Sports Roundup – July 16

LOCAL SPORTS

After the fastest lap in Time Trials, winning the Dash for the Pole, and pacing the field for most of the race, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Carson Hocevar thought he had the IWK 250 sewn up. But Craig Slaunwhite battled hard in the final laps, and got by Hocevar with 14 laps to go to become the 34th Champion of the IWK 250. Hocevar ended up finishing 13th. Nicholas Naugle came across the line second, with Russell Smith Jr rounding out the podium. Local racers Ryan VanOirschot and Donald Chisholm won their Atlantic Tiltload heats, and finished eighth and tenth respectively. VanOirschot also picked up the Fast Eddie Racewear Lucky Dog Award. King Racing’s Austin MacDonald came in eighteenth in the 26 car field. The race was slowed by eight cautions and took two hours to complete. The East Coast International Pro Stock Tour heads to New Brunswick next Saturday for the Fleetrite 150 at Petty International Raceway.

NATIONAL SPORTS

The visiting Winnipeg Blue Bombers looked well on their way to another C-F-L win when they took a 25-6 lead into the final quarter against the struggling Ottawa Redblacks. But the Redblacks scored 19 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to force overtime, and then won it 31-28 in the extra session when rookie Q-B Dustin Crum scored a major off a 29-yard run. The Bombers were held to a field goal in O-T.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders lost their starting quarterback and a late lead as the Calgary Stampeders got a 50-yard field goal from Rene Paredes on the final play of the game to post an exciting 33-31 C-F-L victory. After Q-B Trevor Harris went down with an injury, backup Mason Fine engineered a late touchdown drive to give the Riders a 31-30 lead, but Calgary produced a drive in the final 36 seconds to set up the decisive field goal.

A goal in the 90th minute by Kacper Przybylko gave the Chicago Fire a 1-0 Major League Soccer victory over visiting Toronto F-C. Elsewhere, Kwadwo Opoku and Chinonso Offor scored first-half goals as C-F Montreal beat Charlotte F-C 2-0. And in Vancouver, Ryan Gauld scored twice in the first half and the Whitecaps hung on for a 4-2 win over the visiting L-A Galaxy, who played the majority of the match with 10 players.

Chris Bassitt found out Friday he had to start on Saturday and it worked out well for the Blue Jays’ right-hander. Bassitt allowed two runs and seven hits in six innings to lead Toronto to a 5-2 win over the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks. Original starter Kevin Gausman was scratched because of discomfort in his left side. Whit Merrifield and Bo Bichette each hit solo homers, while George Springer drove in two runs. The Jays will attempt to sweep the Diamondbacks on Sunday.

LeBron James is not only coming back for a 21st season, he’s coming back in his original uniform number. James will return to Number 23 next season, a move the Los Angeles Lakers revealed Saturday. James wore Number 6 while becoming the N-B-A’s career scoring leader last season, a number now retired by the league following the death of Boston Celtics Hall of Famer Bill Russell.

Saturday’s Scoreboard

CFL

Ottawa 31 Winnipeg 28 (OT)

Calgary 33 Saskatchewan 31

MLB

Interleague

Toronto 5 Arizona 2

Chicago Cubs 10 Boston 4

Baltimore 6 Miami 5

Chicago White Sox 6 Atlanta 5

N.Y. Yankees 6 Colorado 3

American League

Tampa Bay 6 Kansas City 1 (1st game)

Tampa Bay 4 Kansas City 2 (2nd game)

Texas 2 Cleveland 0

Minnesota 10 Oakland 7

L.A. Angels 13 Houston 12 (10 innings)

Detroit 6 Seattle 0

National League

Philadelphia 6 San Diego 4 (1st game)

Philadelphia 9 San Diego 3 (2nd game)

San Francisco 3 Pittsburgh 1

Milwaukee 3 Cincinnati 0

L.A. Dodgers 5 N.Y. Mets 1

St. Louis 9 Washington 6

MLS

Vancouver 4 LA Galaxy 2

Montreal 2 Charlotte 0

Chicago 1 Toronto 0

Orlando City 2 Atlanta 1

New England 4 D.C. United 0

Philadelphia 2 New York City FC 1

Cincinnati 3 Nashville 1

Los Angeles FC 1 Minnesota 1

St. Louis 3 Miami 0

Austin 2 Sporting Kansas City 1

Houston 0 Colorado 0

Real Salt Lake 3 N.Y. Red Bulls 1

Portland 3 Columbus 2

FC Dallas 1 Seattle 1

Sunday’s Games (All times Eastern)

MLB

Interleague

Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-3) at Atlanta (Allard 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

Miami (TBD) at Baltimore (Bradish 5-4), 1:35 p.m.

Arizona (Henry 5-1) at Toronto (Kikuchi 7-3), 1:37 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 9-2) at Colorado (Anderson 0-4), 3:10 p.m.

Boston (Crawford 3-4) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 9-2), 2:20 p.m.

American League

Tampa Bay (Eflin 10-4) at Kansas City (Lyles 1-11), 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 5-2) at Texas (Perez 7-3), 2:35 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 8-6) at Oakland (Sears 1-6), 4:07 p.m.

Detroit (Olson 1-2) at Seattle (Miller 5-3), 4:10 p.m.

Houston (Javier 7-1) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

National League

San Francisco (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Bido 1-1), 12:05 p.m.

San Diego (Lugo 3-4) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 7-4), 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Miller 5-1) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 8-3), 1:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 3-2) at Cincinnati (Lively 4-5), 1:40 p.m.

Washington (Gray 6-7) at St. Louis (Flaherty 6-5), 2:15 p.m.

Gold Cup Soccer Championship

Mexico vs. Panama, in Los Angeles, 7:30 p.m.