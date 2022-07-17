Sports Roundup – July 17

LOCAL SPORTS

The Special Olympics Provincial Summer Games will wrap up this morning. Medals will be awarded in Athletics, Bocce, Soccer, Basketball, Swimming, Softball and Golf.

Community members and participants will gather in Potlotek today for the opening ceremonies of the Mi’kmaq Summer Games. Aside from a number of competitions, the event also highlights Mi’kmaq culture and heritage. There are 13 Mi’kmaq communities in the province. Nova Scotia will host next year’s North American Indigenous Games.

The East Coast International Pro Stock Tour has announced their next big event of the season. The Summer Clash 250 will be the weekend of August 13th at Scotia Speedworld, featuring racing talent from across the Maritimes and beyond competing for a potential purse of over $80,000, the largest ever in Scotia Speedworld history. Tickets are on sale now. Meanwhile, Riverside Speedway is gearing up for the IWK 250 Super Weekend, which begins in James River with the Tailgate Party this coming Thursday night at 9:30.

NATIONAL SPORTS

The Toronto Blue Jays will be looking to finish off their four-game series with the Kansas City Royals with a win Sunday afternoon. The Blue Jays, who have won 2 of 3 games so far, needed some 10th-inning heroics Saturday to post a 6-5 come-from-behind victory. Right-hander Jose Berrios will pitch for the Blue Jays on Sunday, while lefty Kris Bubic will be on the hill for Kansas City.

Aaron Judge homered twice to match Roger Maris’ franchise record of 33 before the All-Star break, Matt Carpenter also connected twice and drove in seven runs, and the New York Yankees throttled Boston 14-1.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats are no longer winless as they hung on for a 25-23 win Saturday against the winless Ottawa Redblacks, who missed a game-winning field goal by inches on the final play of the game. Elsewhere, the Toronto Argonauts got a late touchdown and hung on to defeat the Saskatchewan Roughriders 30-24 in Wolfville in the featured Touchdown Atlantic game.

Toronto sprinter Aaron Brown finished eighth in the men’s 100-metre final at the world track and field championships Saturday night in Eugene, Oregon. Brown posted a 10.05 second time, but was well behind the top 3, led by winner Fred Kerley of the U.S. who posted a 9.86. Andre de Grasse, coming off a foot injury and two bouts of COVID, ran 10.21 in the semis but didn’t qualify for the final. And Canadian Sarah Milton just missed the podium, finishing fourth overall in the women’s shotput with a throw of 19.77 metres.

Two top-ranked Japanese marathon runners have tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss their race at the world championships. World Athletics announced Saturday that two of the country’s six athletes entered in the marathon had tested positive along with the head coach and four members of the support staff. All have to be isolated for five days, a period that will run through the men’s race Sunday and the women’s race Monday. The federation did not name the runners who had tested positive.

CF Montreal, who lost 4-0 to Toronto FC in the Canadian Championship semifinals on June 22, delivered some payback Saturday, beating the Reds 1-0 to extend their Major League Soccer losing streak to 5 games. With the win Montreal improved to 10 wins, 2 draws and 8 losses for 4th in the Eastern Conference, while Toronto slipped to 5 wins, 4 draws and 12 losses, second last in the East.

Saturday’s Scoreboard

CFL

Toronto 30 Saskatchewan 24

Hamilton 25 Ottawa 23

Major League Baseball

American League

Minnesota 6 Chicago White Sox 3

Toronto 6 Kansas City 5 (10 innings)

Seattle 3 Texas 2 (10 innings)

Baltimore 6 Tampa Bay 4 (11 innings)

Cleveland 10 Detroit 0

Houston 5 Oakland 0

N.Y. Yankees 14 Boston 1

National League

St. Louis 11 Cincinnati 3

N.Y. Mets 2 Chicago Cubs 1 (11 innings, first game)

N.Y. Mets 4 Chicago Cubs 3 (10 innings, second game)

Colorado 2 Pittsburgh 0

Atlanta 6 Washington 3

Philadelphia 10 Miami 0

San Francisco 2 Milwaukee 1

San Diego 4 Arizona 3

Interleague

L.A. Dodgers 7 L.A. Angels 1

MLS

CF Montreal 1 Toronto FC 0

Philadelphia 2 New England 1

Chicago 1 Seattle 0

Miami 3 Charlotte FC 2

Minnesota 2 D.C. United 1

Colorado 2 L.A. Galaxy 0

Austin FC 1 FC Dallas 1

Sunday’s Schedule (All Times Eastern)

Major League Baseball

American League

Kansas City (Bubic 1-6) at Toronto (Berrios 7-4), 12:05 p.m.

Boston (Sale 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 8-2), 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore (Lyles 6-7) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 5-5), 1:40 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Cleveland (Bieber 4-5), 1:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 8-4) at Minnesota (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (TBD) at Houston (Odorizzi 4-2), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 6-8) at Texas (Otto 4-5), 2:35 p.m.

National League

Atlanta (Strider 4-2) at Washington (TBD), 1:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 5-7) at Miami (Rogers 4-8), 1:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 4-2) at St. Louis (TBD), 2:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 5-2) at Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-1), 2:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Colorado (Gomber 5-7), 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Alexander 2-1) at San Francisco (Webb 8-3), 4:05 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 8-5) at San Diego (Clevinger 2-2), 4:10 p.m.

MLS

Orlando City at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

New York City FC at New York, 5 p.m.

Cincinnati at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Houston at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Portland, 10:30 p.m.