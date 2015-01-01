Sports Roundup – January 7

AUS: In Basketball, the X-Men made two straight wins on the weekend, defeating the Memorial Sea-Hawks 85-75 in a comeback victory on Coach K Court. The Sea-Hawks held the lead through three quarters, but a 21-8 fourth quarter comeback pushed the X-Men to the win. Player of the game Gatluak James led the way with 20 points and eight rebounds, while Bennett Grumbach added 15 points and four rebounds, and Dondre Reddick had 13 points and nine rebounds. The X-Women also made two wins in a row with a hard fought 76-69 victory over Memorial. Shannon Neita led the way for the home side, with 11 points and 18 rebounds, while Ekaterina Karchevskaya had a game high 24 points and seven rebounds, and Katie Upham scored 15 points along with four assists and five rebounds.

In hockey, the Aigles Bleus took a five goal lead in the first period, then held on off an impressive counter-attack by the X-Men to post a 7-5 victory in Moncton. The loss marks the X-Men’s fifth straight.

NS Junior: Today, the Pictou County Scotians host the Strait Pirates in Trenton at 6, followed by the Antigonish Bulldogs vs the Eagles in Eskasoni at 7:30.

Maritime Junior League: The Pictou County Weeks Crushers trounced Yarmouth 6-2 at the Wellness Centre. Tonight, the Crushers play host to the Edmundston Blizzard. Game time is 7 pm.

U15: The Novas got the shootout win 3-2 over the Valley Wildcats, while the Wearwell Bombers were dominant in a 7-2 win over the Whalers in Dartmouth. This morning at 11, the Bombers faceoff against the Gulls at the Wellness Centre, then the Novas are at the Keating Centre vs the Whalers at 12:30.

U16 AAA: The Cabot Highlanders fell to 4-14 after a 5-1 to the Buccaneers in Lunenberg. Today, the Highlanders play the Basin Armada in HRM at 11:45 am.

U18: The CB West Islanders lost 4-1 to Cole Harbour last night. The teams face off again at 1 pm in Port Hood, while the Weeks Majors are in Dartmouth to tangle with Steele Subaru at 1:15.

Maritime Major Female League: The Northern Subway Selects extended their league lead over the second place Western Flames with a 4-1 win in Pictou. The rematch at Hector Arena is set for Noon today.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Zach Hyman scored three goals, including two on the power play, Evan Bouchard chipped in with three assists and the Edmonton Oilers won their seventh straight game with a 3-1 decision over the visiting Ottawa Senators. Parker Kelley scored for the Senators, who have lost three in a row.

Jack Eichel and Nicolas Roy each scored twice as the Vegas Golden Knights beat the visiting New York Islanders 5-2. Pavel Dorofeyev also scored for the Golden Knights, who snapped a two-game losing skid. Mathew Barzal and Matt Martin scored for the Islanders.

At the U18 World Women’s Hockey Championships in Switzerland, Team Canada’s first game was an 11-0 thrashing of Germany. Antigonish’s Rhyah Stewart didn’t come off the bench, as goaltender Hanna Clark only faced 4 shots the entire match. Canada faces Czechia at 3 pm local time today.

Rookie quarterback C-J Stroud and the Houston Texans clinched a N-F-L playoff berth with a 23-19 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. Devin Singletary scored the go-ahead touchdown on a three-yard run with six minutes left. The 10-and-7 Texans are going to the post-season for the first time since 2019. Indianapolis was eliminated from the playoff chase with its third loss in five weeks.

Mason Rudolph threw a 71-yard touchdown pass to Diontae Johnson on the first play of the fourth quarter, and the Pittsburgh Steelers took a step toward the postseason with a 17-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens. Rudolph led Pittsburgh to three straight wins to close the regular season. The Steelers will make the playoffs if Buffalo loses to Miami or Jacksonville loses to Tennessee today.

Alperen Sengun scored 21 points and the Houston Rockets overcame 48 points from Giannis Antetokounmpo to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 112-108. Antetokounmpo shot 16 of 25 from the field and added 17 rebounds but the Bucks lost for the third time in four games. Jalen Green scored 16 points for Houston. Fred VanVleet had 14 points.

Jayson Tatum scored 38 points, making a season-high eight 3-pointers, and Jaylen Brown added 31 points as the Boston Celtics beat Indiana 118-101, snapping the Pacers’ six-game winning streak. Bennedict Mathurin led Indiana with 20 points while All-Star Tyrese Haliburton finished with 17 points.

Saturday’s Games

NHL

Edmonton 3 Ottawa 1

Toronto 4 San Jose 1

Vancouver 6 New Jersey 4

Montreal 4 N.Y. Rangers 3 (SO)

Philadelphia 3 Calgary 2

Florida 8 Colorado 4

Buffalo 3 Pittsburgh 1

Minnesota 4 Columbus 3

Boston 7 Tampa Bay 3

Nashville 4 Dallas 3

St. Louis 2 Carolina 1 (SO)

Vegas 5 N.Y. Islanders 2

PWHL

Minnesota 3 Montreal 0

NBA

Boston 118 Indiana 101

New York 121 Washington 105

Utah 120 Philadelphia 109

Houston 112 Milwaukee 108

NFL

Pittsburgh 17 Baltimore 10

Houston 23 Indianapolis 19

Sunday’s Games (All times Eastern)

NHL

Calgary at Chicago, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles at Washington, 3 p.m.

Winnipeg at Arizona, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

NBA

San Antonio at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Portland at Brooklyn, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at Orlando, 6 p.m.

New Orleans at Sacramento, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Denver, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

NFL

Atlanta at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at New England, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 4:25 p.m.

Denver at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 4:25 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

Buffalo at Miami, 8:20 p.m.