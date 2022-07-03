Sports Roundup – July 3

It took the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ offence a couple of quarters to get rolling Saturday, but the defence was solid from the start in helping to crush the Montreal Alouettes 40-21 at Mosiac Stadium in Regina. The Green Machine’s defence finished with six sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, two interceptions and a touchdown in the Riders’ third win in four games. The Alouettes’ record slipped to 1 and 3.

Ross Stripling will start on the mound today for Toronto in the finale of a rare five-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays. The Blue Jays won the first two games but were swept in a Saturday doubleheader. Shane Baz will pitch for the Rays. The Blue Jays then open a seven-game road trip on Monday in Oakland.

Nolan Arenado sparked a record barrage of four straight home runs by St. Louis in the first inning, then hit a tiebreaking drive in the ninth that sent the Cardinals over the Philadelphia Phillies 7-6 Saturday. With two outs in the first, Arenado, Nolan Gorman, Juan Yepez and Dylan Carson homered off Kyle Gibson. It was the first time in major league history that a team connected for four homers in a row in the first inning.

A goal by Andres Cubas in the 89th minute on Saturday night gave the Vancouver Whitecaps a thrilling 1-0 victory over the Western Conference-leading Los Angeles F-C at BC Place. The Whitecaps applied all kinds of pressure in the final 10 minutes before Cubas scored the winner. In earlier M-L-S action, the Seattle Sounders got goals from Dylan Teves and Fredy Montero to beat the host Toronto F-C 2-0.

Team Canada wrapped up a four-game series against the Netherlands with a 57-56 victory on Saturday at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre. The Wheelchair Basketball Canada squad opened the set of friendlies with a 73-67 loss to the Dutch and then fell 72-41 and 65-58 in the next two. The series against the Netherlands served as part of Team Canada’s preparation for the I-W-B-F Americas Cup in Sao Paulo, Brazil, where Canada will compete in qualifying for the I-W-B-F world championships.

SATURDAY’S SCOREBOARD

CFL

Saskatchewan 41 Montreal 20

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay 6 Toronto 2 (1st Game)

Tampa Bay 11 Toronto 5 (2nd Game)

Minnesota 4 Baltimore 3

Detroit 4 Kansas City 3

Houston 9 L.A. Angels 1

Seattle 2 Oakland 1

N.Y. Yankees 13 Cleveland 4 (1st Game)

N.Y. Yankees 6 Cleveland 1 (2nd Game)

National League

Miami 5 Washington 3

Pittsburgh 7 Milwaukee 4

St. Louis 7 Philadelphia 6

Atlanta 4 Cincinnati 1

L.A. Dodgers 7 San Diego 2

Colorado 11 Arizona 7

Interleague

Chicago White Sox 5 San Francisco 3

Texas 7 N.Y. Mets 3

Chicago Cubs 3 Boston 1

MLS

Seattle 2 Toronto FC 0

Vancouver 1 Los Angeles FC 0

SUNDAY’S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

Major League Baseball

Kansas City (Singer 3-3) at Detroit (Skubal 5-6), 12:05 p.m.

Miami (Lopez 5-4) at Washington (Fedde 5-5), 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 6-3) at Pittsburgh (Quintana 1-4), 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Baz 0-1) at Toronto (Stripling 4-2), 1:37 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-1) at Cleveland (McKenzie 4-6), 1:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 4-3) at Cincinnati (Castillo 3-4), 1:40 p.m.

Texas (Gray 4-3) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 8-4), 1:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Wells 6-4) at Minnesota (Smeltzer 4-1), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Suarez 1-2) at Houston (Valdez 8-3), 2:10 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Thompson 7-3), 2:20 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 4-2) at Colorado (Kuhl 5-5), 3:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-4) at San Francisco (TBD), 4:05 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 3-8) at Seattle (Ray 6-6), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (Gore 4-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 5-2), 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 6-5) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 6-4), 7:08 p.m.

MLS

Atlanta at New York City, 11 a.m.

Philadelphia at Columbus, 1:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at New England 1:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

N.Y. Red Bulls at Sporting KC, 2 p.m.

Charlotte at Houston, 2:30 p.m.

Portland at Nashville, 2:30 p.m.

Chicago at San Jose, 3 p.m.