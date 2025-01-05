Sports Roundup – January 5

LOCAL SPORTS

Maritime League: The Pictou County Weeks Crushers travel to the Valley to take on the Wildcats at 4:30.

U15: Another shutout by the Wearwell Bombers, 6-0 over the Valley Wildcats. The Novas won at home 3-1 over the Rangers. Today, the Bombers host Truro at the Wellness Centre at 11 am, while the Novas/Cougars game has been postponed due to the weather.

U16 AAA: In Port Hawkesbury, the Highlanders lost 4-2 to the Wildcats. The teams meet again at the Civic Centre at Noon.

U18 Major: In the Valley, the Weeks Majors outscored the Wildcats 5-1, while the CB West Islanders got the win 7-3 over Steele Subaru in Dartmouth. All four teams meet up again this afternoon: the Islanders & Steele at 1:15 pm, and the Majors & Wildcats at 1:30.

High School Boys: The Royals got the best of Tatamagouche Mustangs by a score of 7-4. Scoring for the Royals was Rhett DeYoung, Charlie Gillis, Ben Kavanaugh, and Andre Rovers: scorers for Tatamagouche were Carson Langille, Sawyer Donaldson, and Nick Peterson. Also in action, Northumberland blanked the Hants East Tigers 5-0. In action today, Dalbrae Academy is scheduled to play Tatamagouche in Port Hood at 4.

Maritime Major Female League: The Northern Subway Selects fought the Western Flames to a 2-2 draw. The teams play again at Noon at the Hector Arena in Pictou.

Rural League: Pleasantdale 7 Heatherton 5 Outlaws 7 St. Croix 2

NATIONAL SPORTS

Leon Draisaitl scored his league-leading 29th goal and added an assist as the visiting Edmonton Oilers beat the Seattle Kraken 4-2. Vasily Podkolzin, Jeff Skinner and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins also scored for the Oilers, who won their third straight. Chandler Stephenson and Jaden Schwartz scored for the Kraken, who have lost two straight.

Ryan O’Reilly scored three goals, Filip Forsberg had two assists and the visiting Nashville Predators knocked off the Calgary Flames 4-1. Fedor Svechkov also scored for the Predators, who won their second straight game. Mikael Backlund scored for the Flames, who dropped their second straight.

The United States will take its best shot at winning back-to-back gold medals at the world junior hockey championship. The favoured Americans defeated Czechia 4-1 in a Saturday semifinal showdown to advance to face Finland for the under-20 men’s tournament title. Finland beat Sweden 4-3 in overtime in Saturday’s other semifinal game in Ottawa.

Nikola Jokic had 46 points and 10 rebounds and the visiting Denver Nuggets spoiled Victor Wembanyama’s 21st birthday on Saturday, beating the San Antonio Spurs 122-111 in overtime. Wembanyma finished with 20 points and 23 rebounds for San Antonio,but was scoreless and without a rebound in O-T. Michael Porter Junior added 28 points and 10 rebounds for the Nuggets.

Joe Burrow passed for 277 yards and a touchdown, and the Cincinnati Bengals kept their slim playoff hopes alive with a 19-17 win on Saturday over the Pittsburgh Steelers. The 9-and-8 Bengals won their fifth straight game and can earn the seventh seed in the A-F-C if Denver loses to Kansas City and Miami either loses to, or ties, the New York Jets today. The playoff-bound Steelers have lost four in a row.

Lamar Jackson threw two touchdown passes, and the Baltimore Ravens won the A-F-C North for the second straight season, clinching the division with a 35-10 win over the Cleveland Browns. The Ravens will open the playoffs at home. Baltimore was two games behind the Pittsburgh Steelers in the division before winning its final four to finish on top. Cleveland ended a dreadful season with six straight losses.

Brett Gallant and Jocelyn Peterman defeated Brendan Bottcher and Rachel Homan 8 to 7 to win the Canadian mixed doubles curling trials on Saturday. Gallant and Peterman took the victory by limiting Bottcher and Homan to a deuce in the eighth end at the tournament being held in Liverpool. They will now wear the Maple Leaf at the 2026 Milan Olympics if Canada qualifies. Gallant and Peterman will also represent Canada at the April 26-May 3 world mixed doubles championship in Fredericton, which determines which nations go the Olympics.

Saturday’s Scoreboard

NHL

Edmonton 4 Seattle 2

Toronto 6 Boston 4

Montreal 2 Colorado 1 (SO)

Nashville 4 Calgary 1

Detroit 4 Winnipeg 2

Washington 7 N.Y. Rangers 4

San Jose 3 New Jersey 2

Minnesota 4 Carolina 0

Columbus 6 St. Louis 4

Dallas 3 Utah 2 (OT)

Los Angeles 2 Tampa Bay 1

Vegas 3 Buffalo 1

World Junior Hockey Championship Semifinals

Finland 4 Sweden 3 (OT)

United States 4 Czechia 1

PWHL

New York 5 Minnesota 0

NFL

Baltimore 35 Cleveland 10

Cincinnati 19 Pittsburgh 17

NBA

L.A. Clippers 131 Atlanta 105

Philadelphia 123 Brooklyn 94

Detroit 119 Minnesota 105

Utah 136 Miami 100

Indiana 126 Phoenix 108

Portland 105 Milwaukee 102

Denver 122 San Antonio 111 (OT)

Chicago 139 New York 126

Golden State 121 Memphis 113

Sunday’s Games (All times Eastern)

NHL

N.Y. Rangers at Chicago, 3 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

World Junior Hockey Championship

Third Place – Sweden vs. Czechia, 3:30 p.m.

Championship – United States vs. Finland, 7:30 p.m.

PWHL

Montreal at Boston, 4 p.m.

NFL

Buffalo at New England, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Jets, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 8:20 p.m.

NBA

Boston at Oklahoma City, 3:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

New Orleans at Washington, 6 p.m.

Utah at Orlando, 6:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Houston, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.