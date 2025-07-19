Sports Roundup – July 19

LOCAL SPORTS

AGR Fastpitch:

Game 1 – Pomquet Acadians 15 Heatherton Warriors 14 (8 innings)

Winning pitcher Richie Connors, Losing Pitcher Trent Deyoung

Top hitters for Pomquet: Zack Bond (2 Singles, 2 RBI), Brandon Connors (Double, Single, RBI), Logan Chisholm (2 Singles, RBI)

Game 2 – St.Andrew’s Flyers 14 Pomquet Acadians 7

Riverside International Speedway hosts the IWK 250 presented by Steve Lewis. Bubba Pollard, a North American short track racing superstar, will drive the popular Cat Car for Kids sponsored by Toromont Cat as a teammate to Donald Chisholm and Russell Smith Jr. out of the Nova Racing shop in Antigonish. The Grandstand & Box Office opens at 11 this morning, along with practice for the drivers. Heat Races begin at 3, followed by an autograph session from 5:30 to 6:15. Opening Ceremonies will be at 7, with the race to begin at 7:30.

NATIONAL SPORTS

The Calgary Stampeders are dominating the C-F-L. Vernon Adams Junior threw for three touchdown passes in Calgary’s 41-20 win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers to help the Stampeders improve to a league-best 5-and-1 record. Calgary’s defence also picked off Winnipeg’s quarterbacks four times. Blue Bombers starter Zach Collaros exited with an injury after appearing to hit his head on the field following a big hit off a late throw in the second quarter. Collaros stayed on the field before leaving with trainers and heading to the locker room. The Bombers ultimately fell to 3-and-2 on the season.

The Toronto Blue Jays are back from the all-star break, and back to winning. Chris Bassitt pitched six shutout innings as the American League East-leading Jays snapped a two-game skid with a 4-0 series-opening win over the San Francisco Giants. Toronto batters tallied nine hits and four runs off Justin Verlander in less than three innings.

Ozzie Albies hit a three-run homer and Ronald Acuna Junior made a spectacular throw as the Atlanta Braves beat the New York Yankees 7-3. Spencer Strider threw six shutout innings, striking out eight and allowing three hits and three walks. Acuna threw out Jorbit Vivas for a double play in the third inning with a highlight-reel rocket from right field across to third base.

Manny Machado’s grand slam capped a five-run ninth inning, and the San Diego Padres beat the Washington Nationals 7-2. After San Diego took a 3-2 lead, the Padres loaded the bases to set up Machado’s 18th homer this season and 13th career grand slam. The Padres have won four of five.

A painful outing for Cincinnati Reds outfielder TJ Friedl. He tied a major league record by being hit by a pitch three times by three different New York Mets hurlers. It’s the 39th time since 1901 that a hitter got nailed three times in one game. It has also happened to 34 different players.

Friday’s Scoreboard

CFL

Calgary 41 Winnipeg 20

MLB

Interleague

Toronto 4 San Francisco 0

Chicago Cubs 4 Boston 1

Chicago White Sox 10 Pittsburgh 1

L.A. Angels 6 Philadelphia 5

Miami 8 Kansas City 7 (10 innings)

Atlanta 7 N.Y. Yankees 3

Colorado 6 Minnesota 4

American League

Cleveland 8 Athletics 6

Tampa Bay 11 Baltimore 1

Texas 2 Detroit 0

Seattle 6 Houston 1

National League

San Diego 7 Washington 2

Cincinnati 8 N.Y. Mets 4

Arizona 7 St. Louis 3

Milwaukee 2 L.A. Dodgers 0

Canadian Premier League

Forge (Hamilton) 2 Pacific (Greater Victoria) 0

Atletico (Ottawa) 2 Wanderers (Halifax) 0

Northern Super League

Montreal 2 Toronto 1

Canadian Elite Basketball League

Vancouver 100 Saskatchewan 79

Saturday’s Games (All times Eastern)

CFL

Saskatchewan at B.C., 7 p.m.

MLB

Interleague

San Francisco (TBD) at Toronto (Lauer 4-2), 3:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Wacha 4-9) at Miami (Quantrill 3-8), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Philadelphia (Walker 3-5), 6:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Houser 5-2) at Pittsburgh (Burrows 1-3), 6:40 p.m.

Boston (Bello 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 6-3), 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Atlanta (Wentz 2-1), 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at Colorado (Senzatela 3-13), 8:10 p.m.

American League

Baltimore (Kremer 8-7) at Tampa Bay (Littell 8-7), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Texas (Rocker 3-4), 7:05 p.m.

Athletics (Severino 2-11) at Cleveland (Allen 6-7), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (McCullers 2-4) at Seattle (Evans 3-3), 9:40 p.m.

National League

Cincinnati (Martinez 7-9) at N.Y. Mets (Holmes 8-4), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 0-1) at Washington (Parker 5-10), 6:45 p.m.

St. Louis (Gray 9-3) at Arizona (Nelson 5-2), 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 11-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Sheehan 1-0), 9:10 p.m.

MLS

Chicago at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at New York, 7:30 p.m.

St Louis City at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Seattle, 8:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Vancouver at San Diego FC, 10:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Canadian Premier League

Vancouver at York United (Toronto), 4 p.m.

Northern Super League

Ottawa at Calgary, 4 p.m.

Vancouver at Halifax, 6 p.m.

WNBA All-Star Game at Indianapolis

Team Collier vs. Team Clark, 8:30 p.m.