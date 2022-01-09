Sports Roundup – January 9

Marc-Andre Fleury made 31 saves against his former team and the Blackhawks defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1. Chicago snapped its six-game losing skid. It was Fleury’s first start against Vegas since being traded in the off-season. He has now beaten all 32 N-H-L teams in his career. Fleury was with Vegas for four seasons.

Rookie Zach Fucale made 21 saves for Washington in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Minnesota Wild. The goalie from Laval, Quebec set an N-H-L record for the longest shutout streak to open a career at 138 minutes and seven seconds. A goal from Mats Zuccarello snapped Fucale’s shutout streak and sent the game to overtime. The Capitals scored on their own net earlier in the contest.

It looked like the Toronto Maple Leafs had done enough to snap Colorado’s 10-game win streak at home. But the N-H-L’s top offence revved up down 4-1. The Avalanche overcame the three-goal deficit to force overtime, and Devon Toews netted the winner. Auston Matthews scored twice for Toronto in the loss.

Dak Prescott threw a career-high five touchdown passes and the Dallas Cowboys thumped the Philadelphia Eagles 51-26 in the N-F-L. The Cowboys kept their slim hopes alive for a number-two seed in the N-F-C playoffs. The Eagles rested quarterback Jalen Hurts and other key starters ahead of an N-F-C wild-card game next week.

Golfers Jon Rahm and Cameron Smith are putting on a record scoring show in Hawaii. They are tied for the lead at the Sentry Tournament of Champions at 26 under after three rounds. The P-G-A Tour’s scoring record to par is 31 under. That could be in jeopardy going into the final round. There are no Canadians in the field.

A soccer player in Australia’s top league says homophobic abuse was directed at him during a match yesterday. Adelaide United defender Josh Cavallo says he received abuse from the crowd and on social media during the club’s A-League match against Melbourne. The league says it will investigate his claims. Cavallo announced he was gay ahead of the season.

Saturday’s Scoreboard

NHL

Dallas 3 Pittsburgh 2

San Jose 3 Philadelphia 2 (OT)

Boston 5 Tampa Bay 2

Florida 4 Carolina 3 (OT)

Columbus 4 New Jersey 3

Colorado 5 Toronto 4 (OT)

Nashville 4 Arizona 2

Minnesota 3 Washington 2 (SO)

Chicago 2 Vegas 1

N.Y. Rangers 4 Anaheim 1

Los Angeles 4 Detroit 0

Buffalo at Montreal, ppd

N.Y. Islanders at Edmonton, ppd

Seattle at Winnipeg, ppd

Ottawa at Vancouver, ppd

NBA

Memphis 123 L.A. Clippers 108

Indiana 125 Utah 113

Detroit 97 Orlando 92

Charlotte 114 Milwaukee 106

Boston 99 New York 75

Miami 123 Phoenix 100

NFL

Kansas City 28 Denver 24

Dallas 51 Philadelphia 26

Sunday’s Games (All Times Eastern)

NHL

Dallas at St. Louis, 2 p.m.

Detroit at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

NBA

San Antonio at Brooklyn, 12 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Washington at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Denver at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Portland, 9 p.m.

Memphis at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

NFL

Chicago at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Houston, 1 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, 4:25 p.m.

New England at Miami, 4:25 p.m.

New Orleans at Atlanta, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Las Vegas, 8:20 p.m.