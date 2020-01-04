Sports Roundup – January 4, 2020

LOCAL SPORTS

In Hockey, Université de Moncton overcame a 3-1 third period deficit to defeat the X-Men 4-3 in a shootout Friday night in the first AUS regular season game of 2020 at the Keating Centre. Scoring for the X-Men were Mark Tremaine, Matt Graham and Jeremiah Addison. The X-Men host the UNB Reds tonight at the Keating Centre – puck drops at 7.

The Huskies and X-Women took to the ice at the StFX Keating Centre on Friday afternoon in an exhibition match-up and the Huskies skated to a close 2-1 win. Tyra Meropoulis scored for the X-Women. AUS regular season play resumes next weekend.

In AUS Basketball the X-Men and X-Women are visiting UNB tonight – the X-Women tip off at 6, the X-Men at 8.

In Junior Hockey, the Strait Pirates visit the Liverpool Privateers at 7, while the Antigonish Junior B Bulldogs visit the Junior Miners at 7:30.

In the MHL, the Pictou County Weeks Crushers lost to Yarmouth 4-3 last night. Their road trip continues as they play Amherst tonight at 7.

Both the local Major Midget teams are on the road: the Weeks Major Midgets play the South Shore Mustangs at 7 this evening, while the CB West Islanders are in HRM to play the McDonalds at 7:30.

In Major Bantam, the Novas face the Bearcats in Truro today at 4, while the Wearwell Bombers host Kings Mutual at the Wellness Centre at 5.

The Cabot Highlanders are at home to take on the Cape Breton Jets – game time at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre is 6 pm.

In High School Hockey, the Dr. J.H. Gillis Royals are in Westville tonight to play Northumberland. Puck drops at 6:30.

NATIONAL SPORTS

There were only two N-H-L games on the schedule last night. Rookie goalie Ilya Samsonov made 38 saves to win for the 11th time in 13 starts as the Washington Capitals beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3. And veteran Joe Pavelski had a goal and an assist as the Dallas Stars downed the Detroit Red Wings 4-1.

Canucks goaltender Jacob Markstrom will replace Vegas Golden Knights starter Marc-Andre Fleury at the 2020 N-H-L All-Star Game. That gives Vancouver two players at the All-Star festivities set to take place later this month in St. Louis. Canucks forward Elias Pettersson was named to the Pacific Division squad earlier in the week.

The Minnesota Vikings will be shorthanded in the secondary for tomorrow’s playoff game at New Orleans against the Saints and their potent passing attack. Cornerback Mackensie Alexander was ruled out with a knee injury, and cornerback Mike Hughes was placed on injured reserve with a neck injury.

Friday’s Games

NHL

Washington 4 Carolina 3

Dallas 4 Detroit 1

NBA

Boston 109 Atlanta 106

Orlando 105 Miami 85

Portland 122 Washington 103

Houston 118 Philadelphia 108

Phoenix 120 New York 112

L.A. Lakers 123 New Orleans 113

Saturday’s Games – All Times Eastern

World Junior Hockey Championship

At Ostrava, Czech Republic

Relegation

Kazakhstan vs. Germany, 5 a.m.

Semifinals

Sweden vs. Russia, 9 a.m.

Canada vs. Finland, 1 p.m.

NFL

AFC Wild Card Playoffs

Buffalo at Houston, 4:35 p.m.

Tennessee at New England, 8:15 p.m.

NHL

Edmonton at Boston, 1 p.m.

Florida at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

San Jose at Columbus, 1 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

St. Louis at Vegas, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Colorado at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

NBA

Memphis at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.

Toronto at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Utah at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Denver at Washington, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Detroit at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Sacramento, 10 p.m.