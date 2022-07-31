Sports Roundup – July 31

LOCAL SPORTS

Cory Hall scored his first career East Coast International Pro Stock Tour victory on Saturday in the BJs Truck Centre 150 at Oyster Bed Speedway, PEI. Hall battled through a green flag run encompassing two thirds of the race with championship leader Craig Slaunwhite, with Hall ultimately pulling away with less than ten laps to go. Slaunwhite was second with Mike Rodgers scoring a career best third place run. Greg Proude (proud) – winner of this year’s IWK 250 – was fourth, with Darren Mackinnon fifth. Ryan Van Er-skit finished 13th. MacKinnon, Slaunwhite and Russell Smith Jr won their Atlantic Tiltload heat races which set the field for the main race.

The next event on the tour is the Summer Clash 250 at Scotia Speedworld, which kicks off Thursday, August 11th. Saturday August 13th is the main event, with over $80,000 in purse and contingency funds.

NATIONAL SPORTS

The Calgary Stampeders believe they’re getting closer to taking down the C-F-L juggernaut that is the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The Stamps held a 28-25 lead with five minutes left in Saturday night’s game at McMahon Stadium, but quarterback Zach Collaros and his offence produced 10 unanswered points to record a 35-28 win. The Blue Bombers are now 8-and-0, while the Stampeders are 4-and-2, with both losses against Winnipeg, the first being a 26-19 setback on July 15th in the Manitoba capital.

The Ottawa Redblacks, the only C-F-L team without a win, will be in Toronto on Sunday hoping to change their 0-and-6 record against the Argonauts. Ottawa will be trying to win at B-MO Field without quarterback Nick Arbuckle, who has reportedly come down with an illness. The Argonauts, with a 3-and-2 record, lead the East Division.

The Blue Jays only had four hits Saturday at Rogers Centre, but a three-run homer by Teoscar Hernandez in the sixth inning helped Toronto erase a 3-1 deficit and rally to defeat the Detroit Tigers 5-3. It was the Blue Jays’ 56th win of the season. Right-hander Jose Berrios will be on the mound Sunday as the Blue Jays aim to wrap up a 4-game series against the Tigers with a win. Right-hander Garrett Hill will pitch for Detroit.

A couple of notable trades yesterday in Major League Baseball. The Los Angeles Dodgers bolstered their bullpen by acquiring right-hander Chris Martin from the Chicago Cubs for infielder-outfielder Zach McKinstry. And the Tampa Bay Rays have acquired outfielder David Peralta from the Arizona Diamondbacks, adding a veteran left-handed bat for the playoff race. The Rays sent 19-year-old minor league catcher Christian Cerda to Arizona.

Just two days into the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, Canadian swim star Maggie Mac Neil already has 3 medals. The 22-year-old Olympic gold medallist from London, Ontario won the 100-metre butterfly and she has also had a couple of relay bronze medals. Her podium performances help boost Canada’s medal tally to 11.

All 3 Canadian teams earned ties in Major League Soccer action on Saturday. C-F Montreal played to a scoreless draw against visiting New York City, while Toronto F-C played to a scoreless draw with host New England. And the visiting Vancouver Whitecaps played to a 1-1 draw with Nashville S-C.

Saturday’s Scoreboard

CFL

Winnipeg 35 Calgary 28

Major League Baseball

American League

Toronto 5 Detroit 3

Tampa Bay 6 Cleveland 4

N.Y. Yankees 8 Kansas City 2

Seattle 5 Houston 4

Chicago White Sox 3 Oakland 2

L.A. Angels 9 Texas 7

National League

N.Y. Mets 4 Miami 0

Philadelphia 2 Pittsburgh 1 (10 innings)

Washington 7 St. Louis 6

Atlanta 6 Arizona 2

Colorado 5 L.A. Dodgers 3

San Francisco 5 Chicago Cubs 4

Interleague

Cincinnati 8 Baltimore 2

Minnesota 7 San Diego 4

Milwaukee 9 Boston 4

MLS

Portland 4 Minnesota 4

Atlanta 0 Chicago 0

New York City FC 0 CF Montreal 0

Philadelphia 6 Houston 0

Cincinnati 4 Miami 4

Vancouver 1 Nashville 1

Toronto FC 0 New England 0

Austin FC 2 Sporting Kansas City 0

FC Dallas 1 LA Galaxy 0

Real Salt Lake 2 San Jose 2

Columbus at Charlotte FC (suspended)

Sunday’s Games (All Times Eastern)

CFL

Ottawa at Toronto, 5 p.m.

Major League Baseball

American League

Detroit (Hill 1-2) at Toronto (Berrios 7-4), 12:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 3-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-3), 1:35 p.m.

Cleveland (Shaw, 4-2) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 10-3), 1:40 p.m.

Oakland (Oller 1-3) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 10-4), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 2-3) at Houston (Odorizzi 4-3), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 1-6) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-3), 4:07 p.m.

National League

Arizona (Kelly 10-5) at Atlanta (Fried 10-3), 1:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 6-8) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 2-8), 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis (Pallante 3-4) at Washington (Espino 0-3), 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Walker 8-2) at Miami (Lopez 7-5), 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 11-1) at Colorado (Marquez 6-8), 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-1) at San Francisco (Rodon 8-6), 7:08 p.m.

Interleague

Milwaukee (Ashby 2-8) at Boston (Winckowski 3-5), 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore (Voth 1-1) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 3-3), 1:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Bundy 6-4) at San Diego (Manaea 5-5), 4:10 p.m.

MLS

Orlando City at D.C. United, 5 p.m.