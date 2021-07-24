Sports Roundup – July 24

LOCAL SPORTS

In AGR Fastpitch:

Pomquet Acadians 6, St Andrews Flyers 0

Winning Pitcher: Richie Connors, Losing Pitcher: Andrew MacIsaac

Top hitters for Pomquet: Kaber MacNeil (2 Run HR), Brian Gilfoy (solo HR)

Top hitter for St. Andrews: Cole O’Leary (Triple)

Heatherton Warriors 8, St Joseph’s 1

Winning Pitcher: Paul Purcell, Losing Pitcher: Craig MacDonald

Top Hitters for Heatherton: Dan Petitpas (2 doubles, 4 RBI), Josh Vanderlinden (Single, Triple, 1 RBI), Trent DeYoung (2 Singles, Double, 1 RBI).

Top Hitters for St Joseph’s: Logan Deyoung (2 Singles, 1 RBI), Patty MacDonald (Single).

NATIONAL SPORTS

The Buffalo Sabres opened the N-H-L draft by selecting Michigan defenceman Owen Power with the top pick. Meanwhile, defenceman Luke Hughes was chosen fourth overall by the New Jersey Devils and will be united with brother Jack, who was the Number 1 pick in the 2019 draft. That makes three Hughes brothers drafted to the N-H-L including Vancouver Canucks blue liner Quinn Hughes, who was selected seventh in 2018.

The Montreal Canadiens made a controversial choice with the Number 31 pick, selecting Logan Mailloux despite the defenceman posting a statement on social media earlier this week asking teams not to draft him. News had surfaced that he had been charged and paid a fine in Sweden for distributing a sexual photo without consent. Habs G-M Marc Bergevin defended the choice, saying Mailloux is “remorseful” and had apologized to the family involved.

The Ottawa Senators selected forward Tyler Boucher with the 10th overall pick at the N-H-L draft. Boucher’s father is former N-H-L goaltender Brian Boucher. Forward Matthew Coronato is the newest member of the Calgary Flames after the team picked him 13th overall. And the Winnipeg Jets used the 18th overall pick to select forward Chaz Lucius. All three played in the States and are committed to American Universities next season.

The Edmonton Oilers swapped their first-round pick before selecting forward Xavier Bourgault 22nd overall in the N-H-L draft. The centre had 40 points in 29 games for the Shawinigan Cataractes of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League last season. The Oilers originally had the Number 20 pick in the first round but dealt it to the Minnesota Wild for the 22nd and the 90th.

Pete Alonso continued his post-Home Run Derby surge, hitting a two-run shot off former teammate Steven Matz in the first inning and adding a solo blast off Ryan Borucki in the eighth as the Mets beat the visiting Blue Jays 3-0. Alonso has four homers in his last four games.

Canada’s women’s softball team thumped Australia 7-1 in round-robin action at the Tokyo Olympics. Jenna Caira was outstanding in four-and-two-third innings of relief pitching after starter Sara Groenewegen was pulled in the second. Canada will next take on host Japan on Sunday.

Leylah Fernandez needed three sets to win her Olympic debut on a mixed day for Canadian tennis players. Fernandez, an 18-year-old left-hander from Montreal, defeated Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska in just over two hours on a hot afternoon at the Ariake Tennis Park. In women’s doubles play, the seventh-seeded duo of Gabriela Dabrowski and Sharon Fichman fell to Brazil’s Laura Pigossi and Luisa Stefani.

Canada’s Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes defeated a Dutch duo in the first day of women’s beach volleyball at the Tokyo Olympics. The Canadians will play a German pair on Monday.

Chinese shooter Yang Qian has won the first gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics. Yang set an Olympic record in 10-metre air rifle with 251.8 points despite a shaky final shot.

Friday’s Games

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay 10 Cleveland 5

Boston 6 N.Y. Yankees 2

Kansas City 5 Detroit 3

Minnesota 5 L.A. Angels 4

Houston 7 Texas 3

Seattle 4 Oakland 3

National League

Chicago Cubs 8 Arizona 3

Philadelphia 5 Atlanta 1

San Diego 5 Miami 2

Cincinnati 6 St. Louis 5

Pittsburgh 6 San Francisco 4

Colorado 9 L.A. Dodgers 6 (10 innings)

Interleague

N.Y. Mets 3 Toronto 0

Baltimore 6 Washington 1

Milwaukee 7 Chicago White Sox 1

Saturday’s Games (All Times Eastern)

MLB

American League

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 5-4) at Boston (Eovaldi 9-5), 4:05 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 5-5) at Kansas City (Hernandez 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 2-4) at Minnesota (Berrios 7-4), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 6-4) at Cleveland (Mejia 1-5), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Gibson 6-2) at Houston (Valdez 5-2), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 10-3) at Seattle (Gilbert 4-2), 10:10 p.m.

National League

Arizona (Kelly 6-7) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 4-3), 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta (Smyly 7-3) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 3-4), 6:05 p.m.

San Diego (Weathers 4-2) at Miami (Detwiler 1-1), 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Woodford 2-1) at Cincinnati (Castillo 3-10), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Crowe 1-5) at San Francisco (Gausman 9-3), 9:05 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 1-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 1-1), 9:10 p.m.

Interleague

Washington (Scherzer 7-4) at Baltimore (Watkins 2-0), 6:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Rodon 8-3) at Milwaukee (Burnes 5-4), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Matz 8-4) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-3), 7:10 p.m.

MLS

Columbus at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.

Portland at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Toronto FC at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Cincinnati at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Houston at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.