenkat was named Subway Player of the Game with a team-high 19 points, and added eight rebounds, two steals, a block and an assist.

The X-Men and X-Women track teams completed at the NB Invitational meet at the Irving Oil Fieldhouse in Saint John. On Friday, the X-Women squad of Mairin Canning, Allie Sandluck, Caroline Ash and Brynn Hebert set a new school record in the 4x800m relay with their time of 9:10.15 as they claimed first place in the race. In the men’s 4x800m, the X-Men placed fourth with a time of 8:03.14. Team members were Luc Gallant, Owen Fleming, Jacob Benoit, and Liam Paterson. In the women’s 3000m event, Eileen Benoit was second overall with a 10:24.03 showing. On Saturday, in the men’s mile, Jacob Benoit placed fourth overall with his clocking of 4:12.49. In the women’s mile, Allie Sandluck was the top blue and white finisher, coming in third spot overall with a time of 5:05.50. Next on the indoor track schedule is the SMU Open at the Canada Games Centre in Halifax on Saturday, February 11th.

NS Junior: Despite 46 shots on goal to the home team’s 30, the Pictou County Scotians couldn’t find the back of the net, as they were shut out 6-0 by the Membertou Junior Miners. Tonight, the Scotians will look for a win against the Eagles in Eskasoni (Game Time 6 pm), and the Bulldogs host the Strait Pirates at 7:30 at the Antigonish Arena.

Maritime Junior: The Pictou County Crushers fell 6-3 to the Bearcats in Truro.

NS U15: Another road loss for the Novas, this time 3-0 to the Gulls. Meanwhile, the Bombers lost at home 5-1 to Truro. Today, the Bombers host the Bedford Bandits at the Wellness Centre at 11 am, then the Novas are in Truro to play the Bearcats at 1 pm.

NS U16 AAA: The Cabot Highlanders lost on the road 5-2 to the Voyageurs. This morning, the Highlanders face off with the Buccaneers at 11:30.

NS U18: The Weeks Majors couldn’t close the gap, losing 5-4 to the Valley Wildcats. The Majors return to the Wellness Centre to face off with the Rush this afternoon at 1.

Maritime Major Female League: The Northern Subway Selects took their first loss of the season, a 2-0 shutout at the hands of the second-place Penguins. They’ll look to bounce back as they tangle with the Western Capitals in Pictou at Noon.

Play continues in the men’s and women’s provincial curling championships at the Bluenose Curling Club in New Glasgow. In this morning’s draws, Team Black faces Team Hilliard on the women’s side, along with Team MacDiarmid versus Team Powers. For the men, it’s Team Flemming and Team Colter with their opponents to be determined. Games begin at 9 am. The men’s and women’s semi-final matches are this afternoon at 2, with the other tonight at 7. Details available at nscurl.com.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Tyson Barrie scored twice and Zach Hyman had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers squashed the visiting Chicago Blackhawks 7-3. Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid, Ryan McLeod and Evander Kane also scored for the Oilers. Jason Dickinson, Jonathan Toews and Taylor Raddysh scored for the Hawks, who have lost two straight.

Logan Couture had two goals and three assists, and the San Jose Sharks stopped a four-game skid by beating the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-4. Pittsburgh star Sidney Crosby had a goal and an assist to pass Stan Mikita for sole possession of 15th place on the N-H-L’s career points list with 1,469. Crosby also tied Mikita for 32nd place with his 541st goal.

Mathew Barzal scored at 4:28 of overtime, Semyon Varlamov made 44 saves and the New York Islanders earned their second straight victory by beating the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1. Varlamov stopped William Carrier on a penalty shot earlier in overtime, and then denied Jack Eichel on another point-blank shot. The Golden Knights lost their fourth straight.

Brayden Point had a goal and an assist, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Los Angeles Kings 5-2 for a franchise-record 12th consecutive home win. The Lightning surpassed the franchise mark of 11 straight home wins set in 2019-20 and defeated the Kings for the seventh straight time at Amalie Arena. The Lightning haven’t lost at home since December 6th against Detroit.

The Toronto Raptors bounced back from a loss to the Golden State Warriors on Friday to dunk the Portland Trail Blazers 123-105 in N-B-A action to improve to 2-and-1 on their seven-game road trip. Precious Achiuwa scored 27 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead the Raptors. Pascal Siakam scored 24 points and Gary Trent Junior added 19. The Raptors visit the Phoenix Suns on Monday.

Former Toronto Raptor Kawhi Leonard scored 32 points, including a season-high five three-pointers, Paul George added 23 points and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Atlanta Hawks 120-113 for their fifth straight victory. Trae Young had 12 of his 31 points in the fourth quarter for the Hawks, who whittled a 14-point deficit down to four, but they couldn’t get any closer.

Saturday’s Games

NHL

Edmonton 7 Chicago 3

Ottawa 5 Montreal 0

Philadelphia 4 Winnipeg 0

Florida 4 Boston 3 (OT)

N.Y. Islanders 2 Vegas 1 (OT)

Anaheim 2 Arizona 1 (OT)

Minnesota 3 Buffalo 2 (SO)

Seattle 3 Columbus 1

Colorado 4 St. Louis 2

Tampa Bay 5 Los Angeles 2

San Jose 6 Pittsburgh 4

NBA

Toronto 123 Portland 105

Boston 125 L.A. Lakers 121 (OT)

Phoenix 128 San Antonio 118 (OT)

Philadelphia 126 Denver 119

Brooklyn 122 New York 115

Chicago 128 Orlando 109

Houston 117 Detroit 114

L.A. Clippers 120 Atlanta 113

Minnesota 117 Sacramento 110

Washington 113 New Orleans 103

Utah 108 Dallas 100

Sunday’s Games (All Times Eastern)

NFL Conference Championships

NFC

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 3 p.m.

AFC

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 6:30 p.m.

NHL

Washington at Toronto, 5 p.m.

Boston at Carolina, 5 p.m.

NBA

Miami at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Indiana at Memphis, 6 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.