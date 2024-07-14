Sports Roundup – July 14

LOCAL SPORTS

AGR Fastpitch: A doubleheader in Guysborough today, as the Broadhorns host the Pomquet Acadians. Game 1 begins at 1 pm.

NATIONAL SPORTS

The Arizona Diamondbacks drove in five runs on seven hits off Blue Jays starter José Berríos as they coasted to 12-1 win over Toronto. The Jays, who lost Friday’s opener 5-4, wrap up a three-game series this afternoon with the Diamondbacks at Chase Field in Phoenix, then will have four days off during the M-L-B All-Star break.

Juan Soto and Aaron Judge hit back-to-back home runs in the fifth inning as the visiting New York Yankees routed the Baltimore Orioles 6-1 to become the first A-L East team since April 2023 to win a series against the Orioles. The Orioles still hold the division lead over the Yankees by percentage points, but the winner of Sunday’s series finale will have first place heading into the All-Star break.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders are no longer undefeated, or in top spot in the C-F-L’s West Division. The B-C Lions beat the Saskatchewan Roughriders 35-20 to remain unbeaten at B-C Place in Vancouver and to move into top spot in the division. The Lions are 5-and-1, while the Roughriders are 4-and-1.

Heartbreak for Canada as Luis Suarez’s goal two minutes into stoppage time allowed Uruguay to tie the match 2-2, then the squad went on to beat Canada 4-3 in penalties to finish third in the Copa America match played in Charlotte, North Carolina. Jonathan David’s goal in the 80th minute had put Canada ahead 2-1. Argentina and Colombia play in the championship match Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Brian White scored twice and Fafa Picault had a goal and assist as the visiting Vancouver Whitecaps defeated St. Louis City 4-1 in Major League Soccer action. Meanwhile in Toronto, Deandre Kerr tied the game in the 78th minute, then Toronto F-C was gifted an own goal four minutes later en route to a 2-1 win over the visiting Philadelphia Union. Up the road in Montreal, Ruan scored early in the second half as the host Impact edged Atlanta United 1-0.

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz are set to meet for the Wimbledon men’s championship. Today’s final at the All England Club is a rematch from last year, when Alcaraz got past Djokovic in five sets. The 37-year-old Djokovic is trying to win his eighth Wimbledon title to equal Roger Federer for the most by a man at the grass-court major. A victory by Djokovic would also give him 25 Grand Slam singles titles, more than any other player in tennis history.

Saturday’s Scoreboard

CFL

B.C. 35 Saskatchewan 20

Copa America Third-Place Game at Charlotte, N.C.

Uruguay 2 Canada 2 (Uruguay wins 4-3 on penalties)

MLS

Vancouver 4 St Louis City 1

Toronto FC 2 Philadelphia 1

CF Montreal 1 Atlanta 0

Charlotte FC 3 Cincinnati 1

D.C. United 2 Nashville 1

Orlando City 3 New England 1

Seattle 1 Austin FC 0

New York City FC 0 Chicago 0

Dallas 2 LA Galaxy 0

Minnesota 1 Houston 1

New York 1 Colorado 1

Portland 3 Real Salt Lake 0

Columbus 5 Los Angeles FC 1

Sporting Kansas City 2 San Jose 0

MLB

Interleague

Arizona 12 Toronto 1

Pittsburgh 6 Chicago White Sox 2

Philadelphia 11 Oakland 5

Minnesota 4 San Francisco 2

Detroit 11 L.A. Dodgers 9 (10 innings)

American League

N.Y. Yankees 6 Baltimore 1

Boston 5 Kansas City 0

Cleveland 4 Tampa Bay 2

L.A. Angels 2 Seattle 1

Texas 2 Houston 1 (10 innings)

National League

St. Louis 11 Chicago Cubs 3, 1st game

St. Louis 5 Chicago Cubs 4, 2nd game

San Diego 4 Atlanta 0

N.Y. Mets 7 Colorado 3

Cincinnati 10 Miami 6

Washington 6 Milwaukee 5

WNBA

New York 81 Chicago 67

Los Angeles 87 Dallas 81

Sunday’s Games (All Times Eastern)

CFL

Ottawa at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Euro 2024 Final at Berlin

Spain vs. England, 3 p.m.

Copa America Final at Miami Gardens, Fla.

Argentina vs. Colombia, 8 p.m.

MLB

Interleague

Oakland (Estes 3-4) at Philadelphia (TBD), 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Detroit (Brieske 1-0), 1:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 10-5) at Chicago White Sox (Shuster 1-2), 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Paddack 5-3) at San Francisco (Snell 0-3), 4:05 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 4-8) at Arizona (Gallen 6-5), 4:10 p.m.

American League

N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 9-7) at Baltimore (Kremer 4-5), 11:35 a.m.

Kansas City (Singer 5-5) at Boston (Bello 9-5), 1:35 p.m.

Cleveland (Lively 8-4) at Tampa Bay (Pepiot 5-5), 1:40 p.m.

Texas (Scherzer 1-2) at Houston (Blanco 9-3), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 6-5) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 4:07 p.m.

National League

Colorado (Márquez 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Quintana 4-5), 1:40 p.m.

Miami (Rogers 1-9) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 8-3), 1:40 p.m.

Washington (Irvin 7-7) at Milwaukee (Rea 8-3), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Taillon 6-4) at St. Louis (Mikolas 7-7), 2:15 p.m.

Atlanta (Sale 12-3) at San Diego (Vásquez 2-4), 4:10 p.m.

WNBA

Phoenix at Connecticut, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at Washington, 3 p.m.

Indiana at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 6 p.m.