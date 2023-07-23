Sports Roundup – July 23

The B-C Lions relied heavily on their defence and kicker Sean Whyte’s four field goals to defeat the visiting Saskatchewan Roughriders 19-9. The Lions, who improved to a C-F-L West-best 5-and-1 record, lost starting quarterback Vernon Adams Junior early in the first quarter to injury. Backup Q-B Dane Evans threw for one touchdown and went 16-for-25 passing. The Roughriders’ record slipped to 3-and-3 for third overall in the West.

J-P Crawford and Teoscar Hernandez both hit two-run doubles as part of Seattle’s five-run seventh inning against Toronto’s bullpen, and the Mariners rallied for a wild 9-8 win over the Blue Jays. The teams combined for seven home runs. Seattle led 3-0, watched Toronto rally for leads of 5-3 and 7-4, before the Mariners finally took control. Vladimir Guerrero Junior, Brandon Belt and Kevin Kiermaier all homered for the Jays, who lost Friday’s opener 3-2 and will wrap up their series in Seattle today.

Three blowouts highlighted a busy M-L-B schedule. In Detroit, the visiting San Diego Padres scored four times in the third and five times in the fifth en route to a 14-3 win over the Tigers. C-J Abrams homered on his bobblehead night and the Washington Nationals scored six times in the second and pounded the visiting San Francisco Giants 10-1, while the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers squashed the Texas Rangers 16-3.

C-F Montreal had to work overtime to secure its first Leagues Cup victory after it looked like they were home free after 85 minutes of play. Up 2-0 against visiting Pumas UNAM of Mexico on first-half goals by Bryce Duke and Mathieu Choiniere, Montreal surrendered late goals to Gabriel Fernandez and Emanuel Montejano before finally winning 4-2 on penalties. Montreal next plays D-C United on Wednesday.

Brian Harman is one round away from becoming a major champion at the British Open. He started the day with a five-shot lead at Royal Liverpool and that’s how he ended it. Harman finished with a 69 and is five shots ahead of Cameron Young, the runner-up at St. Andrews last year. Jon Rahm shot 63 and got within six shots. No one has lost a five-shot lead on Sunday in a major since 1999. Corey Conners of Listowel, Ontario is tied for 24th at 1 under.

Sophia Smith is among 14 players on the U-S national team who are playing in their first Women’s World Cup. She made a splash with a pair of goals and an assist in the Americans’ 3-0 victory over Vietnam to open the tournament. Smith has had a quick rise on the international stage after missing out on the U-S team for the Tokyo Olympics. She was named last year’s U-S Soccer Player of the Year and the M-V-P of the National Women’s Soccer League.

Saturday’s Scoreboard

CFL

B.C. 19 Saskatchewan 9

MLB

American League

N.Y. Yankees 5 Kansas City 2

Seattle 9 Toronto 8

Baltimore 6 Tampa Bay 5

Minnesota 3 Chicago White Sox 2

Oakland 4 Houston 1

National League

Colorado 4 Miami 3

Cincinnati 4 Arizona 2

Chicago Cubs 8 St. Louis 6

Washington 10 San Francisco 1

Milwaukee 4 Atlanta 3

Interleague

L.A. Dodgers 16 Texas 3

San Diego 14 Detroit 3

N.Y. Mets 5 Boston 4 (1st game)

Boston 8 N.Y. Mets 6 (2nd game)

Cleveland 1 Philadelphia 0

Pittsburgh 3 L.A. Angels 0

FIFA Women’s World Cup – Group Stage

Japan 5 Zambia 0

England 1 Haiti 0

Denmark 1 China 0

MLS/Liga MX Leagues Cup

Montreal 2 Pumas UNAM 2 (Montreal wins 4-2 on penalties)

N.Y. Red Bulls 0 New England 0 (Red Bulls win 4-2 on penalties)

Philadelphia 3 Tijuana 1

Real Salt Lake 3 Seattle 0

Portland 2 San Jose 0

Sunday’s Games (All times Eastern)

CFL

Ottawa at Calgary, 7 p.m.

FIFA Women’s World Cup – Group Stage

At Wellington, N.Z.

Sweden vs. South Africa, 12:05 a.m.

At Dunedin, N.Z.

Netherlands vs. Portugal, 3:30 a.m.

At Sydney, Australia

France vs. Jamaica, 6 a.m.

MLS/Liga MX Leagues Cup

New York City FC at Atlas, 7 p.m.

Columbus at St. Louis City 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Colorado, 8:30 p.m.

Puebla at Minnesota United, 9 p.m.

MLB

American League

Kansas City (Lyles 1-11) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 1-4), 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore (Wells 7-5) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 5-6), 1:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 6-6) at Minnesota (Ober 6-4), 2:10 p.m.

Houston (Brown 6-7) at Oakland (Medina 3-7), 4:07 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 2-8) at Seattle (Woo 1-2), 4:10 p.m.

Interleague

San Diego (Musgrove 9-2) at Detroit (Faedo 1-4), 12:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 9-6) at Cleveland (Curry 3-0), 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Sheehan 3-0) at Texas (Perez 7-3), 2:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 9-5) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 4-2), 4:07 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 3-3) at Boston (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

National League

San Francisco (DeSclafani 4-8) at Washington (Gore 5-7), 1:35 p.m.

Arizona (Ruiz 2-1) at Cincinnati (Weaver 2-2), 1:40 p.m.

Colorado (Blach 0-0) at Miami (Luzardo 8-5), 1:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Elder 7-2) at Milwaukee (Teheran 2-4), 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Montgomery 6-7) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 3-6), 2:20 p.m.