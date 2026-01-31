Sports Roundup – January 31

LOCAL SPORTS

AUS: The No. 4 ranked X-Women Hockey team defeated the Mount Allison Mounties 5-2 in Sackville. Player of the Game Claire Carruthers scored twice in the win. Toby Graham also scored a pair, and Samantha Morrison had the other goal for the X-Women. The teams meet again Sunday afternoon, this time in Antigonish: puck drop will be 3 pm at the Keating Centre.

A Raegan Wiles overtime winner capped off a thrilling 3-2 victory for the X-Men at the Keating Centre. Wiles snapped home a Dominik Godin pass while on a 2-on-1 with a minute to go in the extra period after the REDS came back late in the third. STFX goalie Patrick Leaver earned Gabriel Pizza Player of the Game and first star honors with his 49 stops, while Lucas Canning was the second star with a pair of goals on the night. Tonight, the X-Men host the UPEI Panthers at the Keating Centre – game time is 7 pm.

On Coach K Court tonight, St. FX hosts the UNB REDS: Women 6 pm, Men 8 pm.

Junior B: The Strait Pirates defeated the Junior Miners 7-6 in overtime at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre. The Pirates are at the Arena tonight to face the Bulldogs at 7:30.

Seniors League: The Blackstone Knights got past the County Islanders 3-2 in Port Hood. Three games tonight: Pictou County Pipers vs East Hants Penguins & Bulldogs vs Truro Bearcats – both at 7:30 pm. Knights vs Islanders at 8:15.

Rural League: Playoffs Game 2: St Croix 3 Outlaws 0 (St Croix leads 2-0), Heatherton 7 Pleasantdale 1 (Heatherton leads 2-0)

Maritime Major Girls U18 League: Kraken v Lynx @ Membertou 5 pm.

Maritime League: Pictou County Weeks Crushers are on the road against the Amherst Ramblers at 7.

U15: Harbour Rage vs Novas @ Antigonish Arena 5 pm, Wearwell Bombers vs Wolverines TBD.

U16 AAA: Buccaneers vs Cabot Highlanders @ Al MacInnis Sports Centre 6 pm.

U18 Major: CB West Islanders vs Rush 3 pm.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Canada’s Kerri Einarson and Manitoba’s Kaitlyn Lawes will meet today with the winner advancing to Sunday’s final of the Scotties Tournament of Hearts. The two rinks square off in the Page 1/2 game. The loser will play either Alberta’s Selena Sturmay or Nova Scotia’s Christina Black – the Page 3/4 squads – in the tournament semifinal Sunday morning.

Charlie Coyle was a one-man show for the Columbus Blue Jackets. He had three goals and an assist to power Columbus past the Chicago Blackhawks 4-2. Connor Bedard had a goal and an assist for Chicago.

Desmond Bane scored 16 of his 32 points in the fourth quarter as the Orlando Magic overcome a 13-point deficit to beat the Toronto Raptors 130-120. Orlando earned its second straight win following four consecutive losses. Brandon Ingram had 35 points for Toronto, which was seeking a its fifth road win in a row.

Quite a performance by Luka Doncic. He registered 37 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds to lead the L-A Lakers past the Washington Wizards 142-111. Doncic was questionable for the game with ankle soreness but had a triple-double by halftime.

The Minnesota Vikings are looking for a new general manager after firing Kwesi Adofo-Mensah (KWAY’-see ah-DOH’-foh MEN’-saw). Minnesota finished with a 9-and-8 record and missed the playoffs for a second time in Adofo-Mensah’s four years at the helm.

Friday’s Scoreboard

NHL

Columbus 4 Chicago 2

Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League

Cape Breton 3 Newfoundland 1

Charlottetown 4 Baie-Comeau 2

Blainville-Boisbriand 7 Quebec 0

Shawinigan 3 Halifax 1

Val-d’Or 6 Rimouski 4

Victoriaville 4 Sherbrooke 1

NBA

Orlando 130 Toronto 120

LA Lakers 142 Washington 111

New Orleans 114 Memphis 106

Boston 112 Sacramento 93

New York 127 Portland 97

Phoenix 126 Cleveland 113

Denver 122 LA Clippers 109

Brooklyn 109 Utah 99

Detroit 131 Golden State 124

Saturday’s Games (All times Eastern)

NHL

Los Angeles at Philadelphia, 12:30 p.m.

Colorado at Detroit, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.

San Jose at Calgary, 4 p.m.

Winnipeg at Florida, 4 p.m.

Carolina at Washington, 5 p.m.

Montreal at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Columbus at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Nashville at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Utah, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Seattle at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League

Gatineau at Rouyn-Noranda, 4 p.m.

Newfoundland at Cape Breton, 6 p.m.

Saint John at Charlottetown, 6 p.m.

Baie-Comeau at Moncton, 6 p.m.

Halifax at Victoriaville, 6 p.m.

NBA

San Antonio at Charlotte, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at Indiana, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Miami, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Houston, 8:30 p.m.