Sports Roundup – July 15

LOCAL SPORTS

The IWK Super Race weekend wraps up this evening with the IWK 250 Presented by Steve Lewis. Time trials begin at 3, followed by an autograph session at 5:30 with entertainment featuring Jug in Hand. Opening ceremonies are at 7, the race begins at 7:30.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Quarterback Chad Kelly threw three touchdowns and ran for another as the Toronto Argonauts remain undefeated with a 35-27 win over the Montreal Alouettes. Toronto, the CFL’s only team without a loss, starts the season 4-0 for the first time since 1983, the same year the Argos won the Grey Cup.

Matt Chapman and Whit Merrifield delivered run-scoring hits to spearhead a five-run seventh inning in the Toronto Blue Jays 7-2 win against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The victory against the visiting Diamondbacks (52-40) improved Toronto’s interleague record to 17-7 this year.

Ons Jabeur will face Marketa Vondrousova in today’s women’s final at Wimbledon. The winner will be a first-time major champion. They are a combined 0-3 in title matches at Grand Slam tournaments.

Bo and Josh Naylor of the Cleveland Guardians became the first brothers major league history to hit multi-run homers in the same inning for the same team when each hit a two-run shot during the third inning at Texas.

A police report says Alex Galchenyuk repeatedly used racial slurs toward a police officer in training and threatened to have two officers killed during a traffic stop last weekend in Scottsdale, Arizona. Those actions led the Arizona Coyotes to terminate the player’s contract.

Friday’s Scoreboard

CFL

Toronto 35 Montreal 27

MLB

Interleague

Toronto 7 Arizona 2

Baltimore 5 Miami 2

Atlanta 9 Chicago White Sox 0

Boston 8 Chicago Cubs 3

Colorado 7 N.Y. Yankees 2

American League

Texas 12 Cleveland 4

Houston 7 L.A. Angels 5

Minnesota 5 Oakland 4

Detroit 5 Seattle 4

Tampa Bay at Kansas City (ppd)

National League

San Diego 8 Philadelphia 3

San Francisco 6 Pittsburgh 4

L.A. Dodgers 6 N.Y. Mets 0

Milwaukee 1 Cincinnati 0

Washington at St. Louis (suspended)

Saturday’s Games (All Times Eastern)

CFL

Winnipeg at Ottawa, 4 p.m.

Calgary at Saskatchewan, 7 p.m.

MLB

Interleague

Boston (Paxton 5-1) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 9-6), 2:20 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 11-3) at Toronto (TBD), 3:07 p.m.

Miami (Garrett 5-2) at Baltimore (Gibson 9-6), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 5-8) at Atlanta (Strider 11-2), 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 4-6) at Colorado (Seabold 1-6), 8:10 p.m.

American League

Cleveland (Williams 1-1) at Texas (Heaney 5-6), 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Lopez 5-5) at Oakland (TBD), 7:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 11-1) at Kansas City (Singer 5-8), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 7-6) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-6), 9:07 p.m.

Detroit (Lorenzen 3-6) at Seattle (Kirby 8-7), 9:40 p.m.

National League

San Diego (Snell 6-7) at Philadelphia (Walker 10-3), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

San Diego (TBD) at Philadelphia (Suarez 2-4), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

San Francisco (Cobb 6-2) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 3-10), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 5-7) at Cincinnati (Abbott 4-1), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 7-5), 7:15 p.m.

Washington (Irvin 2-5) at St. Louis (Matz 0-7), 7:15 p.m.

MLS

Charlotte FC at CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at New England, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

Miami at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Austin FC, 9:30 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

New York at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Columbus at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.