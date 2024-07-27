Sports Roundup – July 27

The Ottawa Redblacks refuse to lose at home. Off to their best start ever after seven games, the Redblacks won their fourth straight at T-D Place by crushing the visiting Calgary Stampeders 33-6. The Redblacks improved to 5-and-2, good enough for second place in the C-F-L’s East Division. The Stamps, winless on the road, slipped to 3-and-4.

Ernie Clement singled in the ninth inning with the bases loaded to give the Toronto Blue Jays a 6-5 walk-off victory over the visiting Texas Rangers, halting the defending World Series champion’s win streak at five games. Vladimir Guerrero Junior reached base four times as the Blue Jays ended a six-game losing skid against the Rangers. Adolis García homered and drove in three runs for Texas.

Josh Rojas, Dylan Moore and Victor Robles hit consecutive homers in Seattle’s eight-run first inning and the Mariners beat the Chicago White Sox 10-0 to snap a three-game slide. George Kirby pitched seven strong innings as Seattle won for just the second time in 10 games and handed the major-league worst White Sox their 12th straight loss. The Mariners entered one game behind first-place Houston in the A-L West after once having a 10-game lead in the division.

American Lauren Coughlin held onto the lead in the C-P-K-C Canadian Women’s Open, while Canadian star Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ontario was derailed by closing bogeys at windy Earl Grey Golf Club in Calgary. Coughlin followed her opening 4-under 68 on Thursday with a 70 on Friday to get to 6 under, a stroke ahead of Hannah Green of Australia and Haeran Ryu of South Korea. Henderson is tied for 26th with Maude-Aimee Leblanc of Sherwood, Quebec. Both are at 1 over.

Visiting C-F Montreal surrendered three goals in the first half en route to a 4-1 setback against Orlando City Soccer Club in the group stage opener of the 2024 Leagues Cup. Josef Martínez scored in the 69th minute for C-F Montreal to prevent the shutout. Montreal will conclude the group stage of the tourney by hosting Atlético de San Luis of LIGA M-X on Tuesday.

Vancouver-born actor Ryan Reynolds is expected to be in attendance today for Wrexham’s friendly against the Vancouver Whitecaps at B-C Place, the manager for the Welsh side said. Reynolds and fellow actor Rob McElhenney acquired Wrexham in 2020, and the club’s F-X docu-series has catapulted the team into prominence. The match against the Whitecaps will be Wrexham’s first-ever game in Canada.

Friday’s Scoreboard

CFL

Ottawa 33 Calgary 6

MLB

American League

Toronto 6 Texas 5

Seattle 10 Chicago White Sox 0

Minnesota 9 Detroit 3

Boston 9 N.Y. Yankees 7

Oakland 5 L.A. Angels 4

National League

San Francisco 11 Colorado 4

N.Y. Mets 8 Atlanta 4

Miami 6 Milwaukee 2

Arizona 4 Pittsburgh 3

Washington 10 St. Louis 8 (10 innings)

Interleague

Cleveland 3 Philadelphia 1

San Diego 6 Baltimore 4

Kansas City 6 Chicago Cubs 0

Houston 5 L.A. Dodgers 0

Cincinnati 3 Tampa Bay 2 (10 innings)

Saturday’s Games (All times Eastern)

Paris Olympics

Men’s Basketball Preliminary Round at Lille, France

Australia vs. Spain, 5 a.m.

Germany vs. Japan, 7:30 a.m.

France vs. Brazil, 11:15 a.m.

Greece vs. Canada, 3 p.m.

CFL

Winnipeg at Toronto, 7 p.m.

MLB

American League

Texas (Lorenzen 5-5) at Toronto (Gausman 8-8), 3:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 6-6) at Detroit (Skubal 11-3), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Stroman 7-5) at Boston (Crawford 6-8), 7:15 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 4-1) at Chicago White Sox (Fedde 7-3), 7:15 p.m.

Oakland (Spence 6-6) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 8-8), 9:38 p.m.

National League

Atlanta (Schwellenbach 3-5) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 2-4), 4:10 p.m.

Colorado (Feltner 1-10) at San Francisco (Snell 0-3), 7:05 p.m., 1st game

Colorado (TBD) at San Francisco (Birdsong 2-0), 10:35 p.m., 2nd game

Miami (Meyer 2-0) at Milwaukee (Civale 2-7), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Irvin 7-8) at St. Louis (Gibson 7-3), 7:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Gonzales 1-1) at Arizona (Pfaadt 4-6), 8:10 p.m.

Interleague

San Diego (King 8-6) at Baltimore (Kremer 4-6), 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Abbott 9-6) at Tampa Bay (Littell 3-7), 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Carrasco 3-8) at Philadelphia (Phillips 2-0), 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 8-2) at Kansas City (Lugo 12-4), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Wrobleski 0-1) at Houston (Blanco 9-5), 7:10 p.m.