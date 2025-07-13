Sports Roundup – July 13

LOCAL SPORTS

There will be a new group behind the Junior B Bulldogs’ bench next season. The team announced that Rylan Mayo will be head coach, with Brandon MacKinnon & Matt DeWolfe joining assistant coach Dave Kennedy.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Brent Rooker’s two-run homer in the fifth inning off of Toronto starter Kevin Gausman put the Athletics ahead 4-2 and they held on to beat the visiting Blue Jays 4-3. The Jays had runners on third and second with none out in the eighth, but could only produce one run. The teams wrap up their three-game series on Sunday afternoon. Each team has a win.

Randy Arozarena homered and scored four times as the visiting Seattle Mariners whipped the Detroit Tigers 15-7. Arozarena singled and scored in the second, was hit by a pitch and scored on Luke Raley’s homer in the third, and singled and scored in the seventh before hitting a two-run homer in the eighth. Tigers’ All-Star Casey Mize allowed six runs in three innings.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Calgary Stampeders both got superb efforts from their quarterbacks and defence in posting C-F-L victories. Bo Levi Mitchell passed for more than 260 yards and two T-Ds as the Tiger-Cats clipped the visiting Ottawa Redblacks 23-20. In Regina, Vernon Adams Junior passed for more than 425 yards and three T-Ds as the Stampeders beat the Saskatchewan Roughriders 24-10.

The Vancouver Whitecaps’ offensive struggles continued Saturday night as the host Colorado Rapids rolled past the visitors 3-0 in Major League Soccer action. Calvin Harris and Rafael Navarro scored in the first half, and Andreas Maxsø added a goal in the second. With the win, Colorado moves into a tie for sixth in the Western Conference, while the Whitecaps remain third.

Canada’s women’s squad lost a thrilling Volleyball Nations League showdown with the host Americans on Saturday night in Arlington, Texas. The Canadians lost the opening set of the best-of-five match 26-24, before reeling off 25-23 and 25-20 wins to take a 2-1 lead. The host U-S forced a fifth and deciding game with a 25-21 win in the fourth set. In the tiebreaker, the U-S prevailed 19-17.

Moral victories usually don’t sit well with players on losing teams, but Canada’s men’s rugby team accepted a 25-18 test loss to Belgium with an air of optimism Saturday. Canada, which led 13-12 at halftime at Edmonton’s Clarke Stadium, was undone by a clinical Belgian counterattack. Still, the squad felt good about its first showing under new head coach Stephen Meehan.

Saturday’s Scoreboard

CFL

Calgary 24 Saskatchewan 10

Hamilton 23 Ottawa 20

MLB

American League

Athletics 4 Toronto 3

Seattle 15 Detroit 7

Boston 1 Tampa Bay 0

Cleveland 6 Chicago White Sox 2

Houston 5 Texas 4 (11 innings)

National League

Atlanta 7 St. Louis 6

L.A. Dodgers 2 San Francisco 1

Milwaukee 6 Washington 5

Cincinnati 4 Colorado 3

San Diego 5 Philadelphia 4

Interleague

Chicago Cubs 5 N.Y. Yankees 2

Minnesota 12 Pittsburgh 4

Miami 6 Baltimore 0

N.Y. Mets 3 Kansas City 1

L.A. Angels 10 Arizona 5

MLS

Toronto FC 1 Atlanta 1

CF Montréal 1 Orlando City 1

Colorado 3 Vancouver 0

Miami 2 Nashville 1

Philadelphia 2 New York 0

Columbus 4 Cincinnati 2

New England 0 Austin FC 0

Charlotte FC 2 New York City 0

San Diego FC 2 Chicago 1

Seattle 3 Sporting Kansas City 2

Minnesota 4 San Jose 1

Real Salt Lake 1 Houston 0

L.A. Galaxy 2 D.C. United 1

Los Angeles FC 2 FC Dallas 0

WNBA

Chicago 87 Minnesota 81

Las Vegas 104 Golden State 102

Sunday’s Games (All times Eastern)

CFL

B.C. at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay (Pepiot 6-6) at Boston (Bello 5-3), 1:35 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 2-3) at Detroit (Flaherty 5-9), 1:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Cantillo 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (Civale 1-6), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Eovaldi 6-3) at Houston (Brown 9-3), 2:10 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 5-3) at Athletics (Springs 7-6), 4:05 p.m.

National League

Colorado (Gomber 0-2) at Cincinnati (Martinez 6-9), 1:40 p.m.

Washington (Irvin 7-4) at Milwaukee (Peralta 10-4), 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at St. Louis (Gray 9-3), 2:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 8-7) at San Francisco (Ray 9-3), 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Sánchez 7-2) at San Diego (Pivetta 9-2), 4:10 p.m.

Interleague

Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 5-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Warren 6-4), 1:35 p.m.

Miami (Pérez 2-2) at Baltimore (Young 0-3), 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Holmes 8-4) at Kansas City (Cameron 3-4), 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 3-10) at Minnesota (Woods Richardson 5-4), 2:10 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 7-5) at L.A. Angels (Soriano 6-6), 4:07 p.m.

MLS

Portland at St Louis City, 7 p.m.

WNBA

Dallas at Indiana, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at New York, 3 p.m.

Connecticut at Los Angeles, 6 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 6 p.m.