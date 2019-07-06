Sports Roundup – July 6

The AGR fastpitch league has another doubleheader tomorrow, as St. Joseph’s takes on the Guysborough Broadhorns in a double header beginning at 1:30 at the Drysdale Field.

Also on Sunday, the St. Peter’s Royals face the Petit de Grat Red Caps in a doubleheader in Petit de Grat starting at 1pm. At the same time, Louisdale begins a doubleheader with Inverness at Veterans Memorial Ballfield.

The Parts for Trucks Pro Stock Tour is revving up Canada Day celebrations today at Oyster Bed Speedway. The Canada Day 150 is the fifth round of 12 for the series and the first of two appearances on PEI this season. Truro’s Dylan Blenkhorn picked up his second victory last weekend at Scotia Speedworld and now has a 34 point lead over Jarrett Butcher of Porter’s Lake.

A full slate of Atlantic Sires Stakes events will take place next week, beginning with the two and three-year-old trotters on Tuesday. Wednesday, the two-year-old pacing fillies line up behind the gate to make their debut in ATSS action and the two year-old pacing colts will debut on Thursday. Atlantic Sires Stakes racing action winds up at Red Shores Summerside Raceway on Friday and Saturday with the three-year-old pacing fillies and colts. Points earned in each Atlantic Sires Stakes trotting event and ‘A’ division pacing event go towards earning a spot in the season-ending Atlantic Breeders Crown Championships.

Less than a month after leading the Raptors to their first NBA title, superstar free agent Kawhi Leonard is reportedly leaving Toronto for the Los Angeles Clippers. A person familiar with the negotiations says the Clippers will be landing Leonard as a free agent after they acquire Paul George from the Oklahoma City Thunder in a massive trade for players and draft picks. The news ends months of speculation and angst for Raptors fans.

Winnipeg Q-B Matt Nichols left the game in the third quarter as the Blue Bombers remained undefeated with a 29-14 win over the Ottawa Redblacks. Nichols absorbed a hard hit after running the ball and appeared shaky as he went to the locker room. He spoke to media after the win and reassured them that he was O-K.

Aaron Sanchez lost his 11th consecutive game as the Toronto Blue Jays fell to the Baltimore Orioles 4-1. Sanchez was better against the Orioles than in his last outing against the Kansas City Royals on Sunday when he surrendered six or more runs for his fourth straight game.

The N-B-A cancelled two Summer League games in the wake of the large-scale earthquake that rocked Southern California, including a marquee sold-out matchup between New Orleans and New York. The L-A Dodgers and San Diego Padres played through the earthquake during their game at Dodger Stadium, though a W-N-B-A game in Las Vegas was also stopped.

MLB

American League

Baltimore 4 Toronto 1

Boston 9 Detroit 6

N.Y. Yankees 8 Tampa Bay 4 (11 innings)

L.A. Angels 5 Houston 4

Minnesota 15 Texas 6

Oakland 5 Seattle 2

National League

Milwaukee 7 Pittsburgh 6 (10 innings)

Philadelphia 7 N.Y. Mets 2

Atlanta 1 Miami 0

Arizona 8 Colorado 0

San Diego 3 L.A. Dodgers 2

St. Louis 9 San Francisco 4

Interleague

Kansas City 7 Washington 4 (11 innings)

Today’s Games (All Times Eastern)

CFL

British Columbia at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Saskatchewan, 10 p.m.

MLB

American League

Texas (Chavez 3-3) at Minnesota (Pineda 5-4), 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Cashner 8-3) at Toronto (Richard 1-4), 3:07 p.m.

Boston (Porcello 5-7) at Detroit (Zimmermann 0-5), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 5-4) at Tampa Bay (Snell 5-7), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-2) at Houston (Cole 8-5), 7:15 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 5-3) at Seattle (Gonzales 9-7), 10:10 p.m.

National League

Milwaukee (Houser 2-2) at Pittsburgh (Williams 3-2), 4:05 p.m.

Miami (Smith 3-4) at Atlanta (Fried 9-3), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Arrieta 8-6) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 5-4), 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 5-8) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 5-7), 10:05 p.m.

Colorado (Gray 9-5) at Arizona (Ray 5-6), 10:10 p.m.

San Diego (Paddack 5-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 7-4), 10:10 p.m.

Interleague

Kansas City (Sparkman 2-4) at Washington (Scherzer 8-5), 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 7-3) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 5-4), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 7-6) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 11-2), 7:15 p.m.

MLS

Orlando City at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Houston at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota United at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.