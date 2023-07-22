Sports Roundup – July 22

LOCAL SPORTS

AGR Fastpitch League:

Guysborough 6 Pomquet 5

Winning Pitcher – Adam Rodgers (14 K)

Losing Pitcher- Jaiden Doiron (1K)

Guysborough Top Hitters: James Connolly (HR, single), Aaron Long (2 singles, RBI)

Pomquet Top Hitters: Blade Mann-Dixon (Inside the park HR), Logan MacDonald (HR), Blair VanOirshcot (Triple, single, RBI)

Pomquet 11 Guysborough 2

Pomquet Top Hitters: PJ Doiron (Double, single, 4 RBI), Logan Chisholm (Double, single, RBI)

Guysborough Top Hitters: Aaron Long (HR), James Connolly (HR)

Next game scheduled is Sunday at Heatherton Field.

—

The North American Indigenous Games are wrapping up competition today. Highlights today are expected to include the traditional sport of box lacrosse, along with basketball, soccer, volleyball and softball finals. The games have attracted over five-thousand athletes, coaches and officials to Halifax, and have involved hundreds of volunteers. Opening ceremonies this past Sunday included a speech from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

—

NATIONAL SPORTS

Chad Kelly threw two touchdown passes and ran for another to lead the Toronto Argonauts past the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 31-15. Toronto remains the CFL’s lone unbeaten team and replicated its modern-day club record of 5-and-0 established in 1960. Kelly completed 20-of-27 passes for 306 yards. It was his second straight 300-yard performance.

—

Former Blue Jay Teoscar Hernandez hit a single into deep right field to bring Jose Caballero home for the game-winning run as the Seattle Mariners topped Toronto 3-2. The ninth-inning run with two outs capped a three-run comeback after the Jays held a 2-0 lead after the top of the seventh.

—

Bryce Harper made a stunning catch in his first career start at first base but the Cleveland Guardians ended Philadelphia’s interleague winning streak at 12 games by edging the Phillies 6-5. Jose Ramirez had four hits and David Fry drove in two runs for Cleveland. Philadelphia finished one win shy of matching the record of 13 consecutive interleague wins.

—

Austin Riley homered for the fifth time in his last four games, Orlando Arcia (arr-SEE’-ah) also went deep and the Atlanta Braves held off the Milwaukee Brewers for a 6-4 win. Riley hit a two-run homer in the third inning, and then singled and scored in the fifth to help the Braves win the matchup of division leaders.

—

Rookie Matt McLain hit his first career grand slam and the Cincinnati Reds extended their winning streak to three games with a 9-6 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Ketel Marte (MAR’-tay) had his sixth career multi-hit game, homering twice with a triple, and Alek Thomas added a homer for Arizona.

—

Lionel Messi scored a dramatic, game-winning goal in his debut with Inter Miami. Messi’s free kick in stoppage time gave his team a 2-1 victory. Messi was not in the starting lineup but entered in the second half against Cruz Azul in Leagues Cup action at his new home stadium. Team officials said all tickets for the match were sold. Messi signed a two-and-a-half year contract that will pay him between 50 and 60 million dollars (US) annually.

—

Friday’s Scoreboard

FIFA Women’s World Cup – Group Stage

At Dunedin, N.Z.

Switzerland 2 Philippines 0

At Wellington, N.Z.

Spain 3 Costa Rica 0

At Auckland, N.Z.

United States 3 Vietnam 0

—

CFL

Toronto 31 Hamilton 15

—

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay 3 Baltimore 0

N.Y. Yankees 5 Kansas City 4

Minnesota 9 Chicago White Sox 4

Houston 6 Oakland 4

Seattle 3 Toronto 2

National League

Chicago Cubs 4 St. Louis 3

Colorado 6 Miami 1

Washington 5 San Francisco 3

Cincinnati 9 Arizona 6

Atlanta 6 Milwaukee 4

Interleague

San Diego 5 Detroit 4

N.Y. Mets at Boston, suspended

Cleveland 6 Philadelphia 5

L.A. Dodgers 11 Texas 5

L.A. Angels 8 Pittsburgh 5

—

MLS/ Liga MX League’s Cup

Miami 2 Cruz Azul 1

Houston 1 Orlando 1

Mazatlan 3 Austin 1

Charlotte 2 Dallas 2

Leon 2 Vancouver 2

—

Saturday’s Games (All times Eastern)

FIFA Women’s World Cup – Group Stage

At Hamilton, N.Z.

Japan vs. Zambia, 3 a.m.

At Brisbane, Australia

England vs. Haiti, 5:30 a.m.

At Perth, Australia

Denmark vs. China, 8 a.m.

—

CFL

Saskatchewan at B.C., 7 p.m.

—

MLB

American League

Kansas City (Singer 6-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 9-2), 1:05 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 7-5) at Seattle (Gilbert 8-5), 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Rodriguez 2-2) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 11-1), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-3) at Minnesota (Gray 4-4), 7:15 p.m.

Houston (Javier 7-1) at Oakland (Blackburn 1-2), 9:07 p.m.

National League

Colorado (TBD) at Miami (Luzardo 8-5), 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 6-5) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 7-7), 2:20 p.m.

Arizona (TBD) at Cincinnati (Williamson 1-2), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 8-7) at Washington (Gray 6-8), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Winans 0-0) at Milwaukee (Houser 3-2), 7:15 p.m.

Interleague

L.A. Dodgers (Miller 5-1) at Texas (Dunning 8-2), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 8-3) at Boston (Paxton 5-2), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at Detroit (Manning 3-1), 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 7-4) at Cleveland (Bibee 5-2), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Bido 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-6), 9:07 p.m.

—

MLS/Liga MX Leagues Cup

Pumas UNAM at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

New England at N.Y. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Tijuana at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

San Jose at Portland, 10 p.m.