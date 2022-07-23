Sports Roundup – July 23

LOCAL SPORTS

Riverside International Speedway is the site for today’s IWK 250. The official entry list is one of the biggest in the region since pre-Covid and boasts a strong collection of champions, race winners, and up-and-comers. There are 27 entries from six Canadian provinces and two U.S. states, all vying for the $15,000 winners share of the biggest purse ever offered in the region. Leading the way is NASCAR Truck Series champion Mike Skinner who will make his first-ever racing appearance in eastern Canada, driving the popular Cat Car for Kids. Previous IWK 250 champs on the list include local favourite Donald Chisholm, as well as two of the winningest drivers ever in the region – John Flemming and Wayne Smith. Other local racers include Ryan Vanoirschot, and Austin MacDonald, driving for King Racing, who won the IWK 250 in 2019 with Cassius Clark in the seat. Events begin with practice at 11:30, qualifying races at 3:30, followed by the autograph session and opening ceremonies. Green flag for the main event is set for 7:30.

NATIONAL SPORTS

An offensive barrage by the Toronto Blue Jays. Danny Jansen homered twice and Raimel Tapia had an inside-the-park grand slam in Toronto’s series-opening 28-5 road win over the Boston Red Sox. Lourdes Gurriel Junior belted a club record-tying six hits as Toronto set a franchise high for runs scored and came within two runs of the modern major-league mark.

Justin Upton is a free agent again. The outfielder refused the Seattle Mariners optioning him to Triple-A Tacoma and became a free agent for the second time this season. Upton signed with Seattle after being released by the L-A Angeles Angels following spring training.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers remain perfect. Zach Collaros threw two touchdown passes as Winnipeg improved to 7-and-0 with a 24-10 road win over the Edmonton Elks. Edmonton hasn’t won at home since October 12th, 2019.

Matthew Tkachuk is now a Florida Panther. The Calgary Flames sent Tkachuk and a conditional 2025 fourth-round pick to Florida for forwards Jonathan Huberdeau and Cole Schwindt, defenceman McKenzie Weegar and a 2025 first-round selection. Tkachuk also agreed to an eight-year deal with Florida reportedly worth 76 million dollars U-S.

Deshaun Watson reported to the Cleveland Browns unsure about his immediate future. He faces a likely league suspension for violating its personal conduct policy following allegations by 24 massage therapists in Texas he was sexually inappropriate with them. Watson’s fate is being decided by a league disciplinary officer.

Friday’s Scoreboard

CFL

Winnipeg 24 Edmonton 10

MLB

American League

Toronto 28 Boston 5

Atlanta 8 LA Angels 1

NY Yankees 7 Baltimore 6

Cleveland 8 Chicago White Sox 2

Tampa Bay 7 Kansas City 3

Oakland 5 Texas 4

Houston 5 Seattle 2

National League

Miami 8 Pittsburgh 1

Cincinnati 9 St. Louis 5

San Diego 4 NY Mets 1

Atlanta 8 LA Angels 1

Chicago Cubs 15 Philadelphia 2

Arizona 10 Washington 1

Milwaukee 6 Colorado 5 (13 innings)

LA Dodgers 5 San Francisco 1

Saturday Games (All times Eastern)

MLB

American League

Cleveland (McKenzie 7-6) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 4-4), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Houston (Verlander 12-3) at Seattle (Gilbert 10-3), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 10-4) at Boston (Crawford 2-2), 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 6-3) at Detroit (Pineda 2-5), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 9-2) at Baltimore (Lyles 6-8), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Kansas City (Singer 4-3), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 1-3), 7:15 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-5) at Atlanta (Wright 11-4), 7:20 p.m.

Texas (Hearn 4-6) at Oakland (Kaprielian 1-5), 9:07 p.m.

National League

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-5) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 8-5), 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Matz 3-3) at Cincinnati (Minor 1-6), 6:40 p.m.

Miami (Meyer 0-1) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Colorado (Urena 1-1) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 7-3), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 1-5) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 7-6), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Wood 6-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Urias 8-6), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-5) at Atlanta (Wright 11-4), 7:20 p.m.

Washington (TBD) at Arizona (Bumgarner 5-9), 8:10 p.m.