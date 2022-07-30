Sports Roundup – July 30

LOCAL SPORTS

Some of the world’s strongest paddlers are warming up this weekend on the lakes of Dartmouth. The community is hosting the World Sprint Canoe Championships, with the first races set to begin Wednesday morning. Categories include men’s, women’s and para canoe in one-person, two-person and four-person canoes and kayaks. Canadian competitor Katie Vincent — the reigning C-1, 200 metre world champion — says it’s exhilarating to be competing in front of a home crowd.

NATIONAL SPORTS

The B-C Lions overcame a 17-4 deficit in the second quarter to defeat the Saskatchewan Roughriders 32-17. B-C is now off to its best start since 2007 with a 5-1 record. The Roughriders are now 4-4. Canadian quarterback Nathan Rourke continued to impress as he threw for two touchdowns and ran one in for the Lions.

The Toronto Blue Jays suffered a 4-2 loss at the hands of the Detroit Tigers. All-star pitcher Alek Manoah exited the game in the sixth inning after being hit with a comebacker by Detroit’s Jonathan Schoop. The X-rays came back negative. Toronto’s Matt Chapman hit his 19th home run of the season in the loss.

The Seattle Mariners have acquired the top starting pitcher on the trade market, getting all-star Luis Castillo from the Cincinnati Reds for four minor league prospects. At 54-46, the Mariners are in the second of three A-L wild-card spots, just a half-game in front of Tampa Bay and Cleveland. Seattle has not been to the playoffs since 2001, the longest post-season drought in the four major North American pro sports.

Justin Verlander pitched one-run ball into the eighth inning and won his M-L-B-leading 14th game as the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 11-1. Verlander gave up five hits and struck out five batters in seven and two-thirds innings of play.

All-star slugger Salvador Perez hit a go-ahead, three-run homer for the Kansas City Royals in his return from the injured list against the New York Yankees. Last year’s major league home run champion batted third as the designated hitter barely a month after surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left thumb.

North Carolina defender Jaelene Daniels sat out the Courage’s National Women’s Soccer League 3-3 tie Friday night against the Washington Spirit after refusing to wear a gay pride jersey. In 2017, Daniels refused a U-S national team call-up because of a gay pride jersey. Daniels helped the franchise win three N-W-S-L titles.

Friday’s Scoreboard

CFL

B.C. 32 Saskatchewan 17

Major League Baseball

American League

N.Y. Yankees 11 Kansas City 5

Detroit 4 Toronto 2

Cleveland 4 Tampa Bay 1

Oakland 7 Chicago White Sox 3

Houston 11 Seattle 1

Texas 7 L.A. Angels 2

National League

N.Y. Mets 6 Miami 4

Philadelphia 4 Pittsburgh 2 (10 innings)

St. Louis 6 Washington 2

Atlanta 5 Arizona 2

L.A. Dodgers 5 Colorado 4

Chicago Cubs 4 San Francisco 2

Interleague

Baltimore 6 Cincinnati 2

Milwaukee 4 Boston 1

San Diego 10 Minnesota 1

MLS

Los Angeles FC 2 Seattle 1

Saturday’s Games (All Times Eastern)

CFL

Winnipeg at Calgary, 7 p.m.

Major League Baseball

American League

Cleveland (Plesac 2-8) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 6-6), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 3-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 8-3), 2:05 p.m.

Detroit (Hutchison 1-4) at Toronto (Stripling 5-3), 3:07 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 7-8) at Houston (Valdez 9-4), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 6-6) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 4-4), 7:15 p.m.

Texas (Otto 4-7) at L.A. Angels (Silseth 1-3), 9:07 p.m.

National League

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 10-4) at Miami (Rogers 4-10), 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suarez 7-5) at Pittsburgh (Keller 3-7), 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 6-6) at Washington (Fedde 5-7), 7:15 p.m.

Arizona (Martin 0-0) at Atlanta (Anderson 8-6), 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-2) at Colorado (Freeland 5-7), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 3-5) at San Francisco (Junis 4-2), 9:05 p.m.

Interleague

Baltimore (TBD) at Cincinnati (Mahle 4-7), 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Gray 5-3) at San Diego (Musgrove 8-3), 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 6-3) at Boston (Pivetta 8-7), 4:10 p.m.

MLS

Portland at Minnesota, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago, 5 p.m.

Columbus at Charlotte FC, 7 p.m.

New York City FC at CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Toronto FC at New England, 8 p.m.

Austin FC at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at FC Dallas, 9 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at San Jose, 10 p.m.