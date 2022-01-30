Sports Roundup – January 30

Johnny Gaudreau’s goal 29 seconds into overtime gave the Calgary Flames a 1-0 victory over the Vancouver Canucks. Jacob Markstrom made 15 stops for his seventh shutout of the season. The Flames got the deciding goal when Gaudreau took a drop pass from Elias Lindholm and beat Thatcher Demko with a slapshot. It was the Flames’ first 1-0 overtime victory since 2012.

It took seven rounds of a shootout to separate the Vegas Golden Knights and the Tampa Bay Lightning. Mark Stone scored the shootout winner to lead Vegas to a 3-2 victory over the defending Stanley Cup champions. Robin Lehner stopped 27 shots for the Golden Knights, including 18 combined in the third period and overtime.

After four quarters and three overtime periods, the Toronto Raptors came out on top. The Raptors outlasted the Miami Heat 124-120 in a triple O-T thriller. Gary Trent Junior led Toronto with 33 points, and Fred VanVleet hit two clutch 3-pointers in the third overtime. Jimmy Butler had a triple-double for the Eastern Conference-leading Heat.

Klay Thompson hit the biggest shot yet since his return from injury. Thompson drained a 3-pointer with 12 seconds left in the game to send the Golden State Warriors to a 110-106 victory over Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets. Irving scored 32 points despite boos from the Bay Area crowd directed at the unvaccinated Nets star.

Ja Morant scored 34 points and the Memphis Grizzlies built an early lead in a 115-95 victory over the Washington Wizards. It was Morant’s sixth straight game of at least 30 points. He was picked as an All-Star starter for the Western Conference this week. Kyle Kuzma led Washington with 30 points. The Wizards have lost five straight.

History will be made at the men’s final of the Australian Open. Rafael Nadal is one win away from a men’s-record 21st Grand Slam singles title. His opponent Daniil Medvedev, who won the U-S Open, could become the first man in the Open era to win his second Grand Slam title at the very next major tournament.

Don’t engrave that gold watch for Tom Brady just yet. Despite reports he’s retiring, the seven-time Super Bowl champion says he still hasn’t made up his mind. His agent says the 44-year-old Tampa Bay quarterback will be the only person to accurately express his future.

Saturday’s Scoreboard

NHL

Anaheim 2 Ottawa 1

Philadelphia 4 Los Angeles 3 (OT)

Winnipeg 4 St. Louis 1

Florida 5 San Jose 4 (OT)

Carolina 2 New Jersey 1

Edmonton 7 Montreal 2

Toronto 7 Detroit 4

Vegas 3 Tampa Bay 2 (SO)

Buffalo 3 Arizona 1

Calgary 1 Vancouver 0 (OT)

Seattle at N.Y. Islanders, ppd

NBA

Boston 107 New Orleans 97

Dallas 132 Indiana 105

Philadelphia 103 Sacramento 101

Memphis 115 Washington 95

Toronto 124 Miami 120 (3OT)

Golden State 110 Brooklyn 106

Sunday’s Games (All Times Eastern)

NHL

Los Angeles at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Rangers, 1 p.m.

San Jose at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Boston at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Colorado, 8 p.m.

NBA

L.A. Clippers at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Portland at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Denver at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Utah at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

NFL Playoffs

AFC Championship

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 3:05 p.m.

NFC Championship

San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 6:40 p.m.