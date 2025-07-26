Sports Roundup – July 26

LOCAL SPORTS

At the Provincial Special Olympics on Friday, three athletes from Eastern Highlands Special Olympics won Gold medals: Lauchlin Delorey in the Long Jump, Rodney Snair & Nicole Roberts in the 400 Metres. Competition continues through the weekend on the St. FX Campus and around Antigonish.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Trevor Harris threw for 268 yards and two touchdowns as the West Division-leading Saskatchewan Roughriders improved to 6-and-1 on the season with a 21-18 victory over the Edmonton Elks. Edmonton quarterback Cody Fajardo (fuh-JAR-doh) totalled 346 passing yards and two touchdowns in his first start this season.

The Toronto Blue Jays are on top of the league. The red-hot Blue Jays improved to a major league-best 62-and-42 record with a 6-2 win over the Detroit Tigers. Toronto has won three games in a row and seven of its last eight since the all-star break.

Athletics rookie Nick Kurtz is in the record book after a spectacular performance. Kurtz became the first rookie in major league history to hit four home runs in a game, going deep in the second, sixth, eighth and ninth innings in 15-3 win over the Houston Astros. The 23-year-old finished the night 6-for-6, making him the only second player to have four homers and six hits in a game.

Kyle Schwarber hit a pair of two-run homers to lift the New York Yankees over the Philadelphia Phillies 12-5. Schwarber’s tying drive in the fifth was his one-thousandth hit and 319th home run, the most for a player reaching one thousand. Cody Bellinger, Austin Wells, Giancarlo Stanton and Anthony Volpe hit solo homers for the Yankees, who trail the Blue Jays by five-and-a-half games in the A-L East.

Shohei Ohtani’s home run streak is over at five games, but the Los Angeles Dodgers still won 5-2 over the Boston Red Sox. Teoscar Hernandez hit a two-run homer to give the Dodgers a 5-2 lead in the eighth inning. Emmet Sheehan held Boston to three hits in five innings.

Striking Fenway Park vendors banged on drums and told fans not to buy food while walking a picket line outside the home of the Red Sox before Friday’s game against L-A. It is believed to be the first union walkout in the ballpark’s 113-year history. A Red Sox spokeswoman said ballpark concessions performed at the expected levels of a sold-out crowd. The Dodgers won the game 5-2.

CFL

Saskatchewan 21 Edmonton 18

MLB

American League

Toronto 6 Detroit 2

Athletics 15 Houston 3

L.A. Angels 3 Seattle 2 (10 innings)

National League

Miami 5 Milwaukee 1

Arizona 1 Pittsburgh 0 (11 innings)

St. Louis 3 San Diego 0

N.Y. Mets 8 San Francisco 1

Interleague

Colorado 6 Baltimore 5

Philadelphia 12 N.Y. Yankees 5

L.A. Dodgers 5 Boston 2

Cincinnati 7 Tampa Bay 2

Chicago White Sox 12 Chicago Cubs 5

Texas 8 Atlanta 3

Minnesota 1 Washington 0

MLS

CF Montréal 3 New England 1

Orlando City 3 Columbus 1

New York City FC 4 FC Dallas 3

Portland 1 Los Angeles FC 0

San Diego FC 1 Nashville 0

Northern Super League

Ottawa 1 Halifax 0

Canadian Premier League

Forge (Hamilton) 2 Wanderers 1

Valour(Winnipeg) 3 Vancouver 1

WNBA

Minnesota 109 Las Vegas 78

New York 89 Phoenix 76

Golden State 86 Dallas 76

Canadian Elite Basketball League

Niagara 91 Montreal 89

Brampton 96 Scarborough 89

Edmonton 95 Winnipeg 92

Calgary 98 Vancouver 96

Saturday’s Games (All times Eastern)

CFL

Winnipeg at Toronto, 7 p.m.

MLB

American League

Toronto (Gausman 7-7) at Detroit (Skubal 10-3), 6:10 p.m.

Athletics (Lopez 3-6) at Houston (Brown 9-4), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 6-9) at Kansas City (Bubic 8-6), 7:15 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 4-5) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 2-6), 9:38 p.m.

National League

Arizona (Kelly 9-5) at Pittsburgh (Heaney 4-9), 6:40 p.m.

Miami (Junk 4-2) at Milwaukee (Quintana 7-3), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Vásquez 3-4) at St. Louis (Liberatore 6-7), 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 6-4) at San Francisco (Ray 9-4), 9:05 p.m.

Interleague

Philadelphia (Suárez 7-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Stroman 2-1), 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Pepiot 6-8) at Cincinnati (Abbott 8-1), 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Holmes 4-9) at Texas (Rocker 4-4), 7:05 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 4-13) at Baltimore (Rogers 3-1), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Horton 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Civale 2-6), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Parker 6-10) at Minnesota (Ryan 10-4), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 4-1) at Boston (Crochet 11-4), 7:15 p.m.

MLS

Cincinnati at Miami, 7:15 p.m.

Toronto FC at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Austin FC at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at St Louis City, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Northern Super League

Calgary at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Canadian Premier League

York United (Toronto) at Cavalry (Calgary), 5 p.m.

Atletico (Ottawa) at Pacific (Greater Victoria), 8 p.m.

WNBA

Los Angeles at New York, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Canadian Elite Basketball League

Saskatchewan at Ottawa, 2 p.m.