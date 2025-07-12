Sports Roundup – July 12

Alejandro Kirk and Nathan Lukes each had two R-B-Is, Max Scherzer struck out eight batters over six strong innings of work, and the visiting Toronto Blue Jays edged the Athletics 7-6 to open a three-game series in Sacramento, California. The Jays, who led 7-0 after five innings, outhit the A’s 12-10.

Cal Raleigh hit his 37th and 38th home runs to move within one of Barry Bonds’ 2001 record for homers before the All-Star break, and the visiting Seattle Mariners whipped the Detroit Tigers 12-3 to end Tarik Skubal’s three-month unbeaten streak. Raleigh, in the lineup as designated hitter, made it 5-3 on a solo shot in the eighth inning, then hit a grand slam in a seven-run ninth.

Gabby Williams had 18 points and five assists as the Seattle Storm overcame a sloppy start to improve to 13-and-8 with a 79-65 victory over the visiting Connecticut Sun. Nneka Ogwumike chipped in with 16 points. Tina Charles led the 3-and-17 Sun with 20 points and 10 rebounds.

Poor air quality at Mosaic Stadium forced the postponement of the game between the unbeaten Saskatchewan Roughriders and the 3-and-1 visiting Calgary Stampeders. Due to wildfires in Northern Saskatchewan and the smoke covering the city, it was determined to reschedule the West Division showdown for Saturday at 4 p-m Eastern time.

Life in the Volleyball Nations League continues to be long on lessons and short on victories for the Canadian women’s team. China, which entered Friday’s best-of-five match in seventh place, beat the 16th-place Canadians 3-1 at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas. Canada will play the host United States on Saturday.

Friday’s Scoreboard

CFL

Calgary at Saskatchewan, ppd.

MLB

American League

Toronto 7 Athletics 6

Seattle 12 Detroit 3

Texas 7 Houston 3

Boston 5 Tampa Bay 4

Cleveland 4 Chicago White Sox 2 (Game 1)

Chicago White Sox 5 Cleveland 4 (Game 2, 11 innings)

National League

Colorado 3 Cincinnati 2

Milwaukee 8 Washington 3

Atlanta 6 St. Louis 5

San Diego 4 Philadelphia 2

San Francisco 8 L.A. Dodgers 7

Interleague

N.Y. Yankees 11 Chicago Cubs 0

Baltimore 5 Miami 2

Minnesota 2 Pittsburgh 1

N.Y. Mets 8 Kansas City 3

L.A. Angels 6 Arizona 5

WNBA

Indiana 99 Atlanta 82

Seattle 79 Connecticut 65

Saturday’s Games (All times Eastern)

CFL

Calgary at Saskatchewan, 4 p.m.

Ottawa at Hamilton, 7 p.m.

MLB

American League

Seattle (Kirby 3-4) at Detroit (Mize 9-2), 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 4-9) at Chicago White Sox (Burke 4-8), 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Baz 8-4) at Boston (Crochet 9-4), 4:10 p.m.

Texas (deGrom 9-2) at Houston (Valdez 10-4), 7:35 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 6-6) at Athletics (Lopez 2-5), 10:05 p.m.

National League

Atlanta (TBD) at St. Louis (Fedde 3-9), 2:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Ohtani 0-0) at San Francisco (Roupp 6-5), 4:05 p.m.

Colorado (Blalock 0-2) at Cincinnati (Singer 7-7), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Ogasawara 0-1) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 9-3) at San Diego (Darvish 0-1), 7:35 p.m.

Interleague

Chicago Cubs (Boyd 9-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Fried 11-2), 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Burrows 1-2) at Minnesota (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

Miami (Junk 3-1) at Baltimore (Rogers 2-0), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Montas 1-1) at Kansas City (Lorenzen 5-8), 4:10 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 7-9) at L.A. Angels (Kikuchi 3-6), 9:38 p.m.

MLS

CF Montréal at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Miami, 7:45 p.m.

New England at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.

San Diego FC at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Houston at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

D.C. United at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

WNBA

Minnesota at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Golden State at Las Vegas, 4 p.m.