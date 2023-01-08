Sports Roundup – January 8

LOCAL SPORTS

University Sports:

The X-Men hockey team snapped a three-game losing streak with a 6-3 victory over the visiting Acadia Axemen at the Keating Centre. Josh Nelson’s two goal performance earned him first star and Subway player of the game honours.

Meanwhile in Fredericton, Kendra Woodland had a stellar 59-save performance to help lead the UNB REDS to a 2-1 shootout victory over the X-Women. With the loss, the X-Women record stands at 12-3-1-1.

This afternoon, St. FX and Cape Breton tip off in Sydney after a pair of contests at Coach K Court on Friday. The women play at 2, followed by the men at 4.

NS Junior B: The Strait Pirates suffered another loss, this time 7-2 to the Miners. In action tonight, the Miners travel to Antigonish to play the Bulldogs at the Arena, while the Scotians face off with the Eagles in Eskasoni. Both games begin at 7:30.

NS U15: All the scoring took place in the first period, but it was enough for the Novas to defeat the Rangers 2-1 in East Hants. The WearWell Bombers kept it close, but fell 4-3 to the Wolverines at the Wellness Centre. Today, the Bombers travel to face off with the Gulls at 12:15, then the Novas host the Wolverines at the Keating Centre at 12:30.

NS U16AAA: In Moncton, the Cabot Highlanders were beaten 6-3 by the Thunderbirds. The teams meet again at 1:15 at the Moncton Coliseum.

NS U18: The Weeks Majors outscored the Rush 5-3. The CB West Islanders were less fortunate at home, losing 9-2 to the Wolfpack. Both sets of teams will play again: The Majors & Rush at 12:30 in Membertou, and the Islanders & Wolfpack at 1 in Port Hood.

Maritime Major Female League: Still no losses on the books for the Selects, following a 4-0 shutout of the Lynx. The teams play again at 3 pm in Membertou.

Rural League: At the Antigonish Arena, Heatherton defeated the Outlaws 8-2, then Pleasantdale got by St. Croix 3-2 in overtime.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Cale Makar’s goal at 2:09 of overtime lifted the Colorado Avalanche to a 3-2 come-from-behind win against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday. Zach Hyman scored twice for the Oilers and gave his team a 2-0 lead, but third-period goals by Nathan MacKinnon and Brad Hunt of the Avalanche tied the game and forced overtime. The Avalanche snapped a five-game losing streak.

Kevin Fiala scored three goals as the Los Angeles Kings crushed the Golden Knights 5-1 Saturday night in Las Vegas. Matt Roy and Viktor Arvidsson also scored for the Kings, who led 1-0 after the first period and 3-0 after two. Jonathan Marchessault scored for the Golden Knights.

Rasmus Dahlin had two goals and three assists, Victor Olofsson also scored twice – including the winner with 18.3 seconds left in overtime – as Buffalo won 6-5 over the Minnesota Wild for their eighth win in nine games. Tage Thompson and Dylan Cozens also scored for the Sabres, who took time during the game to recognize injured football star Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills. The Wild’s three-game win streak came to an end with the setback.

The Toronto Maple Leafs hosted their first Indigenous Celebration game, featuring a native drum group and a hoop dance, when they faced the Red Wings at Scotiabank Arena Saturday night. Players also wore warm-up jerseys designed by an Indigenous artist that will be auctioned off with proceeds given to the Toronto Council Fire Native Cultural Centre. Meantime, five members of Canada’s gold-medal winning world junior team were honoured during the first period of the Leafs-Wings game. Brennan Othmann, Ethan Del Mastro, Owen Beck, Shane Wright and Zack Ostapchuk were given a standing ovation from the crowd when shown on the video board. The Leafs defeated Detroit 4-1 in the game.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are A-F-C South champions for the first time in five years, a title secured when Josh Allen returned a fumble 37 yards for a touchdown with 2:51 remaining in the game for a 20-16 win over the Tennessee Titans on Saturday night. Rayshawn Jenkins forced Josh Dobbs’ fumble, and Allen scooped up the bouncing ball and ran, untouched, the other way for a lead that held up against the Titans in a win-and-in game in the regular-season finale for both N-F-L clubs.

Luka Doncic had 34 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for his ninth triple-double of the season, Christian Wood added 28 points and the Dallas Mavericks outlasted the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans 127-117 on Saturday. The Pelicans _ who have lost four of five _ missed all nine three-point attempts in the first quarter. The Mavericks have won eight of nine games.

Just when the defending champion Golden State Warriors welcomed back some reinforcements, Klay Thompson’s surgically repaired left knee required a break. Paolo Banchero scored 25 points, Franz Wagner added 24 points and the Orlando Magic beat Golden State 115-101 on Saturday night as the Warriors dropped consecutive home games for the first time this N-B-A season. The Magic won on the Warriors’ home floor for the first time in more than 10 years.

Saturday’s Scoreboard

NHL

Toronto 4 Detroit 1

Colorado 3 Edmonton 2 (OT)

Seattle 8 Ottawa 4

Montreal 5 St. Louis 4

New Jersey 4 NY Rangers 3 (OT)

Columbus 4 Carolina 3 (SO)

Buffalo 6 Minnesota 5 (OT)

Los Angeles 5 Vegas 1

Boston 4 San Jose 2

NBA

Boston 121 San Antonio 116

Dallas 127 New Orleans 117

Chicago 126 Utah 118

Orlando 115 Golden State 101

L.A. Lakers 136 Sacramento 134

NFL

Kansas City 31 Las Vegas 13

Jacksonville 20 Tennessee 16

Sunday’s Games (All Times Eastern)

NHL

Vancouver at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.

Florida at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.

Columbus at Washington, 5 p.m.

Calgary at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Boston at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m.

NBA

Philadelphia at Detroit, 3 p.m.

Portland at Toronto, 3:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Indiana, 5 p.m.

Brooklyn at Miami, 6 p.m.

Utah at Memphis, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.

NFL

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Carolina at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Houston at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Miami, 1 p.m.

New England at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 4:25 p.m.

Detroit at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m.