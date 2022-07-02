Sports Roundup – July 2

LOCAL SPORTS

Antigonish’s Alex Grant has signed a contract with SKA St. Petersburg of the Kontinental Hockey League. Grant spent the last four seasons with Helsinki, Finland-based team Jokerit, scoring 88 points over 177 regular season games.

NATIONAL SPORTS

The Winnipeg Jets appear close to naming Rick Bowness as the N-H-L team’s next head coach. A spokesman for the Jets tells The Canadian Press that nothing is finalized yet, but says Bowness is the man the team is focusing on as their next hire in that position. Bowness coached the Dallas Stars for most of the past three seasons and navigated them to the 2020 Stanley Cup final. The 67-year-old Bowness got his coaching start in Winnipeg back in the 1980s.

Jalen Collins recovered a fumble and scored on a 14-yard return in the fourth quarter for the Edmonton Elks in a 29-25 win over the host Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Elks earn their first win of the season after three straight losses while the Tiger-Cats are oh and four. Elks quarterback Tre Ford of Niagara Falls, Ontario, threw for 159 yards and a touchdown pass in his first C-F-L start. He also rushed for 61 yards.

The Canadian men’s basketball team beat the Dominican Republic 95-75 in a World Cup qualifying game in Hamilton, Ontario. Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led Canada with 32 points playing in his hometown for the first time since high school. Canada improves to five and oh in World Cup qualifying. Next year’s World Cup is the main qualifier for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

J-T Poston carries a four-stroke lead into today’s third round of the P-G-A’s John Deer Classic in Illinois. He’s 15 under while Canada’s Michael Gligic of Burlington, Ontario is tied for seventh at 9 under. In the first LIV Tour event in the United States, Dustin Johnson and Carlos Ortiz are the co-leaders in Portland, Oregon at 8 under.

Canadian diver Mia Vallee of Beaconsfield, Quebec, competes in today’s world championship final of the women’s three-metre springboard in Budapest, Hungary. Vallee had already picked up a bronze medal in one-metre springboard.

Friday’s Scoreboard

CFL

Edmonton 29 Hamilton 25

MLB

American League

Toronto 9 Tampa Bay 2

Kansas City 3 Detroit 1

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland (postponed)

Minnesota 3 Baltimore 2

Houston 8 L.A. Angels 1

Oakland 3 Seattle 1

National League

Miami 6 Washington 3

Philadelphia 5 St. Louis 3

Atlanta 9 Cincinnati 1

Milwaukee 19 Pittsburgh 2

Arizona 9 Colorado 3

L.A. Dodgers 5 San Diego 1

Interleague

Chicago Cubs 6 Boston 5

N.Y. Mets 4 Texas 3

Chicago White Sox 1 San Francisco 0

Saturday’s Games (All Times Eastern)

CFL

Montreal at Saskatchewan, 7 p.m.

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 8-3) at Toronto (Gausman 6-6), 12:07 p.m., 1st game

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), 6:07 p.m., 2nd game

Baltimore (Lyles 4-7) at Minnesota (Gray 4-1), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 3-3) at Detroit (Faedo 1-4), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-2) at Houston (Urquidy 6-3), 4:10 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 6-3) at Seattle (Kirby 2-3), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 6-3) at Cleveland (McKenzie 4-6), 6:10 p.m.

National League

Miami (Castano 0-1) at Washington (Tetreault 2-1), 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Thompson 3-5), 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Liberatore 2-1) at Philadelphia (Gibson 4-3), 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 3-2) at Cincinnati (Mahle 3-6), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 7-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 8-1), 7:15 p.m.

Arizona (Keuchel 2-5) at Colorado (Gomber 3-7), 9:10 p.m.

Interleague

Chicago White Sox (Cease 6-3) at San Francisco (Webb 7-2), 4:05 p.m.

Texas (Perez 6-2) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 4-1), 4:10 p.m.

Boston (Winckowski 3-1) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 0-1), 7:15 p.m.

MLS

Seattle at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Vancouver, 10 p.m.