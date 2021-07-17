Sports Roundup – July 17

LOCAL SPORTS

AGR Fastpitch Results:

St. Joseph’s Chiefs 7, Pomquet Acadians 6

Winning Pitcher: Robert Bernard Losing Pitcher: Richie Connors

Top hitters for the Chiefs: Logan DeYoung with a bottom of the 7th, two run triple, Robert Bernard & Josh Avery each with a home run.

Top hitters for Pomquet were Dave MacDonald & Brian Gilfoy each with home runs.

Heatherton Warriors 11, St. Andrews Flyers 4

Winning Pitcher: Paul Purcell Losing Pitcher: Lawrence MacPherson

Top hitters for Heatherton were: Trent Deyoung with a three run homer, single, 3 RBIs. Josh Wood – 2 singles, Double, 1 RBI.

For St. Andrew’s: Lawrence MacPherson – 2 run homer. Dylan McLean – Single, Triple, 1 RBI.

NATIONAL SPORTS

The Toronto Blue Jays are coming back home. The team has federal government approval to return to home base at the Rogers Centre in Toronto. The pandemic sent them into exile in Buffalo, New York and Dunedin, Florida. The team says in a statement that it will begin playing home games at Rogers Centre again starting July 30th. Toronto is scheduled to start a three-game homestand against the Kansas City Royals that day. The Jays haven’t played at Rogers Centre since September 29th, 2019. The team says it will reach out to 2021 and 2022 season ticket holders in the coming days, and additional ticket information and health and safety guidelines will be coming soon.

Vladimir Guerrero Junior followed up his breakout All-Star Game with two home runs, and the Blue Jays powered past the Texas Rangers 10-2 in Buffalo, New York. All-Stars Teoscar Hernandez and Marcus Semien homered for Toronto along with Randal Grichuk, and Robbie Ray held Texas scoreless over 6-and-2-thirds innings.

Eduardo Rodriguez shut down the short-handed Yankees into the sixth inning, and the Boston Red Sox beat their rivals 4-0 with New York missing slugger Aaron Judge and five others due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Christian Arroyo and J-D Martinez homered as the A-L East-leading Red Sox improved to 7-and-0 in the 19-game season series.

Jake Cronenworth hit for his first career cycle, Wil Myers had two homers including a grand slam, and the San Diego Padres blew out the Washington Nationals 24-8. The Padres had 22 hits against seven Washington pitchers as they set a franchise record for runs. San Diego scored in every inning except the seventh.

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard says he has not requested a trade but wants the team to be more urgent in its pursuit of a championship. The All-Star guard added that he expects to be with the Blazers next season, but made clear that he feels it needs to be with more talent around him. Lillard praised Portland as a great city with great fans and said there is pride that the organization is a perennial playoff team.

New Orleans Saints starting defensive tackle David Onyemata has been given a six-game suspension after being notified by the N-F-L he tested positive for a banned substance. Onyemata says in a post on a verified social media account that he suspects the test result stemmed from his use of a supplement that he mistakenly believed was permissible.

Friday’s Games

MLB

American League

Toronto 10 Texas 2

Boston 4 N.Y. Yankees 0

Kansas City 9 Baltimore 2

Houston 7 Chicago White Sox 1

Oakland 5 Cleveland 4

Seattle 6 L.A. Angels 5

Minnesota at Detroit — postponed (1st game)

Minnesota at Detroit — postponed (2nd game)

National League

Philadelphia 5 Miami 2 (1st game)

Miami 7 Philadelphia 0 (2nd game)

Pittsburgh 4 N.Y. Mets 1

Milwaukee 11 Cincinnati 6

San Diego 24 Washington 8

San Francisco 7 St. Louis 2

L.A. Dodgers 10 Colorado 4

Chicago Cubs 5 Arizona 1

Interleague

Tampa Bay 7 Atlanta 6 (10 innings)

Saturday’s Games (All Times Eastern)

NBA Finals

Milwaukee at Phoenix, 9 p.m. (Series tied 2-2)

MLB

American League

Texas (Allard 2-6) at Toronto (Ryu 8-5), 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 1-2) at Oakland (Manaea 6-6), 4:07 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at Detroit (Peralta 2-1), 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at Kansas City (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 9-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 9-4), 7:15 p.m.

Houston (Odorizzi 3-4) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 7-6), 7:15 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 6-4) at L.A. Angels (Cobb 6-3), 9:07 p.m.

National League

Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 4-9) at Arizona (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

Miami (TBD) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 3-4), 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 3-3) at Washington (Corbin 6-7), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (TBD) at Cincinnati (Castillo 3-10), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (DeSclafani 10-3) at St. Louis (TBD), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urias 11-3) at Colorado (Gonzalez 3-5), 8:10 p.m.

Interleague

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Atlanta (Fried 6-5), 7:20 p.m.

MLS

New England at Atlanta, 5 p.m.

Miami at New York, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

FC Dallas at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.