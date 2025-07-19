Sports Roundup – July 19

LOCAL SPORTS
AGR Fastpitch:
Game 1 – Pomquet Acadians 15 Heatherton Warriors 14 (8 innings)
Winning pitcher Richie Connors, Losing Pitcher Trent Deyoung
Top hitters for Pomquet: Zack Bond (2 Singles, 2 RBI), Brandon Connors (Double, Single, RBI), Logan Chisholm (2 Singles, RBI)
Game 2 – St.Andrew’s Flyers 14 Pomquet Acadians 7
Riverside International Speedway hosts the IWK 250 presented by Steve Lewis. Bubba Pollard, a North American short track racing superstar, will drive the popular Cat Car for Kids sponsored by Toromont Cat as a teammate to Donald Chisholm and Russell Smith Jr. out of the Nova Racing shop in Antigonish. The Grandstand & Box Office opens at 11 this morning, along with practice for the drivers. Heat Races begin at 3, followed by an autograph session from 5:30 to 6:15. Opening Ceremonies will be at 7, with the race to begin at 7:30.
NATIONAL SPORTS
The Calgary Stampeders are dominating the C-F-L. Vernon Adams Junior threw for three touchdown passes in Calgary’s 41-20 win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers to help the Stampeders improve to a league-best 5-and-1 record. Calgary’s defence also picked off Winnipeg’s quarterbacks four times. Blue Bombers starter Zach Collaros exited with an injury after appearing to hit his head on the field following a big hit off a late throw in the second quarter. Collaros stayed on the field before leaving with trainers and heading to the locker room. The Bombers ultimately fell to 3-and-2 on the season.
The Toronto Blue Jays are back from the all-star break, and back to winning. Chris Bassitt pitched six shutout innings as the American League East-leading Jays snapped a two-game skid with a 4-0 series-opening win over the San Francisco Giants. Toronto batters tallied nine hits and four runs off Justin Verlander in less than three innings.
Ozzie Albies hit a three-run homer and Ronald Acuna Junior made a spectacular throw as the Atlanta Braves beat the New York Yankees 7-3. Spencer Strider threw six shutout innings, striking out eight and allowing three hits and three walks. Acuna threw out Jorbit Vivas for a double play in the third inning with a highlight-reel rocket from right field across to third base.
Manny Machado’s grand slam capped a five-run ninth inning, and the San Diego Padres beat the Washington Nationals 7-2. After San Diego took a 3-2 lead, the Padres loaded the bases to set up Machado’s 18th homer this season and 13th career grand slam. The Padres have won four of five.
A painful outing for Cincinnati Reds outfielder TJ Friedl. He tied a major league record by being hit by a pitch three times by three different New York Mets hurlers. It’s the 39th time since 1901 that a hitter got nailed three times in one game. It has also happened to 34 different players.
Friday’s Scoreboard
CFL
Calgary 41 Winnipeg 20
MLB
Interleague
Toronto 4 San Francisco 0
Chicago Cubs 4 Boston 1
Chicago White Sox 10 Pittsburgh 1
L.A. Angels 6 Philadelphia 5
Miami 8 Kansas City 7 (10 innings)
Atlanta 7 N.Y. Yankees 3
Colorado 6 Minnesota 4
American League
Cleveland 8 Athletics 6
Tampa Bay 11 Baltimore 1
Texas 2 Detroit 0
Seattle 6 Houston 1
National League
San Diego 7 Washington 2
Cincinnati 8 N.Y. Mets 4
Arizona 7 St. Louis 3
Milwaukee 2 L.A. Dodgers 0
Canadian Premier League
Forge (Hamilton) 2 Pacific (Greater Victoria) 0
Atletico (Ottawa) 2 Wanderers (Halifax) 0
Northern Super League
Montreal 2 Toronto 1
Canadian Elite Basketball League
Vancouver 100 Saskatchewan 79
Saturday’s Games (All times Eastern)
CFL
Saskatchewan at B.C., 7 p.m.
MLB
Interleague
San Francisco (TBD) at Toronto (Lauer 4-2), 3:07 p.m.
Kansas City (Wacha 4-9) at Miami (Quantrill 3-8), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at Philadelphia (Walker 3-5), 6:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Houser 5-2) at Pittsburgh (Burrows 1-3), 6:40 p.m.
Boston (Bello 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 6-3), 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Atlanta (Wentz 2-1), 7:15 p.m.
Minnesota (TBD) at Colorado (Senzatela 3-13), 8:10 p.m.
American League
Baltimore (Kremer 8-7) at Tampa Bay (Littell 8-7), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (TBD) at Texas (Rocker 3-4), 7:05 p.m.
Athletics (Severino 2-11) at Cleveland (Allen 6-7), 7:10 p.m.
Houston (McCullers 2-4) at Seattle (Evans 3-3), 9:40 p.m.
National League
Cincinnati (Martinez 7-9) at N.Y. Mets (Holmes 8-4), 4:10 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 0-1) at Washington (Parker 5-10), 6:45 p.m.
St. Louis (Gray 9-3) at Arizona (Nelson 5-2), 7:15 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 11-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Sheehan 1-0), 9:10 p.m.
MLS
Chicago at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Charlotte FC at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
D.C. United at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando City at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at New York, 7:30 p.m.
St Louis City at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
New York City FC at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
San Jose at Seattle, 8:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
Vancouver at San Diego FC, 10:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Canadian Premier League
Vancouver at York United (Toronto), 4 p.m.
Northern Super League
Ottawa at Calgary, 4 p.m.
Vancouver at Halifax, 6 p.m.
WNBA All-Star Game at Indianapolis
Team Collier vs. Team Clark, 8:30 p.m.