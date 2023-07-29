Sports Roundup – July 29

LOCAL SPORTS

AGR Fastpitch:

St. Andrews Flyers 9 St. Joseph’s Chiefs 2

Winning Pitcher – Andrew MacIsaac (3K)

Losing Pitcher – Tully grant (2K)

Top Hitters for St.Andrew’s: Matt Macdonald (Triple, single, 3 RBI), Kory Tate, James Briand, Dave MacPherson (Singles)

Top Hitters for St. Joseph’s: Logan Deyoung, Logan Kennedy (Singles)

At the Bell Canadian Track and Field Championships in Langley, BC, Antigonish’s Anna Robinson ran to a Bronze medal in the women’s U-20 5,000 meter race. The Dr. JH Gillis Grad will race the 3,000 metres on Sunday morning. The X-Track and Field Club athlete will be attending Boston College in the fall.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Bo Levi Mitchell threw for 353 yards, two touchdowns and five interceptions in his return and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats beat the Ottawa Redblacks 16-12. Mitchell had come back from a four-game absence after being placed on the six-game injured list due to a hip ailment in June. But he got hurt late in the game and was in the tunnel post-game on crutches in a walking boot.

Kevin Gausman (GAWZ’-min) added to his American League-leading total of 171 with nine strikeouts and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Los Angeles Angels 4-1. He got the help of Whit Merrifield who went 3 for 4, including a home run. Matt Chapman and Danny Jansen also homered, while Bo Bichette scored Merrifield with a double in the sixth inning.

Anthony Santander homered in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Baltimore Orioles a 1-0 win over New York, spoiling Aaron Judge’s return for the Yankees. Judge walked three times in his first game back from a toe injury.

Triston Casas homered and hit an R-B-I double to back Kutter Crawford, and the Boston Red Sox beat the San Francisco Giants 3-2 for their fifth straight win. Crawford had seven strikeouts with one walk, while allowing one run on three hits over five and two-thirds innings. Crawford surrendered only Michael Conforto’s R-B-I single in the sixth.

Cal Raleigh and Tom Murphy hit back-to-back, two-run doubles in a four-run first, Logan Gilbert threw six and one-third strong innings and the Seattle Mariners beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-2. The Mariners have won three straight and have an 8-and-6 mark since the All-Star break. The Diamondbacks continued their extended slide, falling to 6-and-15 in July.

Aaron Brown and Camryn Rogers enjoyed plenty of success at the Canadian track and field championships in Langley, B-C. Brown won his fifth straight national title in the men’s 100 metres with a time 10.08 seconds. Rogers, meanwhile, won the women’s hammer throw with a Canadian championship record of 77.43 metres. Six-time Olympic medallist Andre De Grasse missed the cut for the 100 final.

