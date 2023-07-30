Sports Roundup – July 30

LOCAL SPORTS

On the East Coast International Pro Stock Tour, Jarrett Butcher made an incredible pass on Darren Mackinnon and Troy Burke on lap 138, and held on for the final laps to take home his second win on the season at the BJ’s Truck Centres 150 at Oyster Bay, PEI. Russell Smith Jr was in the mix all night long and earned a second-place finish. MacKinnon, making his 156th start on the Series, finished third. Ryan VanOirschot finished eighth in the eighteen-car field.

The East Coast International Pro Stock Tour is taking a week off to prepare for the Summer Clash 250. The three-day event at Scotia Speedworld kicks off Thursday, August 10th. The main event is Saturday, August 12th, with purse and contingency funds worth over $100,000.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Toronto will hand the ball to Jose Berrios today as the Blue Jays aim to sweep the visiting Los Angeles Angels. The Jays, who have won three straight, will face left-hander Tyler Anderson. The Jays beat the Angels 6-1 on Saturday as Alejandro Kirk hit two home runs and Santiago Espinal added a two-run homer. Angels outfielder Taylor Ward was taken to hospital after he was hit in the side of the head by a pitch from Blue Jays’ starter Alek Manoah in the fifth inning.

Aaron Judge homered and singled twice in his second game back from the injured list and the New York Yankees beat the Baltimore Orioles 8-3. Judge has three walks and three hits in nine plate appearances since returning Friday from the toe injury that kept him out since early June. The Orioles remained one-and-a-half games ahead of Tampa Bay atop the A-L East. The Yankees are three-and-a-half games behind Toronto and Houston for the final two wild-card playoff berths in the American League.

A person with knowledge of the trade says the Texas Rangers have acquired three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer in a blockbuster deal with the New York Mets. It’s an all-in move from the surprise leaders in the A-L West. The Rangers added the 39-year-old Scherzer with Jacob deGrom sidelined possibly until the end of next season by Tommy John elbow surgery.

The B-C Lions continue to roll, while the frustrated Edmonton Elks continue to struggle. The Lions improved their C-F-L West Division-leading record to 6-and-1 on Saturday with a 27-0 win over the winless Elks in Edmonton. It was the eight straight loss for the Alberta squad, who haven’t won at home since 2019. Earlier, the Toronto Argonauts won their sixth straight game for their best start since 1935 by dumping the Saskatchewan Roughriders 31-13 in the Touchdown Atlantic game in Halifax.

Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ontario, is within reach of the leader heading into Sunday’s final round of the Evian Championship. Celine Boutier carded a 4-under-67 in Saturday’s third round to increase her lead to three shots. The 29-year-old Boutier aims to become the first Frenchwoman to win the tourney. Boutier’s closest challenger is Nasa Hataoka of Japan who is three strokes back. Minjee Lee of Australia and Henderson are tied for third, four shots behind Boutier.

Canada continues to prepare for its final group game against co-hosts Australia at the Women’s World Cup. A win or a draw Monday will be enough for the Canadians to advance to the round of 16. Saturday’s action saw France down Brazil 2-1, Jamaica get past Panama 1-0, and Sweden thump Italy 5-0.

Saturday’s Scoreboard

Women’s World Cup Preliminary Round

Sweden 5 Italy 0

France 2 Brazil 1

Jamaica 1 Panama 0

CFL

Toronto 31 Saskatchewan 13

B.C. 27 Edmonton 0

MLB

American League

Toronto 6 L.A. Angels 1

N.Y. Yankees 8 Baltimore 3

Houston 17 Tampa Bay 4

Chicago White Sox 7 Cleveland 2

Kansas City 10 Minnesota 7

National League

Pittsburgh 7 Philadelphia 6

Atlanta 11 Milwaukee 5

Washington 11 N.Y. Mets 6

Chicago Cubs 5 St. Louis 1

L.A. Dodgers 3 Cincinnati 2

Interleague

Detroit 5 Miami 0

San Francisco 3 Boston 2

Oakland 11 Colorado 3

Arizona 4 Seattle 3

San Diego 4 Texas 0

MLS/Liga MX Leagues Cup

Cruz Azul 1 Atlanta 1 (Cruz Azul wins 5-4 on penalties)

Orlando 3 Santos Laguna 2

Charlotte 4 Necaxa 1

Juarez 3 Austin 1

Pumas UNAM 3 D.C. United 0

Sunday’s Games (All times Eastern)

Women’s World Cup Preliminary Round

South Korea vs. Morocco, 12:30 a.m at Adelaide, Australia

Norway vs. Philippines, 3 a.m. at Auckland, N.Z.

Switzerland vs. New Zealand, 3 a.m. at Dunedin, N.Z.

Germany vs. Colombia, 5:30 a.m. at Sydney, Australia

CFL

Calgary at Montreal, 7 p.m.

MLB

American League

L.A. Angels (Anderson 5-2) at Toronto (Berrios 8-7), 12:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 4-2) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 4-9), 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Maeda 2-5) at Kansas City (Yarbrough 3-5), 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 4-3) at Houston (Bielak 5-5), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 2-4) at Baltimore (Kremer 10-4), 7:10 p.m.

National League

Milwaukee (Rea 5-4) at Atlanta (TBD), 1:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Sanchez 0-3) at Pittsburgh (Hill 7-10), 1:35 p.m.

Washington (Williams 5-5) at N.Y. Mets (Verlander 5-5), 1:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 4-4) at St. Louis (Matz 1-7), 2:15 p.m.

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 5-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Grove 2-2), 4:10 p.m.

Interleague

Detroit (Skubal 1-1) at Miami (Luzardo 8-5), 1:40 p.m.

Oakland (Medina 3-7) at Colorado (Blach 0-0), 3:10 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at San Francisco (Stripling 0-4), 4:05 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 6-7) at Arizona (Kelly 9-4), 4:10 p.m.

Texas (Eovaldi 11-3) at San Diego (Snell 7-8), 4:10 p.m.

MLS/Liga MX Leagues Cup

Atlas at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

San Luis vs. New York, 7:30 p.m.

Tijuana vs. Queretero, 7: 30 p.m.

Vancouver at L.A. Galaxy, 9 p.m.

Monterrey vs. Seattle, 9 p.m.

Tigres vs. San Jose, 11 p.m.