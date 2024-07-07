Sports Roundup – July 7

The Montreal Alouettes scored 15 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to knock off the visiting Calgary Stampeders 30-26. The East Division-leading Alouettes, who improved to 5-and-Oh, trailed 26-15 heading into the final quarter. Walter Fletcher’s 31-yard touchdown with 63 seconds left in the game gave the Als the lead. The Stampeders slipped to 2-and-2.

The Toronto Blue Jays will attempt to win a series in Seattle today when they send right-hander Jose Berrios to the mound to face the Mariners. Right-hander George Kirby will be on the mound for the hosts, who won Friday’s opener 2-1 but lost 5-4 yesterday. Thousands of Canadian baseball fans wearing Blue Jays’ colours have helped inflate attendance numbers at T-Mobile Park this weekend.

Defending M-L-S champion Columbus Crew scored three times in the second half to beat Toronto F-C 4-0 in Major League Soccer action on Saturday. Cucho Hernandez, Christian Ramirez, Mohamed Farsi and Diego Rossi scored for the Crew as visiting Toronto lost its sixth straight game. In Montreal, Vancouver’s Brian White scored his team-leading 11th goal of the season and Matias Coccaro scored for the hosts as the Whitecaps tied C-F Montreal 1-1.

Brazil is out of the Copa America men’s soccer tournament after Uruguay beat the favoured side 4-2 in penalty kicks in Las Vegas. After 90 minutes of scoreless ball in a physical, foul-filled quarterfinal match, Uruguay dominated the penalties to advance. Uruguay will meet Colombia on Wednesday in one semifinal, while Canada plays Argentina on Tuesday in the other semifinal. Colombia eliminated Panama 5-0 in Saturday’s earlier quarterfinal match.

Canada’s men’s rugby team gave the crowd of 11-thousand, 500 people inside Ottawa’s T-D Place reason to cheer early by building a 5-0 lead, but Scotland stormed back to blitz the hosts 73-12 on Saturday to retain the Douglas J-L Horn Memorial Trophy for the test match triumph. Lucas Rumball and Kyle Baillie scored tries for Canada.

Caitlin Clark posted the first triple-double by a rookie in W-N-B-A history to rally Indiana to an 83-78 victory over visiting New York, snapping the Fever’s nine-game losing streak to the Liberty. Clark finished with 19 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds for 9-and-13 Indiana. Sabrina Ionescu scored 22 to lead New York, which had won five straight games.

Saturday’s Scoreboard

CFL

Montreal 30 Calgary 26

MLB

American League

Toronto 5 Seattle 4

Oakland 19 Baltimore 8

N.Y. Yankees 14 Boston 4

Minnesota 9 Houston 3

Texas 4 Tampa Bay 3

National League

Washington 14 St. Louis 6

N.Y. Mets 5 Pittsburgh 2

L.A. Dodgers 5 Milwaukee 3

Atlanta 5 Philadelphia 1

Arizona 7 San Diego 5 (10 innings)

Interleague

L.A. Angels 7 Chicago Cubs 0

Miami 4 Chicago White Sox 3

Cleveland 5 San Francisco 4

Detroit 5 Cincinnati 3

Colorado 3 Kansas City 1

Euro 2024 Quarterfinals

at Dusseldorf: England 1 Switzerland 1 (England wins 5-3 on penalties)

at Berlin: Netherlands 2 Turkey 1

Copa America Quarterfinals

at Glendale, Ariz: Colombia 5 Panama 0

at Las Vegas: Uruguay 0 Brazil 0 (Uruguay wins 4-2 on penalties)

MLS

Vancouver 1 Montreal 1

Columbus 4 Toronto 0

New York Red Bulls 0 Philadelphia 0

Orlando 5 D.C. United 0

Cincinnati 6 Miami 1

Real Salt Lake 5 Atlanta 2

Austin 2 New York City FC 1

Seattle 2 New England 0

WNBA

Indiana 83 New York 78

Minnesota 74 Washington 67

Sunday’s Games (All times Eastern)

CFL

B.C. at Hamilton, 7 p.m.

MLB

American League

Houston (Arrighetti 4-6) at Minnesota (Woods Richardson 3-1), 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Littell 2-5) at Texas (Eovaldi 4-3), 2:35 p.m.

Baltimore (Rodriguez 9-3) at Oakland (Spence 4-4), 4:07 p.m.

Toronto (Berrios 7-6) at Seattle (Kirby 7-5), 4:10 p.m.

Boston (Crawford 3-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Gil 9-3), 7:10 p.m.

National League

N.Y. Mets (Manaea 5-3) at Pittsburgh (Ortiz 4-2), 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis (Gibson 5-3) at Washington (Herz 1-2), 1:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Mercado 0-0) at Atlanta (Lopez 6-2), 1:35 p.m.

Arizona (Nelson 5-6) at San Diego (Cease 7-6), 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Keuchel 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

Interleague

Chicago White Sox (Cannon 1-2) at Miami (TBD), 1:40 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 9-3) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 4-4), 1:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Birdsong 0-0) at Cleveland (Carrasco 3-6), 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Soriano 4-5) at Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 2-4), 2:20 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 4-4) at Colorado (Feltner 1-7), 3:10 p.m.

MLS

LAFC at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Dallas at Sporting KC, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago at San Jose, 8:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Nashville at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Minnesota at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

WNBA

Atlanta at Connecticut, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Las Vegas, 3:30 p.m.

Chicago at Seattle, 6 p.m.

Phoenix at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.