Sports Roundup July 20 – Updated 12:15pm

The St. Andrew’s Flyers shutout the St. Joseph’s Chiefs 3-0 in Antigonish, as part of the festivities marking the opening of the Sandlot, the new accessible ball field in the town. Lawrence MacPherson pitched a two-hitter and struck out three for the win. He also had 2 RBI’s for the Flyers. Brian Druhan hit a triple for St. Joseph’s. Sunday’s AGR doubleheader has been postponed.

There’s more games at the Regional Ball fields today, with minor league games beginning at 8:30 this morning and continuing through the afternoon. The grand opening of the Sandlot field will be at 5:30, followed by a Blue Jays Take Over Challenger Baseball game presented by the Jays Care Foundation and TD. Full details are available at Antigonish Baseball’s Facebook page.

In RABA action, two doubleheaders are set to go at the Petit de Grat Ballfield and St. Peter’s Ball Field. Both are set to begin at 1 pm.

Matt Vaughn and Cory Hall were the big winners at Riverside International Speedway on Friday night as the facility finished off day two of the IWK 250 Super Race Weekend. A large crowd was in attendance to see the Henry’s AUTOPRO 100 for the Napa Sportsman Series in which Vaughn was the victor, and the Schooner General Contracting Legends Challenge won by Hall (Jollicure, NB). It was Hall’s third consecutive win in the Legends Challenge. Tonight the IWK 250 goes at Riverside . Defending champ Kenny Wallace will partake in an autograph session at 5:30 p.m. as part of the pre-race meet and greet where fans are invited on track to see the cars and meet the stars of the IWK 250, with entertainment provided by the Kitchen Criminals. As for the IWK 250 itself, Wallace and Antigonish’s Donald Chisholm will be two of the 33 drivers set to take part. Green flag drops at 7:30.

Marcus Stroman breezed through seven scoreless innings, and the Toronto Blue Jays batted around in both the fourth and the sixth innings on their way to a 12-1 rout of the Detroit Tigers on Friday night. Teoscar Hernandez homered for Toronto, which scored four runs in the fourth and five in the sixth, sending 10 batters to the plate in each inning.

MLB

American League

Toronto 12 Detroit 1

Baltimore 11 Boston 2

Chicago White Sox 9 Tampa Bay 2

Cleveland 10 Kansas City 5

Oakland 5 Minnesota 3

Houston 4 Texas 3

Seattle 10 L.A. Angels 0

National League

Chicago Cubs 6 San Diego 5

Philadelphia 6 Pittsburgh 1

St. Louis 12 Cincinnati 11

Atlanta 4 Washington 3

Arizona 10 Milwaukee 7

L.A. Dodgers 2 Miami 1

San Francisco 1 N.Y. Mets 0

Interleague

N.Y. Yankees 8 Colorado 2

The Calgary Flames acquired forward Milan Lucic from the Oilers for forward James Neal and a conditional third-round pick in the 2020 draft. Edmonton will retain 12.5 per cent of the remaining salary on the seven-year, 42-million-dollar contract Lucic signed in July 2016.

Quarterback Matt Nichols set a new team record for consecutive pass completions as his Winnipeg Blue Bombers hammered the Ottawa Redblacks 31-1, walking away with their fifth straight win. The Redblacks’ single point came from an end zone punt by Richie Leone.

Kyle Lowry has undergone surgery to repair damaged ligaments in his left thumb, an injury he sustained on May 12th during the Game 7 victory over Philadelphia in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Despite his injury, Lowry continued to play during the last two rounds of Toronto’s run to the N-B-A championship.

Shane Lowry and J-B Holmes are co-leaders after two rounds at the British Open. Lowry opened with three straight birdies and could have had the lead to himself, but a bogey on 18 left him tied with Holmes at 8-under. Adam Hadwin of Abbotsford, B-C, is the only Canadian to make the cut.

MLS

L.A. Galaxy 3 Los Angeles FC 2