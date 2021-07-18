Sports Roundup – July 18

LOCAL SPORTS

Cole Butcher of Hantsport raced his way to the checkered flag in the East Coast International Pro Stock Tour Season Opener last night at Scotia Speedworld. Craig Slaunwhite battled hard for second in the waning laps of the race with Cole’s younger brother Jarrett Butcher. Slaunwhite ended up second with the younger Butcher rounding out the podium. Nicholas Naugle finished in fourth position. Donald Chisholm of Antigonish rounded out the top five.

Jarrett Butcher won the first Atlantic Tiltload heat race putting him on the pole for the first feature of the season. Nicholas Naugle won the second heat race. Cole Butcher took home the Kenny U Pull Hard Charger award, picking up the most positions on the field in the feature. The race was slowed by only 4 cautions and saw 10 lead changes.

The next event for the Tour is the Parts for Trucks 150 at Riverside International Speedway in James River this Saturday the 24th.

NATIONAL SPORTS

The Tokyo Games open on Friday, and two athletes living in the Olympic Village have tested positive for COVID-19. Both athletes are listed as non-Japanese, but organizers have not released any other identifying details. A third “non-Japanese” athlete has also reportedly tested positive for the virus, but organizers say this person is not staying in the Olympic Village.

Jrue Holiday’s steal and alley-oop pass to Giannis Antetokounmpo for a dunk sealed a wild Game 5 and gave the Milwaukee Bucks a 123-119 victory over the Phoenix Suns. The Bucks lead the best-of-seven series 3-2. Antetokounmpo had 32 points, Khris Middleton added 29 and Holiday had 27. The Bucks can win their first title since 1971 in Milwaukee on Tuesday night.

Deiber Caicedo and Cristian Dajome scored second-half goals and the Vancouver Whitecaps ended an eight-game winless streak with a 2-1 victory over the L-A Galaxy. Dajome capped the scoring for the Whitecaps in the 77th minute on a give-and-go with Brian White. Caicedo tied it in the 48th with a low-hard volley off a rebound.

Hany Mukhtar scored three goals within a six-minute span and Nashville beat 10-man Chicago Fire 5-1. Mukhtar scored in the 10th, 13th and 16th minutes. It was the fastest hat trick in M-L-S history. The Fire went down a man in the 14th minute when Johan Kappelhof was sent off for denial of an obvious goal-scoring opportunity.

Gerrit Cole struck out 11 and the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 3-1 in a game called after six innings because of heavy rain. Gary Sanchez and Gleyber Torres hit back-to-back homers in the sixth. The Yankees beat the rival Red Sox for the first time in eight meetings this year.

The game between the San Diego Padres and Washington was suspended in the sixth inning after police said there was a shooting outside Nationals Park. An exchange of gunfire between people in two cars left three people injured. The gunshots caused panic among fans inside the stadium. Announcers warned people to stay inside the park. The Padres led 8-4 when the game was halted. It will be resumed Sunday afternoon.

Saturday’s Games

NBA Finals

Milwaukee 123 Phoenix 119 (Milwaukee leads series 3-2)

MLB

American League

Cleveland 3 Oakland 2

Detroit 1 Minnesota 0 (1st game)

Detroit 5 Minnesota 4 (8 innings / 2nd game)

Baltimore 8 Kansas City 4

N.Y. Yankees 3 Boston 1 (6 innings)

Chicago White Sox 10 Houston 1

L.A. Angels 9 Seattle 4

Texas at Toronto, ppd

National League

Chicago Cubs 4 Arizona 2

Pittsburgh 9 N.Y. Mets 7

Milwaukee 7 Cincinnati 4 (11 innings)

St. Louis 3 San Francisco 1

L.A. Dodgers 9 Colorado 2

San Diego at Washington, sus.

Miami at Philadelphia, sus.

Interleague

Atlanta 9 Tampa Bay 0

MLS

New England 1 Atlanta 0

CF Montreal 5 Cincinnati 4

Philadelphia 2 D.C. United 1

Columbus 2 New York City FC 1

Orlando City 1 Toronto FC 1

Nashville 5 Chicago 1

San Jose 1 Colorado 1

Vancouver 2 LA Galaxy 1

Portland 1 FC Dallas 0

Los Angeles FC 2 Real Salt Lake 1

Miami at New York ppd.

Sunday’s Games (All Times Eastern)

MLB

American League

Texas (Allard 2-6) at Toronto (Ryu 8-5), 1:07 p.m., 1st game

Minnesota (Happ 5-4) at Detroit (Peralta 2-1), 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Harvey 3-10) at Kansas City (Hernandez 1-0), 2:10 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 5-1) at Chicago White Sox (Rodon 7-3), 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 4-3) at Oakland (Bassitt 10-2), 4:07 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 2-3), 4:07 p.m.

Texas (Foltynewicz 2-8) at Toronto (Matz 7-4), 4:07 p.m., 2nd game

Boston (Perez 7-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 4-4), 7:08 p.m.

National League

Miami (Thompson 2-2) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 3-4), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-3) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 4-9), 1:05 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 3-3) at Washington (Corbin 6-7), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee (Burnes 4-4) at Cincinnati (Gray 2-4), 1:10 p.m.

Miami (TBD) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 6-5), 2:05 p.m., 2nd game

San Francisco (Cueto 6-5) at St. Louis (LeBlanc 0-2), 2:15 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 5-7) at Washington (Scherzer 7-4), 2:45 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers (Price 4-0) at Colorado (Gray 6-6), 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Davies 5-6) at Arizona (Kelly 5-7), 4:10 p.m.

Interleague

Tampa Bay (Hill 6-4) at Atlanta (Smyly 7-3), 1:20 p.m.

MLS

Seattle at Minnesota, 2 p.m.