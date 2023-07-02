Sports Roundup – July 2

LOCAL SPORTS

A good day for Garry Kell at the Canadian Arm Wrestling Championship in Membertou. Kell took first place in both right and left disabled men’s under 75 kilos and finished 4th in the 70 kilogram Grandmaster men’s class.

NATIONAL SPORTS

The Toronto Blue Jays are aiming to avoid a series sweep when they host the Boston Red Sox in the final game of their three-game series. The Red Sox built a 6-2 lead in the sixth inning on Canada Day and then hung on for a 7-6 win. Boston right-fielder Alex Verdugo threw out Bo Bichette at home plate for the final out of the game. Matt Chapman hit a two-run home run for Toronto, while George Springer and Bichette had solo homers.

The visiting Winnipeg Blue Bombers waited more than two hours for a rain and lightning storm to blow over before they blitzed the Montreal Alouettes 17-3 in C-F-L action. Winnipeg quarterback Zach Collaros threw for 193 yards and two touchdowns as the Blue Bombers won their third game in four starts. Montreal slipped to 2-and-1 with the setback.

The Toronto Maple Leafs added two important pieces as N-H-L free agency opened. The Leafs signed puck-moving defenceman John Klingberg and enforcer Ryan Reaves. The Ottawa Senators signed goaltender Joonas Korpisalo to a five-year deal, while the Vancouver Canucks acquired proven defencemen Ian Cole from the Tampa Bay Lightning and Carson Soucy from the Seattle Kraken.

Canada, missing a number of its star offensive players, settled for another draw in Gold Cup stage play. The Canadians and Guatemala played to a scoreless tie in Houston. Canada tied Guadeloupe 2-2 on June 27th in their first game in Group D stage play. They’ll play Cuba on Tuesday in a must-win match.

It wasn’t a memorable or goal-filled Canada Day for Canada’s Major League Soccer squads. The visiting Vancouver Whitecaps had their five-match unbeaten streak snapped with a 3-0 loss to Sporting Kansas City. Elsewhere, Toronto F-C gave up a goal three minutes into second-half extra time to drop a 1-0 decision to visiting Real Salt Lake. And visiting New York City scored in the 33rd minute to edge C-F Montreal 1-0.

Californian Rickie Fowler birdied six of his final eight holes and will take a one stroke lead into Sunday’s final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club. He has two Canadians hot on his heels. Adam Hadwin of Abbotsford, B-C, is one shot back of Fowler at 19-under-par, while Taylor Pendrith of Richmond Hill, Ontario, is at 18 under. Hadwin carded a 9-under today for the best round of the day.

Saturday’s Scoreboard

CFL

Winnipeg 17 Montreal 3

MLB

American League

Boston 7 Toronto 6

Minnesota 1 Baltimore 0

Texas 5 Houston 2

Oakland 7 Chicago White Sox 6 (10 innings)

Seattle 8 Tampa Bay 3

National League

San Diego 12 Cincinnati 5

N.Y. Mets 4 San Francisco 1

Atlanta 7 Miami 0

Milwaukee 11 Pittsburgh 8

Philadelphia 19 Washington 4

Interleague

St. Louis 11 N.Y. Yankees 4 (Game 1)

N.Y. Yankees 6 St. Louis 2 (Game 2)

Detroit 4 Colorado 2 (10 innings)

Kansas City 6 L.A. Dodgers 4

Arizona 3 L.A. Angels 1

Cleveland 6 Chicago Cubs 0

MLS

Real Salt Lake 1 Toronto 0

New York City 1 Montreal 0

Sporting Kansas City 3 Vancouver 0

Orlando City 3 Chicago 1

Columbus 2 N.Y. Red Bulls 1

Austin 1 Miami 1

New England 2 Cincinnati 2

Nashville 2 D.C. United 0

St. Louis 2 Colorado 0

FC Dallas 2 Los Angeles FC 0

Minnesota 4 Portland 1

Seattle 1 Houston 0

San Jose 2 L.A. Galaxy 2

Gold Cup Soccer – Group D Stage Play

Canada 0 Guatemala 0

Sunday’s Games (All times Eastern)

MLB

Interleague

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 4-2) at Kansas City (Singer 4-7), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 8-1) at St. Louis (Montgomery 5-7), 2:15 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 2-2) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 2-6), 2:20 p.m.

Detroit (Manning 1-1) at Colorado (Seabold 1-4), 3:10 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 10-2) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 1-5), 4:07 p.m.

American League

Minnesota (Gray 4-2) at Baltimore (Irvin 1-3), 12:05 p.m.

Boston (Whitlock 4-3) at Toronto (Gausman 7-4), 1:37 p.m.

Houston (Dubin 0-0) at Texas (Heaney 5-5), 2:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Toussaint 0-1) at Oakland (Blackburn 1-0), 4:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Bradley 5-4) at Seattle (Castillo 5-6), 4:10 p.m.

National League

Miami (Alcantara 3-6) at Atlanta (Strider 9-2), 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Rea 4-4) at Pittsburgh (Hill 7-7), 1:35 p.m.

Washington (Williams 4-4) at Philadelphia (Suarez 2-2), 1:35 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at Cincinnati (Abbott 4-0), 1:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Stripling 0-2) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 2-6), 7:10 p.m.

MLS

Philadelphia at Atlanta United, 4 p.m.