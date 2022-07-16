Sports Roundup – July 16

LOCAL SPORTS

The Provincial Special Olympics are in full swing on the St. FX Campus, with competition for most events beginning at 9am. Softball at the Dr. John Hugh Gillis Field gets underway at 8:30am. Medals will be awarded later today in Rhythmic Gymnastics, and some of the Swimming and Track & Field events.

The East Coast International Pro Stock Tour has announced their next event of the racing season. The Summer Clash 250 will be the weekend of August 13th at Scotia Speedworld, featuring racing talent from across the Maritimes and beyond competing for a potential purse of over $80,000, the largest ever in Scotia Speedworld history. Tickets are on sale now. Meanwhile, Riverside Speedway is gearing up for the IWK 250 weekend, which begins in James River with the Tailgate Party this coming Thursday night at 9:30.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Carlton Agudosi caught two touchdown passes in his C-F-L debut Friday to help the Winnipeg Blue Bombers remain the league’s only unbeaten team after a tense 26-19 victory over the Calgary Stampeders. The 6-foot-6 Agudosi caught a 16-yard TD pass from Q-B Zack Collaros late in the third quarter, and then scored a 10-yard major with 3:56 remaining in the game. Winnipeg is now 6-and-0, while Calgary is 4-and-1.

Teoscar Hernandez and Matt Chapman each hit three-run homers and Alek Manoah threw seven strong innings as the Toronto Blue Jays dumped the Kansas City Royals 8-1 Friday night. Manoah, who will be heading to next week’s all-star game, earned his 10th win of the season, allowing just four hits. The Blue Jays have now won three of their past four games and will host the Royals again Saturday and Sunday.

Xander Bogaerts slid home on Michael King’s wild pitch with two outs in the 11th inning, and the Boston Red Sox recovered from a meltdown in the ninth to beat the New York Yankees 5-4 for just their third win in 11 games. All three of those Boston wins have come against the Yankees, who have the best record in the majors.

The Baltimore Orioles’ winning streak ended at 10 when Christian Bethancourt hit his first home run for Tampa Bay and the Rays rallied for a 5-4 victory Friday. The winning streak was the Orioles’ longest in a season since they won 13 straight in 1999. Ramon Urias homered twice for the Orioles. Baltimore also left the bases loaded without scoring in the first and fifth innings.

Canada defeated host Hungary 70-49 on Friday to advance to the semifinals of the F-I-B-A Under-17 Women’s Basketball World Cup. Canada was led by a 21-point performance from Cassandre Prosper as well as a 10-point, 14-rebound double-double from Toby Lee Fournier. Third place is Canada’s highest-ever finish at a the World Cup. Canada’s semifinal opponent is still to be determined.

Defender Kortne Ford of Sporting Kansas City has been suspended for 10 Major League Soccer games and fined 20 per cent of his annual salary Friday for testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance. Ford will be eligible to play again September 13th. Ford has made 12 appearances for Kansas City, making nine starts in his first season with the team. He played for the Colorado Rapids in 2017 and 2018.

Friday’s Scoreboard

CFL

Winnipeg 26 Calgary 19

Major League Baseball

American League

Toronto 8 Kansas City 1

Boston 5 N.Y. Yankees 4 (11 innings)

Tampa Bay 5 Baltimore 4

Cleveland 6 Detroit 5

Seattle 8 Texas 3

Chicago White Sox 6 Minnesota 2

Oakland 5 Houston 1

National League

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, postponed

Philadelphia 2 Miami 1

Atlanta 8 Washington 4

St. Louis 7 Cincinnati 3

Colorado 13 Pittsburgh 2

San Diego 5 Arizona 3

San Francisco 8 Milwaukee 5

Interleague

L.A. Dodgers 9 L.A. Angels 1

Saturday’s Schedule (All Times Eastern)

CFL

Saskatchewan vs. Toronto at Wolfville, 2 p.m.

Ottawa at Hamilton, 5 p.m.

Major League Baseball

American League

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 1-2) at Minnesota (Bundy 5-4), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Lynch 3-7) at Toronto (TBD), 3:07 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 10-3) at Texas (Howard 1-1), 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 3-1) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

Detroit (Pineda 2-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 5-5), 4:10 p.m.

Oakland (Koenig 1-2) at Houston (Verlander 11-3), 4:10 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 8-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 9-2), 7:15 p.m.

National League

Cincinnati (Lodolo 2-2) at St. Louis (Mikolas 6-7), 2:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Walker, 7-2) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman, 2-5), 2:20 p.m. (First game)

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 6-1) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 2-5), 8:05 p.m. (Second game)

Pittsburgh (Keller 3-6) at Colorado (Urena 0-1), 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 9-3) at Washington (Espino 0-2), 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (TBD) at Miami (Meyer 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 6-3) at San Francisco (Cobb 3-4), 7:15 p.m.

Arizona (Gilbert 0-3) at San Diego (Manaea 4-4), 8:40 p.m.

Interleague

L.A. Dodgers (Urias 7-6) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 1-3), 10:07 p.m.

MLS

Toronto FC at CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Miami, 8 p.m.

D.C. United at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Austin FC at FC Dallas, 9 p.m.