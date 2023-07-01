Sports Roundup – July 1

LOCAL SPORTS

AGR League:

St. Andrew’s Flyers 11 (Winning Pitcher: Andrew MacIsaac)

St. Joseph’s Chiefs 10 (Losing Pitcher: Jaron Kennedy)

Top Hitters for the Flyers: Dave MacPherson (3 singles, 2 RBI), Tyler MacIsaac (Single, double, 2 RBI)

Top Hitters for the Chiefs: Arnold Murphy (Single, double, 3 RBI), Josh Avery (2 doubles, RBI)

Guysborough Broadhorns 9 (Winning Pitcher: Adam Rodgers, 9 strikeouts)

Pomquet Acadians 0 (Losing Pitcher: Jaiden Dorion, 1 strikeout)

Top Hitters for Guysborough: Jesse Macdonald (Triple, RBI), Quarrie Gillis (Triple, RBI), Keaton Lombardo (Triple, RBI)

NATIONAL SPORTS

Tyrie Adams picked up his first career win in his first C-F-L start as the Ottawa Redblacks defeated the Edmonton Elks 26-7. It had been 640 days since Ottawa last won at T-D Place. The last win was also against the Elks. With the win, Ottawa improves to 1-2-and-0 on the season while Edmonton falls to 0-4-and-0.

Jarren Duran had a two-run homer and Masataka Yoshida hit a solo shot in the sixth inning as the Boston Red Sox beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-0. Toronto has lost all five of its games against Boston so far this season and has a winning record against every division in Major League Baseball, except their own.

Shohei Ohtani hit a 493-foot home run – the longest of his major league career – to become the ninth player to reach 30 homers in a season by July 1. The Los Angeles Angels’ two-way superstar drove a slider from Arizona Diamondbacks left-hander Tommy Henry to right field in the sixth inning to get the Angels within 5-1. It was the longest home run in the majors this year.

Mookie Betts homered twice and went 4 for 4 with two walks and four R-B-Is as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Kansas City Royals 9-3. Jason Heyward added three hits and two R-B-Is for Los Angeles, which has won eight of its last nine interleague games against Kansas City.

The Toronto Raptors were busy as N-B-A free agency opened last night. According to reports, the Raptors lost point guard Fred VanVleet, who signed a three-year, U-S 130-million (m) dollar deal with the Houston Rockets, re-signed centre Jakob Poeltl (YAH’-kub PER’-tul) to a four-year-contract and added guard Dennis Schroder.

Elsewhere in the N-B-A, Kyrie Irving is staying in Dallas. Same goes for Jerami Grant in Portland and Cam Johnson in Brooklyn. Kyle Kuzma basically doubled his salary in Washington, and Draymond Green ensured that Golden State’s championship core stays together as free agency got off to its traditional fast start.

Friday’s Scoreboard

CFL

Ottawa 26 Edmonton 7

MLB

American League

Boston 5 Toronto 0

Minnesota 8 Baltimore 1

Houston 5 Texas 3

Oakland 7 Chicago White Sox 4

Tampa Bay 15 Seattle 4

National League

Cincinnati 7 San Diego 5 (11 innings)

Washington 2 Philadelphia 1

Pittsburgh 8 Milwaukee 7

San Francisco 5 N.Y. Mets 4

Atlanta 16 Miami 4

Interleague

Chicago Cubs 10 Cleveland 1

Colorado 8 Detroit 5

L.A. Dodgers 9 Kansas City 3

Arizona 6 L.A. Angels 2

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, ppd.

Saturday’s Games (All Times Eastern)

CFL

Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m.

MLS

New England at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m

MLB

American League

Boston (Crawford 2-4) at Toronto (Kikuchi 7-2), 3:07 p.m.

Houston (Brown 6-4) at Texas (Eovaldi 9-3), 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 4-4) at Baltimore (Bradish 4-3), 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-3) at Oakland (Kaprielian 2-6), 4:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 2-1) at Seattle (Kirby 6-7), 7:15 p.m.

National League

San Diego (TBD) at Cincinnati (Williamson 1-1), 1:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 5-5) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 3-8), 4:05 p.m.

Washington (Gore 4-6) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 6-4), 4:05 p.m.

Miami (Perez 5-1) at Atlanta (Morton 7-6), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (DeSclafani 4-7) at N.Y. Mets (Verlander 2-4), 4:10 p.m.

Interleague

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 8-1) at St. Louis (Flaherty 4-5), 2:15 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 4-2) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 9-5), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urias 5-4) at Kansas City (Lynch 1-3), 7:15 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Colorado (TBD), 9:10 p.m.

Arizona (Nelson 4-4) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 4-2), 10:07 p.m.