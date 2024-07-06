Sports Roundup – July 6

Some are calling it the biggest win in the history of the Canadian men’s soccer program. Ismael Kone scored the winner to give Canada a 4-3 edge in penalties and a berth in the semifinal at the Copa America. The teams were tied 1-1 before going to kicks. Canada will play Lionel Messi and Argentina on Tuesday.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal side is out at the European Championship. Theo Hernandez scored the winner to give France a 5-3 shootout win after the teams were tied 0-0 at full time. It was the sixth and final appearance at the tournament for the 39-year-old Ronaldo. Spain scored in extra time for a 2-1 win over Germany in the other quarterfinal.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers finally have their first victory of the C-F-L season. The Bombers topped Ottawa 25-16 to improve to 1-and-4. The Redblacks fell to 2-and-2. Brady Oliveira rushed for 129 yards and added 37 receiving yards for Winnipeg. It was the lone game on the C-F-L schedule.

Canada’s Bianca Andreescu is making a third-round exit at Wimbledon. She dropped a 7-6, 6-1 decision to Italy’s Jasmine Paolini. The Italian also beat the Canadian in the third round at the French Open last month. In men’s play, defending champion Carlos Alcaraz needed five sets to beat Frances Tiafoe.

The Toronto Blue Jays kicked off a weekend series in Seattle with a 2-1 loss to the Mariners. Kevin Gausman had 10 strikeouts over six innings but Toronto managed only two hits on the night. The last-place Blue Jays have dropped three games in a row and six of their last eight.

The New York Yankees’ losing skid is up to four games. The Boston Red Sox were down to their last strike before coming back for a 5-3 victory. Masataka Yoshida hit a two-run homer in the ninth that tied the game. Ceddane Rafaela added a two-run shot in the 10th for the Red Sox.

Friday’s Scoreboard

CFL

Winnipeg 25 Ottawa 16

MLB

American League

Seattle 2 Toronto 1

Boston 5 N.Y. Yankees 3 (10 innings)

Texas 3 Tampa Bay 0

Houston 13 Minnesota 12

Baltimore 3 Oakland 2

National League

Pittsburgh 14 N.Y. Mets 2

St. Louis 7 Washington 6 (11 innings)

Philadelphia 8 Atlanta 6

San Diego 10 Arizona 8

L.A. Dodgers 8 Milwaukee 5

Interleague

Chicago Cubs 5 L.A. Angels 1

Chicago White Sox 3 Miami 2

Detroit 5 Cincinnati 4

San Francisco 4 Cleveland 2

Colorado 4 Kansas City 2

Copa America Quarterfinals at Arlington, Texas

Canada 1 Venezuela 1 (Canada wins 4-3 on penalties)

Euro 2024 Quarterfinals

at Stuttgart – Spain 2 Germany 1 (extra time)

at Hamburg – France 0 Portugal 0 (France wins 5-3 on penalties)

WNBA

Dallas 85 Atlanta 82

Chicago 88 Seattle 84

Los Angeles 98 Las Vegas 93 (OT)

Saturday’s Games (All Times Eastern)

CFL

Calgary at Montreal, 7 p.m.

MLB

American League

Boston (Winckowski 2-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 1-1), 1:05 p.m.

Houston (Brown 5-5) at Minnesota (Ryan 5-5), 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Texas (Heaney 2-9), 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Povich 1-2) at Oakland (Medina 1-3), 4:07 p.m.

Toronto (Rodriguez 0-3) at Seattle (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

National League

St. Louis (Lynn 3-3) at Washington (Gore 6-7), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 3-0) at Pittsburgh (Falter 3-6), 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 6-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Paxton 7-2), 7:15 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suarez 10-2) at Atlanta (Schwellenbach 1-3), 7:15 p.m.

Arizona (Pfaadt 3-6) at San Diego (Waldron 5-6), 9:40 p.m.

Interleague

L.A. Angels (Anderson 7-7) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-5), 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco (Harrison 4-3) at Cleveland (Allen 8-4), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Crochet 6-6) at Miami (Chirinos 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Cincinnati (Greene 5-4), 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Lugo 10-2) at Colorado (Gomber 1-5), 9:10 p.m.

Euro 2024 Quarterfinals

at Dusseldorf – England vs Switzerland, 12 p.m.

at Berlin – Netherlands vs Turkey, 3 p.m.

Copa America Quarterfinals

at Glendale, Ariz. – Colombia vs Panama, 6 p.m.

at Las Vegas – Uruguay vs Brazil, 9 p.m.

MLS

Vancouver at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

New York Red Bulls at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Orlando, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

New England at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

WNBA

New York vs Indiana, 1 p.m.

Washington vs Minnesota, 8 p.m.