Sports Roundup – July 5

LOCAL SPORTS

AGR Fastpitch: The St. Andrews Flyers won both games of their home-field doubleheader, defeating the Pomquet Acadians 7-2 and the U17 Chiefs 21-9.

Game 1 Stats: Winning pitcher Jarron Kennedy, Losing pitcher Richie Connors

Top hitters for the Flyers: Robert Bernard (Double, 2 RBI), Paddy MacDonald (2 Singles, 2 RBI)

Top hitters for Pomquet: Brian Gilfoy (Single, RBI), Dave MacPherson (Single, Stolen Base)

Game 2 Stats: Winning pitcher Andrew MacIsaac, Losing pitcher: Carter Decoste

Top hitters for the Flyers: Jarron Kennedy (2 HR, Single, Stolen Bases, 6 RBI), Tyler MacIsaac (HR, 2 RBI), Pat McCarron (2 Singles, 3 RBI)

Top hitters for the Chiefs: Kyle Delorey (Single, Triple, HR, 3 RBI), Brett Connors (Single, 2 RBI)

Antigonish native and former X-Men blueliner Sean Stewart is off to Scotland to play for the Edinburgh Capitals for the coming season of the Scottish National League. He is set to attend Queen Margaret University to study physiotherapy while lacing up for the Capitals.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Bo Levi Mitchell threw five touchdown passes to lead the visiting Hamilton Tiger-Cats to a 51-38 victory over the Toronto Argonauts. Mitchell is the 11th player in C-F-L history to crack 40,000-yards passing.

Matheus Nascimento scored in the second minute and Joseph Paintsil added two goals in the second half as the last-place L-A Galaxy upset the visiting Vancouver Whitecaps 3-0. It was the Galaxy’s second win of the season, to go with 13 losses and six draws. Vancouver remains a point behind the Western Conference-leading San Diego F-C.

Ernie Clement’s sacrifice bunt in the bottom of the 10th inning created all kinds of problems for Los Angeles Angels’ relief pitcher Sam Bachman who overthrew first base, allowing automatic runner Myles Straw to score from second base and give the host Blue Jays a 4-3 win in their three-game series opener. The Jays have won six games in a row.

The visiting Houston Astros provided all the fireworks as the A-L West leaders blitzed the N-L West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers 18-1 in their Fourth of July showdown. Jose Altuve homered twice while reaching base 5 times and driving in 5 runs. The defending World Series champion Dodgers were held to 5 hits and Will Smith’s solo homer in the team’s worst loss in Dodger Stadium history. The Astros scored 10 runs in the sixth.

Shay Colley and Yvonne Ejim each scored 12 points as Canada crushed Colombia 73-49 in quarterfinal action at the FIBA Women’s AmeriCup tournament in Santiago, Chile. Canada’s basketball crew punched its ticket to the final four for a ninth consecutive time and will face the U-S in Saturday’s semifinals. The Americans squashed the Dominican Republic 110-44 in their quarterfinal matchup.

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain kept his Wimbledon three-peat campaign chugging along by beating Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany in four sets to reach the fourth round of men’s singles. Alcaraz extended his winning streak to 21 matches overall and 17 consecutive victories at the All England Club, where he’s won the past two titles.

Friday’s Scoreboard

CFL

Hamilton 51 Toronto 38

MLB

American League

Toronto 4 L.A. Angels 3 (10 innings)

Detroit 2 Cleveland 1

Minnesota 4 Tampa Bay 3

National League

Chicago Cubs 11 St. Louis 3

Cincinnati 9 Philadelphia 6

Milwaukee 6 Miami 5

Interleague

Houston 18 L.A. Dodgers 1

Boston 11 Washington 2

Athletics 11 San Francisco 2

N.Y. Mets 6 N.Y. Yankees 5

Seattle 6 Pittsburgh 0

San Diego 3 Texas 2 (10 innings)

Baltimore 3 Atlanta 2

Chicago White Sox 3 Colorado 2

Kansas City 9 Arizona 3

MLS

L.A. Galaxy 3 Vancouver 0

Minnesota 2 FC Dallas 1

Sporting Kansas City 2 Colorado 1

Saturday’s Games (All times Eastern)

CFL

B.C. at Montreal, 7 p.m.

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay (5-6) at Minnesota (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Kochanowicz 3-8) at Toronto (Scherzer 0-0), 3:07 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 8-2) at Cleveland (Allen 5-6), 7:15 p.m.

National League

St. Louis (Liberatore 6-6) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 7-6), 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (Lodolo 5-5) at Philadelphia (Suarez 7-2), 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Patrick 3-7) at Miami (Quantrill 3-7), 4:10 p.m.

Interleague

Boston (Buehler 5-6) at Washington (Parker 5-8), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Rodon 9-5) at N.Y. Mets (Montas 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Wacha 4-8) at Arizona (Nelson 4-2), 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 7-7) at Atlanta (Bummer 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 9-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Ohtani 0-0), 7:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cannon 2-7) at Colorado (Marquez 3-9), 9:10 p.m.

Texas (Leiter 4-5) at San Diego (Kolek 3-3), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 7-6) at Athletics (Severino 2-9), 10:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Burrows 1-2) at Seattle (Castillo 4-5), 10:10 p.m.

MLS

Orlando at Charlotte, 7:15 p.m.

Miami at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at DC United, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

New York Red Bulls at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

New England at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Houston at San Diego, 10:30 p.m.

WNBA

Los Angeles at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Minnesota, 8 p.m.