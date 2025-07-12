Sports Roundup – July 12

Alejandro Kirk and Nathan Lukes each had two R-B-Is, Max Scherzer struck out eight batters over six strong innings of work, and the visiting Toronto Blue Jays edged the Athletics 7-6 to open a three-game series in Sacramento, California. The Jays, who led 7-0 after five innings, outhit the A’s 12-10.
Cal Raleigh hit his 37th and 38th home runs to move within one of Barry Bonds’ 2001 record for homers before the All-Star break, and the visiting Seattle Mariners whipped the Detroit Tigers 12-3 to end Tarik Skubal’s three-month unbeaten streak. Raleigh, in the lineup as designated hitter, made it 5-3 on a solo shot in the eighth inning, then hit a grand slam in a seven-run ninth.
Gabby Williams had 18 points and five assists as the Seattle Storm overcame a sloppy start to improve to 13-and-8 with a 79-65 victory over the visiting Connecticut Sun. Nneka Ogwumike chipped in with 16 points. Tina Charles led the 3-and-17 Sun with 20 points and 10 rebounds.
Poor air quality at Mosaic Stadium forced the postponement of the game between the unbeaten Saskatchewan Roughriders and the 3-and-1 visiting Calgary Stampeders. Due to wildfires in Northern Saskatchewan and the smoke covering the city, it was determined to reschedule the West Division showdown for Saturday at 4 p-m Eastern time.
Life in the Volleyball Nations League continues to be long on lessons and short on victories for the Canadian women’s team. China, which entered Friday’s best-of-five match in seventh place, beat the 16th-place Canadians 3-1 at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas. Canada will play the host United States on Saturday.
Friday’s Scoreboard
CFL
Calgary at Saskatchewan, ppd.
MLB
American League
Toronto 7 Athletics 6
Seattle 12 Detroit 3
Texas 7 Houston 3
Boston 5 Tampa Bay 4
Cleveland 4 Chicago White Sox 2 (Game 1)
Chicago White Sox 5 Cleveland 4 (Game 2, 11 innings)
National League
Colorado 3 Cincinnati 2
Milwaukee 8 Washington 3
Atlanta 6 St. Louis 5
San Diego 4 Philadelphia 2
San Francisco 8 L.A. Dodgers 7
Interleague
N.Y. Yankees 11 Chicago Cubs 0
Baltimore 5 Miami 2
Minnesota 2 Pittsburgh 1
N.Y. Mets 8 Kansas City 3
L.A. Angels 6 Arizona 5
WNBA
Indiana 99 Atlanta 82
Seattle 79 Connecticut 65
Saturday’s Games (All times Eastern)
CFL
Calgary at Saskatchewan, 4 p.m.
Ottawa at Hamilton, 7 p.m.
MLB
American League
Seattle (Kirby 3-4) at Detroit (Mize 9-2), 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bibee 4-9) at Chicago White Sox (Burke 4-8), 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Baz 8-4) at Boston (Crochet 9-4), 4:10 p.m.
Texas (deGrom 9-2) at Houston (Valdez 10-4), 7:35 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 6-6) at Athletics (Lopez 2-5), 10:05 p.m.
National League
Atlanta (TBD) at St. Louis (Fedde 3-9), 2:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Ohtani 0-0) at San Francisco (Roupp 6-5), 4:05 p.m.
Colorado (Blalock 0-2) at Cincinnati (Singer 7-7), 4:10 p.m.
Washington (Ogasawara 0-1) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-0), 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 9-3) at San Diego (Darvish 0-1), 7:35 p.m.
Interleague
Chicago Cubs (Boyd 9-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Fried 11-2), 1:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Burrows 1-2) at Minnesota (TBD), 2:10 p.m.
Miami (Junk 3-1) at Baltimore (Rogers 2-0), 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Montas 1-1) at Kansas City (Lorenzen 5-8), 4:10 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 7-9) at L.A. Angels (Kikuchi 3-6), 9:38 p.m.
MLS
CF Montréal at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
New York City FC at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.
Columbus at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
New York at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at Miami, 7:45 p.m.
New England at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.
San Diego FC at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Seattle at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
San Jose at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
Houston at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
D.C. United at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
WNBA
Minnesota at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Golden State at Las Vegas, 4 p.m.